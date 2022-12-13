All of the Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween Movies In Order

Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t become famous playing the role of Laurie Strode in the Halloween movies. She became famous in an ABC sitcom called Operation Petticoat in 1977. However, it was her role in Halloween a year later that shot her straight into stardom. Since that first Halloween movie in 1978, Jamie Lee Curtis has become a household name synonymous with the horror flick but also synonymous with so much more. She’s a horror actress. She’s a comedian. She can be serious. Jamie Lee Curtis is a little bit of everything in the acting industry, but it’s the Halloween movie that fans grew to love so much. That said, she’s never been cast in every Halloween movie. Here are the Halloween movies in order, including the ones in which Jamie Lee Curtis stars.
How Many Halloween Movies Are There?
As of 2022, the Halloween movie franchise is up to 13 movies. Here are the Halloween movies in order from first to last:
- Halloween (1978)
- Halloween II (1981)
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
- Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
- Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
- Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Halloween Resurrection (2002)
- Halloween (2007)
- Halloween II (2009)
- Halloween (2018)
- Halloween Kills (2021)
- Halloween Ends (2022)
It’s important to note that many of these movies are in order that makes no sense. They are not in chronological order in terms of Michael Myers. The characters change, the plot line changes, and things don’t always make sense. However, it’s a horror movie. It’s not meant to make sense so much as it’s meant to scare viewers.
Halloween Movies in Order of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Appearance
She’s the star of the show even though they’d have you think it’s the killer himself. She’s the woman behind the man who kills everyone in this fictional town, and she’s the star. Jamie Lee Curtis obviously filmed the first-ever Halloween movie, but she’s not made an appearance in all 13 films. In fact, she’s only appeared in a small handful of them.
Jamie Lee Curtis did return for the second Halloween movie in 1981, but that was the last time she’d appear until the 20th anniversary of the movie. Here are the Halloween movies in order of Jamie Lee Curtis’ appearance in them.
- Halloween
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Halloween (the 2018 version)
- Halloween Kills
- Halloween Ends
It is worth noting that Jamie Lee Curtis did not star in the third movie in the franchise. She merely had a voice role in the Halloween III: Season of the Witch movie. Her voice role was so small that she didn’t even see her name in the credits for this movie. However, she’s technically part of it, so we will mention it here.
When Will The Halloween Movies End?
No one knows for certain. The Halloween franchise is 13 movies deep over the span of almost 45 years as of 2022, and no one knows. The 2022 version of the movie brought back many of the stars from the first movie, including the original man who played Michael Myers and the kids Jamie Lee Curtis’ character babysits in the first movie. It’s a full-circle situation in which everyone returns.
Between the title and the layout of the movie itself, it’s almost certain that this is the final movie in the franchise. However, someone may come along at any point and decide it’s time to make yet another Halloween movie. There are certain movies that take you back in time to the good old days, and this is one of them. It’s true that the first movie is clearly the best movie of the bunch, but this is a movie that might make another reappearance in time.
Will Jamie Lee Curtis Make Any More Halloween Movies?
If she’s being honest with herself, no, Jamie Lee Curtis will not appear in any more Halloween movies. “I need to cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her. I now get to go off and do my own thing,” said the iconic actress of her time as Laurie Strode in Halloween. The director of the films also said that he’s no longer going to make more of these movies, but it’s clear that others are free to do so if they choose. There is a good chance Halloween Ends is the last in the franchise, but it might not be. It is clear, however, that Jamie Lee Curtis will not reprise her role as Laurie Strode for the eighth time.