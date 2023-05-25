Clancy Brown has carved a niche in Hollywood and is known for playing authoritative and/or villainous roles. Brown is easily recognized on-screen by his signature wavy hair and deep voice. Brown has an extensive career in film and television as both an actor and voice actor.
While the actor is popularly known as Brown, he was born Clarence John “Clancy” Brown III, in Urbana, Ohio, on January 5, 1959. Although he has appeared in several notable movies and TV shows, Brown was recently cast as The Harbinger in 2023 John Wick: Chapter 4. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Clancy Brown.
1. The Movies You Know Clancy Brown From
With a career spanning four decades, Clancy Brown has appeared in several notable movies. Late 80s fantasy genre audiences will remember Brown from playing the antagonist character The Kurgan in Russell Mulcahy’s fantasy action-adventure Highlander (1986). Brown was cast as the hostile Ludlow town’s sheriff Gus Gilbert in Mary Lambert’s successful horror film Pet Sematary Two (1992).
Brown featured in another 90s success, The Shawshank Redemption (1994), as the prison guards’ brutal captain Byron Hadley. Brown was also in Starship Troopers (1997) as Sergeant Charlie Zim and Stanley Thomas in Promising Young Woman (2020). If younger audiences missed Brown’s appearance in any of the aforementioned movies, playing The Harbinger in John Wick: Chapter 4 would catch their attention.
2. Clancy Brown’s First Experiences Of Acting
Clancy Brown attended Washington, D.C.’s St. Albans School. The school is often regarded as one of the best in the country. During his time at St. Albans, Brown performed in several plays. One such performance was as Deputy Governor Thomas Danforth in the play, The Crucible.
3. Clancy Brown’s Film Debut
Clancy Brown made his film debut in the 1983 coming-of-age crime drama Bad Boys. The movie was set in a juvenile detention center and starred Brown as “Viking” Lofgren. The movie also starred an almost 23-year-old Sean Penn as the 16-year-old Irish-American Mick O’Brien.
4. Other Movies Clancy Brown Was In
A quick look at Clancy Brown’s Film credit shows he was cast in roles as a law enforcement officer more often than many think. In the 1987 neo-Western action thriller Extreme Prejudice, Brown played Master Sergeant Larry McRose, his first of such roles. In the 1990 action thriller Blue Steel, Brown was cast as Detective Nick Mann. Brown starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Kathryn Bigelow’s action thriller.
In the mid-2000s, Brown played Captain William Hadley in Andrew Davis’ action-adventure drama The Guardian (2006). In more recent appearances, Brown played Preacher Meacham in Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Gracchus in Hail, Caesar! (2016), and Reverend Gospel in the supernatural horror comedy Little Evil (2017).
5. Clancy Brown’s Television Debut
Clancy Brown also made his television debut in 1983. He appeared in a single episode of CBS’s action comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard. Brown played Kelly in the “Too Many Roscos” episode of 1983. Brown’s next appearance on television happened four years later, starring in three different television movies.
6. Other TV Shows Clancy Brown Was In
Clancy Brown has appeared on television in guest-starring, recurring, and main roles. Brown’s first main role on television was as John Danziger in the NBC science fiction series Earth 2. Brown appeared in all 21 episodes of the short-lived series from November 1994 to June 1995. Brown also played Peter Kozyck in 13 episodes of Bravo’s drama series Breaking News (2002) and Brother Justin Crowe in the HBO series, Carnivàle.
Brown played Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat in the more popular Showtime drama series Billions (2018–2019). Some of Brown’s guest appearances on TV include David Brown in Love, Lives, and Murder, Sergeant Linden Styles in The Outer Limits, Dr. Ellis West in ER, and Zobral in Star Trek: Enterprise. Others are Hugh Whitman in Leverage, General Wade Eiling in The Flash, Lyndon B. Johnson in The Crown, and Burg in The Mandalorian.
7. Clancy Brown Has Starred In More TV Movies Than You Think
Clancy Brown has appeared in numerous TV movies since his first appearance in 1987. Brown has worked on over 20 TV movies within his 30-year acting career. Some of these movies include The Room Upstairs (1987), The Man Who Broke 1,000 Chains (1987), Vendetta (1999), Snow White: The Fairest of Them All (2001), and The Trip to Bountiful (2014).
8. Clancy Brown Is Also A Voice Actor
Clancy Brown’s distinctive deep voice has brought him numerous voice roles in film and television. Brown made his television debut as a voice actor, voicing Octopin Leader in an episode of 1994 The Little Mermaid. Brown is the voice of Mr. Krabs in the popular SpongeBob SquarePants animated series. He voiced Lex Luthor in Justice League Unlimited, Odin in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Quintus Prime in Transformers: Earthspark. Brown’s voice actor credits in television, as well as in film, are remarkably impressive!
9. The Nominations & Awards Clancy Brown Has Received
One of Clancy Brown’s earliest notable award nominations was for his performance in Pet Sematary II for Best Supporting Actor at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. Brown has also received numerous nominations and a win for his extensive work as a voice actor.
10. What Clancy Brown Is Doing Next
After his role as The Harbinger, Clancy Brown has an upcoming movie, Dumb Money, set for release towards the end of 2023. The biographical comedy-drama will also star Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson. In television, Brown has two upcoming series, with one, Gen V, scheduled for release sometime in 2023.
Brown is expected to play the character of Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff. In The Penguin, Brown will play DC’s Gotham City powerful mob boss, Salvatore Maroni. Clancy Brown‘s role and release date of the miniseries is yet to be announced.
Dumb Money is scheduled for theatrical release on October 20, 2023.
