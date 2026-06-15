Neil Patrick Harris: Bio And Career Highlights

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Neil Patrick Harris: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Neil Patrick Harris

June 15, 1973

Albuquerque, New Mexico, US

53 Years Old

Gemini

Neil Patrick Harris: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Neil Patrick Harris?

Neil Patrick Harris is an American actor renowned for his versatile performances across comedy and drama. His charismatic stage presence and theatrical flair have captivated audiences for decades.

His breakout moment arrived with the title role in Doogie Howser, M.D., quickly establishing him as a prominent young talent. This early success set the stage for a diverse and enduring career.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Albuquerque and Ruidoso, New Mexico, Neil Patrick Harris grew up with parents, Sheila Gail and Ronald Gene Harris, who were both lawyers and ran a restaurant.

He attended La Cueva High School, graduating with high honors in 1991, and discovered his acting passion early by playing Toto in a grade school production.

Notable Relationships

Neil Patrick Harris is married to actor and chef David Burtka, with whom he has been in a relationship since April 2004. They exchanged vows in Italy in September 2014 after announcing their engagement via Twitter.

The couple welcomed fraternal twins, son Gideon Scott and daughter Harper Grace, via a surrogate mother in October 2010.

Career Highlights

Neil Patrick Harris delivered an acclaimed performance in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, earning him a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in 2014.

Beyond the stage, he gained wide recognition for his portrayal of Barney Stinson in the long-running CBS series How I Met Your Mother, garnering multiple Emmy nominations. He also frequently hosted the Tony and Emmy Awards.

Signature Quote

“I am quite proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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