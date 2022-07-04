Meet The Cast Of “Three Pines”

A British-Canadian mystery streaming service is set to appear on Amazon Prime Video this year. Titled Three Pines, the show is based on Still Life by Louise Penny. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Looper: “Three Pines” is an adaptation of the mystery book series written by Louise Penny, so the premise is fairly straightforward: There will be multiple murders on the Amazon Original series, and Inspector Gamache (Molina) will attempt to solve them. The logline, according to the Amazon release, reads: “Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec is a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.” Three Pines promises an intriguing cast, featuring some of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Three Pines.
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina will be portraying the character of Chief Inspector Armand Gamanche in the upcoming TV series Three Pines. Molina is an English actor who first came to prominence in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which he played Satipo, the guide who betray Indiana Jones. He has since gone on to have a successful career in both film and television. Molina is perhaps best known for his role as Doctor Octopus in the 2002 film Spider-Man. He has also appeared in such films as The Da Vinci Code, Love Is Strange, and Furious 7. In addition to his work in film, Molina has also had a number of memorable roles on television, including stints on Monk, Frasier, and The Cosby Show. Molina had been married to actress Jill Gascoine since 1985 until her death in 2020. Molina has since married Jennifer Lee.
Rossif Sutherland
Rossif Sutherland has been tapped to star in the upcoming TV series Three Pines. Sutherland is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in the films Timeline and Red Doors. The son of famed actor Donald Sutherland, Rossif Sutherland got his start in show business by working as a production assistant on his father’s films. He made his acting debut in the television movie Timeline and ER, and has since gone on to star in such films as The Middle Man, The Retreat, and Orphan: First Kill. In addition to his work in film, Rossif Sutherland has also appeared on such television shows as ER, The Listener and The Expanse. A gifted actor with a promising future, Rossif Sutherland is definitely one to watch.
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
Actor Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers is also set to appear in Three Pines. Tailfeathers is a Canadian actress and filmmaker of Kainai First Nation descent. Tailfeathers has appeared in projects such as Night Raiders and Blood Quantum, and has directed The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open. In an interview with Seventh-Row, Tailfeathers talked about what inspired her to direct the film: “The film is inspired by an experience that I had. It’s very similar to the one in the film but we fictionalized it and the characters. As a filmmaker, before this, I primarily had experience directing documentary. I knew that I wanted to tell this story in real time.”
Tantoo Cardinal
Veteran actress Tantoo Cardinal will also be starring in the upcoming series Three Pines. Cardinal is a Canadian actress. She has worked in film, television, and theatre since the 1970s. Her performance in the film Loyalties earned her a Genie Award for Best Actress. She appeared in the films Legends of the Fall, Smoke Signals, and Red Snow.
Clare Coulter
Clare Coulter has been confirmed to join the cast of Three Pines. Coulter is a Canadian actress who has appeared in a number of film and television roles. She is perhaps best known for her work in the films Hollywood North and Away from Her. Coulter began her career in the theater, appearing in a number of stage productions in Toronto. She made her screen debut in the independent film By Design. Since then, she has appeared in a number of television series and films, including Foolish Heart, Due South, Coast to Coast, and This Is Wonderland.
Sarah Booth
Sarah Booth will be starring in the upcoming TV series Three Pines. IMDb describes her career as follows: “Sarah Booth is a Canadian born, classically trained actor. She is a regular on the upcoming series Three Pines (Amazon Prime) from the producers of The Crown and appeared as a Guest Star on Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+) and Heartland (CBC). Additional film and television work includes recurring roles on Y: The Last Man (FX), Helix (SYFY), The Moodys (Fox) and 21 Thunder (Netflix) as well as lead roles in Trapped (Lifetime), The Scarehouse (Universal) and the single-take feature Last Call. Sarah has appeared on American Horror Story (FX), The Bold Type (Freeform) and best-selling game Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft). Sarah was the face of President’s Choice 2021 campaign in both English and French.”
Anna Tierney
Anna Tierney is last on the list, starring in the upcoming TV series Three Pines. According to her profile in IMDb, Tierney “began filming as a series regular opposite Alfred Molina in the hotly anticipated ‘Three Pines’ Inspector Gamache series. The stories, based on the best-selling crime novels written by Louise Penny, have been adapted for screen by Emilia Di Girolamo and are produced by Amazon Prime, Left Bank Pictures and Sony, alongside execs Alfred Molina, Emilia Di Girolamo, Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, John Phillips and Sam Donovan. Anna trained at the Drama Centre London and was supported through drama school through various awards and the support of actors Jeremy Irons, Ian McKellen, Kitty Aldridge, Timothy West, Ian McShane and Roger Lloyd Pack. After graduating she landed a role In the BBC’s long running series ‘Doctors’, where she played Marianne Hartwell.”
Other actors
Other performers expected to appear in Three Pines as recurring characters include Julian Bailey, Frédéric-Antoine Guimond, Pierre Simpson, Tamara Brown, Patricia Summersett, Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe.