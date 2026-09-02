‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Reveal Who Really Cashed In From the 8.3 IMDb-Rated Sitcom Favorite

Few sitcoms stretched one romantic mystery into a full television identity as successfully as How I Met Your Mother. The CBS comedy mixed friendship, dating disasters, running jokes, flashbacks, fake-outs, and one long promise about Ted Mosby’s future wife into a nine-season hit. The cast did not reach the extreme salary mythology of Friends or The Big Bang Theory, but several performers turned the show into a serious financial springboard through acting, hosting, music, film, voice work, theater, and long-running television visibility.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the main five naturally dominate, but the show’s extended cast matters too. Some recurring players had major careers before the sitcom, while others became permanently linked to the show’s funniest side characters. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the How I Met Your Mother cast members who appear to have cashed in the most from the sitcom favorite.
10. Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti had one of the strangest jobs in sitcom history: she had to arrive near the end of a long-running show and instantly justify years of build-up. As Tracy McConnell, she became the mother the entire series had promised from the beginning. That pressure could have crushed the role, but Milioti brought warmth, intelligence, humor, and just enough sadness to make Tracy feel like an actual person instead of a narrative prize.
Her estimated net worth is lower than the long-running regulars because she joined late and did not benefit from nine seasons of sitcom salary growth. Still, the role gave her massive mainstream visibility. Milioti later built a strong reputation through Palm Springs, Made for Love, The Resort, and other sharp film and television work. She ranks last here financially, but her career after How I Met Your Mother proves that a shorter role can still become a major career accelerator.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Cristin Milioti
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Milioti joined late, so her sitcom earnings were smaller, but Tracy gave her a major mainstream breakthrough.
9. Lyndsy Fonseca
Lyndsy Fonseca played Ted’s daughter, Penny, in the future timeline, which made her one of the show’s most unusual cast members. She appeared mostly in reaction shots, sitting beside her on-screen brother while listening to Ted’s impossibly long story. It was a limited role in terms of performance range, but structurally it mattered because the entire premise depended on those children waiting for the story to finally reach its point.
Fonseca’s estimated wealth comes from more than the sitcom. She had important work on The Young and the Restless, Nikita, Kick-Ass, and other television and film projects. How I Met Your Mother gave her recurring visibility on a major network hit, but her broader acting résumé is what places her here. She ranks below the core cast because her role was smaller, yet her career outside the show gives her a stronger financial profile than many casual viewers might expect.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Lyndsy Fonseca
|$4 million – $8 million
|
|Her role on the sitcom was limited, but her broader television and film career helped build a stronger estimated fortune.
8. David Henrie
David Henrie played Luke, Ted’s son, and shared one of the oddest production situations in sitcom history with Lyndsy Fonseca. Because the ending had to be preserved, the future-kids material was filmed early and held for years. That made Henrie part of the show’s final reveal long before most viewers knew where the story was actually going. His role was small, but it was tied directly to the show’s entire framing device.
Henrie’s estimated fortune is supported more heavily by his Disney Channel career than by the sitcom itself. His work on Wizards of Waverly Place made him a familiar face to a different audience, while acting, directing, producing, and family-friendly projects added to his long-term income. He ranks above some recurring sitcom names because his career outside How I Met Your Mother was substantial. The CBS hit gave him a place in sitcom history, but Disney fame helped build most of the financial base.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|David Henrie
|$6 million – $10 million
|
|Luke was a small role, but Henrie’s Disney success and later creative work lifted his overall estimated fortune.
7. Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady became one of the show’s best recurring weapons as James Stinson, Barney’s brother. The role worked because Brady could match Neil Patrick Harris in performance energy without feeling like a copy of him. James had charm, timing, musicality, and emotional grounding, which gave Barney’s family story more depth than the show’s early playboy mythology might have suggested.
Brady’s wealth, however, comes from a much wider entertainment career. He built money through improv, hosting, daytime television, game shows, theater, music, and voice work. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let’s Make a Deal are central to his financial profile, while How I Met Your Mother added a memorable sitcom role to an already versatile résumé. He ranks above several recurring players because his fortune was never dependent on the CBS comedy alone.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Wayne Brady
|$10 million – $16 million
|
|Brady’s sitcom role was recurring, but his hosting and comedy career created a much broader income base.
6. Josh Radnor
Josh Radnor played Ted Mosby, the narrator’s younger self and the emotional engine of the series. Ted was romantic, exhausting, hopeful, self-involved, sincere, and often frustrating, which made him one of the more divisive sitcom leads of his era. Radnor had to carry the show’s central promise for nine seasons: that every bad date, failed relationship, and sentimental speech was somehow moving toward the person Ted would eventually marry.
Radnor’s estimated net worth is strong, but he ranks below some co-stars because his post-show career was quieter than theirs. He worked in film, theater, television, writing, directing, and music, but he did not chase the same level of mainstream visibility as Neil Patrick Harris or Cobie Smulders. Ted made him wealthy and recognizable, yet his later path looked more artist-driven than blockbuster-driven. Financially, he remains one of the biggest winners from the sitcom, even if he is not the richest member of the core cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Josh Radnor
|$25 million – $35 million
|
|Radnor was the lead of the series, but his lower-key post-show career keeps him behind several co-stars financially.
5. Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan entered the sitcom with major fan credibility already attached to her name. Before playing Lily Aldrin, she was known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the American Pie films, which meant she had a strong career foundation before joining the CBS ensemble. Lily then gave her another long-running hit, this time as the emotional anchor of the friend group and the partner in one of network TV’s most stable sitcom marriages.
Her estimated fortune reflects that rare combination of teen franchise fame, genre-TV loyalty, sitcom money, hosting work, and continued public recognition. Lily was not always the flashiest character, but Hannigan’s warmth and timing made the Marshall-Lily relationship feel central to the show’s identity. She ranks in the upper half because her financial story does not depend on one project. How I Met Your Mother added another major pillar to a career that was already financially valuable.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Alyson Hannigan
|$35 million – $45 million
|
|Hannigan ranks high because the sitcom added to an already valuable career across genre TV and film comedy.
4. Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky, the Canadian journalist whose independence, fear of emotional dependence, and complicated romantic history drove much of the show’s long-term tension. Robin was not just Ted’s early love interest. She became Barney’s great love, Lily’s closest friend, and one of the show’s most important identity pieces. Smulders gave the character a sharpness that kept Robin from becoming a generic sitcom dream girl.
Her estimated net worth is boosted heavily by what happened after the sitcom. Smulders entered the Marvel universe as Maria Hill, which gave her film-franchise visibility beyond the CBS audience. She also worked in streaming, drama, comedy, voice roles, and other television projects. That Marvel connection helps separate her financially from several sitcom co-stars. How I Met Your Mother made her widely recognizable, but superhero-franchise exposure helped extend her value into another global entertainment machine.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Cobie Smulders
|$35 million – $50 million
|
|Smulders ranks above several co-stars because Robin led to major sitcom money, while Marvel added global franchise value.
3. Jason Segel
Jason Segel became the emotional heart of the show as Marshall Eriksen. Marshall worked because Segel could make him goofy, huge-hearted, insecure, romantic, and genuinely devastated without breaking the sitcom’s rhythm. His relationship with Lily gave the series its most stable love story, while his friendship with Ted gave the show one of its most sincere emotional through-lines. Even when the finale divided fans, Marshall remained one of the least disputed character wins.
Segel ranks near the top because his career outside the sitcom was extremely profitable. He wrote and starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, helped revive the Muppets on the big screen, appeared in major comedies, and later moved into more dramatic and creator-led work. His fortune reflects sitcom salary plus film-writing income, starring roles, producing, and long-term Hollywood credibility. Among the core cast, he may have had the strongest big-screen comedy run during and after the show’s peak.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jason Segel
|$45 million – $60 million
|
|Segel’s sitcom money combined with a strong film-comedy career and creator-driven projects.
2. Bob Saget
Bob Saget never appeared on-screen as future Ted, but his voice shaped the entire series. His narration gave the show its memory-book quality, turning messy dating stories into something reflective and sentimental. It was a clever casting choice because Saget brought built-in sitcom history from Full House, but his warmer, older voice also helped separate narrator Ted from younger Ted’s more impulsive behavior.
Saget ranks this high because his wealth came from a long and varied career before and beyond the show. Stand-up comedy, Full House, hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, touring, directing, and later television appearances all contributed to his estimated estate value. How I Met Your Mother added another beloved role to his résumé, but it was never his only financial engine. In this ranking, Saget represents the cast member whose fortune was built by decades of television familiarity and comedy work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Bob Saget
|$50 million – $60 million
|
|Saget’s fortune was built across decades, with future Ted’s narration adding another major sitcom association.
1. Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris is the clear No. 1 because Barney Stinson became the show’s breakout character and Harris built the strongest multi-platform career around that visibility. Barney could have been unbearable in the wrong hands, but Harris turned him into a high-energy comic machine with vulnerability underneath the suits, catchphrases, schemes, and performance rituals. He became the show’s marketing weapon, awards magnet, and most quoted character.
Harris also had the broadest earning profile after the sitcom. He brought earlier fame from Doogie Howser, M.D., then used How I Met Your Mother to power a second career peak. Hosting award shows, Broadway work, film roles, voice work, endorsements, producing, and streaming projects all expanded his fortune. Barney made him a sitcom icon again, but Harris did not stop there. He turned that comeback into one of the most versatile entertainment careers in the cast, which makes him the biggest financial winner from the show.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Neil Patrick Harris
|$50 million – $80 million
|
|Harris ranks first because Barney became the breakout role, and he converted that comeback into a broad entertainment empire.
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