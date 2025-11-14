Artist Imagines Celebrities As Disney Characters (17 Pics)

With so many Disney movies gaining live-action remakes lately, it’s normal for fans to wonder which Hollywood stars could play the most famous characters from our childhood. Therefore, Filipino artist André Manguba, who is a big fan of Disney, decided to create a series of illustrations that depict our favorite celebrities as Disney characters, and the result is incredible!
André Manguba is a 20-year-old self-taught visual artist currently residing and working in Manila. He is best known for his extremely realistic portraits, however, he also has many illustrative projects. “I always try to challenge myself with out-of-the-box drawing ideas or concepts that break out of the usual look of a portrait drawing. So as much as possible, I don’t only draw faces, I add more elements to it to make the beautiful drawings more interesting,” said the artist to Bored Panda.
With this project, he brings the popular characters to life by imagining them as pop culture celebrities. “I’m a huge pop culture and Disney fan just like many of my followers. So the idea of recreating iconic Disney characters through famous actors got me pumped. One of my favorite Disney art series is that of my Riverdale x Disney crossover because of how perfect the combinations are. I also got a lot of positive feedback from it and I enjoyed the entire creative process which made me continue the concept on my next drawings,” explained the artist. He has more than 233k followers on his Instagram account who are always waiting for his new creations, so we are sure that you will enjoy his artwork too!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com
#1 Tom Holland And Zendaya As Milo And Kida
Image source: André Manguba
#2 Billie Eilish As Alice
Image source: André Manguba
#3 Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse As Rapunzel And Flynn Rider
Image source: André Manguba
#4 Taylor Swift As Cinderella
Image source: André Manguba
#5 Selena Gomez As Belle
Image source: André Manguba
#6 Vanessa Morgan And Madelaine Petsch As Moana And Ariel
Image source: André Manguba
#7 Tom Holland And Zendaya As Victor And Corpse Bride
Image source: André Manguba
#8 KJ Apa And Camila Mendes As Hercules And Megara
Image source: André Manguba
#9 Halle Bailey As Ariel
Image source: André Manguba
#10 Camila Mendes And Lili Reinhart As Elphaba And Glinda
Image source: André Manguba
#11 Ariana Grande As Ariel
Image source: André Manguba
#12 Mädchen Amick And Skeet Ulrich As Belle And Adam
Image source: André Manguba
#13 Nathan Schwandt And Jeffree Star As Cosmo And Wanda
Image source: André Manguba
#14 Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin As Tarzan And Jane
Image source: André Manguba
#15 Noah And Lana Condor As Aladdin And Jasmine
Image source: André Manguba
#16 Beyonce As Moana
Image source: André Manguba
#17 Charles Melton And Camila Mendes As Li Shang And Mulan
Image source: André Manguba
