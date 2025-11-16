67 Adventure Time Quotes That Are Purely Wacky (Yet Profound)

In the kooky land of Adventure Time, where talking candy and shape-shifting dogs roam, anything goes. And where there’s absurdity, there is also wisdom! Yeah, it might be behind a curtain of lunacy, but what’s lunacy, if not saneness amplified by the power of the human imagination (or some mind-altering substances)?
Anyhoo, we all know what Adventure Time is about here (definitely about the meaning of life), so why don’t we skip the accolades and get straight to the topic here, which is Adventure Time quotes! So, onwards and forwards, my dear friends, and let’s check out the best, the most profound, and the funniest Adventure Time quotes together.
Now, although we’ve already agreed that quotes from Adventure Time are basically wiser than Yoda himself, we cannot deny that some of them also touch on a bit more of the menial side of things. Food, for instance, plays a huge role in Adventure Time Finn quotes, while being a geek is sort of a hobby horse for Lumpy Space Princess. But that’s okay! Not every quote has to be a deep quote to make us feel something, even if it’s just laughter (or hunger, dammit; why do they talk so much about sandwiches!).
So, ready to take a look at our collection of funny, deep, and downright sad Adventure Time quotes? Sure you are. Scroll on down below, check out the submissions, and give your vote to the best quotes so they find their way to the top of this very list!
“People get built different. We don’t need to figure it out, we just need to respect it.” -Princess Bubblegum
“Suckin’ at something is the first step to being sorta good at something.” – Jake the Dog
“When bad things happen, I know you want to believe they are a joke. But sometimes, life is scary and dark. That is why we must find the light.” – BMO
“To live life you need problems. If you get everything you want the minute you want it what’s the point of living?” – Jake the Dog
“When I became a vampire, I was just a messed-up kid. Now it’s a thousand years later and I’m still messed up!” – Marceline the Vampire Queen
“I love food more than I love people.” – Jake the Dog
“You are letting your brain dial turn your fear volume up.” – Finn the Human
“Being crazy is hard. You’re getting hung up on imaginary problems. You gotta focus on what’s real.” – Jake the Dog
“I was just playing around with my imagination, and then things got intense.” – Jake the Dog
“Bad biscuits make the baker broke, bro.” – Jake the Dog
“I never knew being fat and lazy was so rewarding!” – Finn the Human
“I say creepy is just another label we used to distance ourselves from stuff we don’t understand. Or that it reminds us of something in ourselves that we’re not comfortable with. It just ain’t a real thing, you know? Unless you choose to believe it.” – Finn the Human
“Sometimes, I think there’s a monster who lives in my stomach, and that’s why I’m hungry all the time.” – Jake the Dog
“Is that where creativity comes from? From sad biz?” – Finn the Human
“Sure my waist is bigger but that just means more bullets in my ammo belt.” – Margaret
“Homies help homies, always.” – Finn the Human
“I don’t think there are bad people. I think good people do bad stuff sometimes, and that’s bad. But if you just do it once, that’s a mistake. And that’s not bad.” – Marceline the Vampire Queen
“You don’t need a mirror to look good. You’re beautiful on the inside.” – Finn the Human
“I want to marry my bed.” – Jake the Dog
“Well, no. I mean, if you feel something, you feel something. It’s not about personality matrixes and charts, it’s all about the bu-bumps in your heart. You can’t stop the pumps and bumps! Pumps and bumps! Pumps and bumps!” – Jake the Dog
“Maybe the lesson is that when you are grown, you won’t ever be able to tell if everything is going totally haywire or maybe actually everything is perfectly fine.” – BMO
“I’m not righteous. I’m wrong-teous! Stupid-teous.” – Finn the Human
“You don’t just read the poetry to understand it, you got to feel it.” – Jake the Dog
“What you’re feeling is called infatuation. The pain is the product of you overvaluing a projected, imaginary relationship with me.” – Princess Bubblegum
“People make mistakes. It’s all part of growing up, and you never really stop growing.” – Duke of Nuts
“With you, I would walk down any road, milady – especially if it leads to the movies.” – Finn the Human
“Come on, bro, taking pain is easy. You just have to imagine that every bruise is a hickey from the universe. And everyone wants to get with the universe.” – Finn the Human
“Your heart may be small, but it’s strong as a bull donk.” – Jake the Dog
“There’s no point letting them get to you, especially when you have so much to offer the world. Do as the Ice King does and shut out those naysayers!” – Ice King
“You’re just mad at me for being handsome?” – Jake the Dog
“Some people just make the world a worse place to be in just by being around, Jake. That’s right, bad apples. ‘Lock ’em all up,’ I say. At the bottom of the ocean, where it’s too dark to see.” – Jake the Dog
“Everything small is just a smaller version of something big.” – Finn the Human
“Dating girls is like riding a bicycle… If you mess up you could get really hurt forever or hurt someone you care about.” – Finn the Human
“Humor is the highest form of intelligence.” – Lamp
“I’m not jealous. I’m weird!” – Finn the Human
“Everything ahead of us is totally unknown.” – Jake Jr.
“Something weird might just be something familiar viewed from a different angle.” – Marceline’s mom
“Now go sit in the corner and think about your life.” – Jake the Dog
“A love like theirs will always find a way. It’ll crawl all up over you and drain your body fluids, poisoning you slowly until you pass out.” – Jake the Dog
“That’s it! The answer was so simple, I was too smart to see it!” – Princess Bubblegum
“I’ve always got room for ice cream.” – Jake the Dog
“Sometimes, you don’t cry because you’re afraid of real emotion.” – Simon
“At least for a moment, you helped me feel like a princess.” – Princess Cookie
“You contain the soul memory of a million dead stars.” – The Sun
“I’m going to take a day-long nap.” – Jake the Dog
“It has cost me much, but I have learned, lemons need not squeeze lemon to survive!” – Earl of Lemongrab
“I miffed off a wizard and he took my eyes. I wonder what he wanted them for. Some kind of lotion, potion—or time-traveling spell? I’ll never know! Never, ever. Never. But losing my eyesight was only the beginning of my wonderful change! I started meditating and doing yoga. Now I can ‘see’ with my heart and smell with my soul.” – Xergiok
“Listen, when I look at you, my brain goes all stupid. And I just wanna hug you, and sit on the couch and play BMO with you! – Finn the Human
“I just thought about my anxieties, and it’s like my mind hand touched a hot memory stove.” – Carroll
“I don’t need to feel like I’m waiting to be noticed. I know who I am, and I’ll know what I want if and when it ever comes along.” – Fionna
“I know what I said! But you know, sometimes you say things and then you don’t really mean them?” – Ice King
“Then if he’s gone, can you send me back to before I met him, so I won’t have to remember this heartache?” – Lumpy Space Princess
“Try to stay calm. Greet your fate with dignity.” – The Fly
“Tree Trunks! You’re not an adventurer! You nearly got yourself killed—again! Do you wanna die, Tree Trunks? Is that what you think adventurers do? Die, and make all their friends feel terrible ‘cuz they couldn’t save you?” – Finn the Human
“Sometimes you want someone, and you want to kiss and be with them, but you can’t, because responsibility demands sacrifice.” – Princess Bubblegum
“I knew that if my parents could see me now, they’d be jealous of how lumpin’ awesome I am.” – Lumpy Space Princess
“Ohh, pretty baby wife. You’re the most normal thing in my whole life. We’re like two normal jelly beans sitting at the bottom of the jar, floating in a sea of olives, waiting for somebody to guess how many jellybeans are in the jar, which I mentioned.” – Ice King
“I couldn’t let that old man suffer, Jake. My code of honor wouldn’t allow it.” – Finn the Human
“You know I care about you. I think you’re making the right choice. Your natural lifespan is going to be richer and fuller than you can imagine. And someday, when you die, I’ll be the one who puts you in the ground.” – Princess Bubblegum
“You all are just hating on my steez. I’m not listening to haters.” – Ice King
“Entering a person’s mind can be dangerous.” – Rag Wizard
“You’re just trying to make me feel sad so you can steal my tears when I cry, but I’ve got a heart of stone, buddy. I’m evil!” – Forest Cyclops
“I’m a vampire! Drinking blood is kind of the main thing.” – Hierophant
“I’m collecting them all first to be sure I make the right choice!” – Ice King
“This is really, really bad, Finn! You can’t break royal promises! Never, ever, never, no matter what, forever!” – Princess Bubblegum
“Dude, you can’t stay here if you’re gonna stank it up with your bad vibes, man!” – Jake the Dog
“Ladies and gentlemen—and Princess. I’m here to talk about multidimensional bubbles! But I am not just going to talk about blowing bubbles—I’m going to blow your minds.” – Finn the Human
