My Abstract Deep Emotional Drawings Using Black Ball Pen

I, Alina Bazel, was born in 1990 in Moscow, Russia. I immigrated to Israel in 2010 and began to study as an architect at the Moscow Architecture Institute. I later graduated from the Faculty of Architecture at the Academy of Fine Arts Bezalel in Jerusalem in 2016.

I draw in my own technique – all paintings are drawn in a black ballpoint pen.

In my work, I am exploring the thin borderline between the worlds where flora and fauna intertwine with the human subconscious. The external connects with the internal, the concealed – with the revealed. A weaving of familiar lines gives birth to new forms, where light aspires towards darkness, movement is replaced with peace, chaos – with harmony, macro becomes micro.

The majority of exhibited work was drawn during the 2020 lockdown.

#1 Silence

#2 The Inner World Of The Chicken

#3 Run With The Horses

#4 Antelope Dik Dik

#5 The Robotic Couple

#6 7 Days Creation

#7 Circles And Lines

#8 The Couple Of Whalehaeds

#9 Forest Inhabitants

#10 In Heaven

#11 Forest Of Hands

#12 The Deer

