Home
Television
The Boys
Gen V Looks Insane…Bring It On

Gen V Looks Insane…Bring It On

 

Credit: Gen V

So far, the appearance of Gen V looks like something that would be worthy of being associated with The Boys since it is, and it’s a sure bet that fans are going to be looking forward to the show coming to Prime Video in 2023. The idea that young superhumans are being trained by a Vought-ran school and shown how to harness their strengths in a way that’s going to get bloody is just the way things probably should be since The Boys has been nothing but sheer insanity since it first showed up. It even looks as though a few key characters will be showing up during the show to lend a bit of credence to the idea that, yes, this is a genuine spinoff of The Boys, and it will be given the same level of demented humor and depravity as the original show, which is something that fans would admittedly gripe about if it happened to be left out. The trailer is a good indication that there will be plenty of crimson splashes of gore that will emerge during the telling of this tale. But what will be really interesting is if the link to the parent show is pushed in a strong enough manner to suggest that Gen V might point to the possibility of seeing a few of the stars appear in the next season of The Boys. Now that would be epic. 

A school for superhumans sounds like a good idea, but when Vought is involved, it’s bound to go wrong. 

Vought has already made it clear that they can just barely manage the adult heroes they have, and those are individuals with years of trauma that have found little to no way to cope with their own issues. But a school with young teens and possibly young adults that are still growing up? Adding superpowers to those who have yet to figure out what life is all about sounds like a cross between Children of the Corn and every superhero movie ever made, and the results aren’t bound to be that great in terms of the story since it’s fair to think that the chaos that is shown in the trailer is just a taste of what’s coming. Of course, that’s kind of what people are hoping to see, so when talking about how people are bound to react, it’s all good. But Vought has proven that it’s not exactly a stable place for people to develop, so it’s fair to state that the school will be a hellhole where survival of the fittest is the only rule that really matters. 

Watch Oprah Make a Grown Man Cry Just for Kicks

The amount of blood seen in the trailer indicates that the spinoff won’t be trying to go PC.

One thing that The Boys has never been (thank goodness) is a PC show since they’ve gone all out when it comes to the material they push, and it’s been a glorious bloodbath as bodily fluids and insults of all types have been tossed about without regard to whose feelings they’re going to hurt. If the spinoff continues this trend, it’s going to be a success without question since it will have reaffirmed that yes, people know all about the consequences of saying or doing a certain thing, but they also know that life isn’t the kindhearted utopia that some want to think it is, and The Boys has made it clear that this world is brutal and unforgiving, and that the only way to make it right for anyone is to fight back. How Gen V will accomplish this isn’t certain yet, but there will be blood aplenty in the attempt to make the story work. 

Credit: Gen V

It’s interesting to think how much of an influence The Boys will be allowed to have over this spinoff. 

Obviously, it’s going to have a huge amount of influence initially since if not for The Boys being so popular, this show probably wouldn’t have come about. But thinking that the main show is going to run this one entirely isn’t the best idea, at least not when thinking about how to allow Gen V to evolve. There’s no doubt that it could be influenced heavily by The Boys now and then since it feels that this would happen naturally. But initially, it does sound like a better idea to let the spinoff see what it can do on its own, with the influence of the main show there, and ready to help if needed. 

The initial look of the show is enough to remain hopeful about what will happen. 

Things are going to get violent and bloody, and yet still retain a sense of humor now and again, it would appear, and this is perfect. The show doesn’t have to mirror The Boys entirely, as that might get kind of boring. But showing the next crop of superhumans to make their way up the ranks is bound to be interesting. 

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Has A Secret
Related Posts
20 Reasons Why Altered Carbon is a Superior Show
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Bad Chad Customs
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet: Five Things You Didn’t Know
Why You Should be Watching “Days that Shaped America”
Five British TV Shows to Be Excited about in 2021
Black Widow and Elektra Stunt Doubles Stage Epic Knife Fight

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Rick and Daryl Bromance is Still Slated to Happen, Apparently
Scream Writer Insists Matthew Lillard’s Character Is Not Coming Back
Hawkeye is a Perfect MCU Rewatch for the Holidays
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Big 4 Looks…Interesting
Michael Bay’s Disastrous Gift from Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success While Jumping Out Of A Plane 
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The MCU Should Bring in The Brood
Six Things You Didn’t Know About Gilmore Girls’ Luke Danes
What is Woody Allen’s Net Worth in 2022?
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch