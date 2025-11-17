Hey Pandas Who Don’t Go By Their Birthname, How’d You Pick Your Name?

my trans chaos is back at it again :)
#1
The story of mine is that I was reading Heartstopper, and I thought that Charlie suited me better than my deadname, and it stuck, so now I’m Charlie, and I’m happy in my own body now.
#2
It’s…a really, really, really stupid story. But on a car ride, I was listening to Anybody Have A Map, and the name Connor just…made me feel right.
So yes, I may or may not have named myself after Connor Murphy. This is not to say he’s a good role model, just that that’s how I found the name.
#3
I wish I had a cool story, but I just heard the name one day and couldn’t stop thinking “If I were trans, I’d use that name.”
Several years later, I’ve figured out that I’m genderfluid so I use both that name and my birthname :)
#4
My birth name is Alexandra but all my life I went by Sasha because its a common nickname for Alexandra in Slavic countries. For those confused: Alexandra –> Xandra/Sandra –> Sasha
#5
Not sure if it counts, but all of my irl friends call me a nickname, not my legal name, and it’s just a fairly common nickname for my legal name. Online/with close friends, I get called Em or Sam, and Em was the result of a brain fart (my friend was calling my name at camp and couldn’t figure out to say my actual name or my camp name, which was M&M, so she just shouted Em, and we went with it), and then Sam was because I almost got named Samantha, and there’s a lot of people with my nickname and my legal name in my friend’s friend group, so we went with that for convienence.
#6
My birth name is Nicholas. 5th grade, my teacher asked me if she should call me Nick or Nicholas. I chose Nick on a whim, and have been called it at school ever since.
#7
My deadname had Z as a main sound and I had already been thinking if myself as Z for a bit so I looked at short masc names that started with z and chose one that seemed pretty regular and wasn’t too far from the name I went by then. I’ve recently been told that my name is actually very trans but in my defense I had no idea I’m just dumb
#8
i took the meaning of my birthname and bam here we are
#9
I picked my name from my favorite book, Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo. It’s a really good fantasy book. I highly recommend it!
#10
I just picked the weirdest name I could think of, and here we are.
#11
I hate my legal name because I find it too “feminine” for my liking. So I made up some names. My first ever online name from when I was like 9 or smthn was Alexa. I kinda started hating it but I liked how it looked when written in cursive so I switched it to Alex. Then I found out I had a relative named Alex so I felt kinda weird, so now it’s just Lex. For now I think I’ll keep it as Lex but I’ve also considered a few other names such as sable, kat, and june
#12
My birth name isn’t even David. I was actually named after my father that my mom was divorcing at the time of my birth, so I went by David instead. I would later legally change it to my current name.
As for my last name, it’s Latin for “small furry thief” and it’s where ferrets get their name. I like ferrets. In my life I’ve owned fifteen of the crazy little weasels and this name is a dedication to them.
#13
It’s my middle name. This is actually my third name this lifetime, and none of them have been my actual birth name. I change it every 7 years. I think when I turn 21 I’m gonna go by Merr (beginning of my first name, Merriweather), pronounced like the beginning of mercenary or mermaid. That’s not for, like, 5 years though.
#14
Stole it from a video game character lmao. OcTAVIo Silva. (Octane from apex legends.)
#15
Pulled it out of a Random Name Generator because it thought it sounded pretty and now somehow it’s become my Default Internet Name
(Raelin or Rae for those who are wondering)
#16
Not me, but my best friend. They had 2 middle names, and I worked out that their initials spelled ‘OAK’ (this is not their real name but it’s like Olly Adam Karen Lastname) so they’re known as Oak now. I’m pretty proud of myself for that one
#17
just took the first 3 letters
#18
does it count if i only use this name online? my deadname starts with J and so dothe names of a lot of my online accounts, so i chose Julia as my name.
#19
