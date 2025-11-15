My Abstract Deep Emotional Drawings Using Black Ball Pen

I, Alina Bazel, was born in 1990 in Moscow, Russia. I immigrated to Israel in 2010 and began to study as an architect at the Moscow Architecture Institute. I later graduated from the Faculty of Architecture at the Academy of Fine Arts Bezalel in Jerusalem in 2016.
I draw in my own technique – all paintings are drawn in a black ballpoint pen.
In my work, I am exploring the thin borderline between the worlds where flora and fauna intertwine with the human subconscious. The external connects with the internal, the concealed – with the revealed. A weaving of familiar lines gives birth to new forms, where light aspires towards darkness, movement is replaced with peace, chaos – with harmony, macro becomes micro.
The majority of exhibited work was drawn during the 2020 lockdown.
#1 Silence
#2 The Inner World Of The Chicken
#3 Run With The Horses
#4 Antelope Dik Dik
#5 The Robotic Couple
#6 7 Days Creation
#7 Circles And Lines
#8 The Couple Of Whalehaeds
#9 Forest Inhabitants
#10 In Heaven
#11 Forest Of Hands
#12 The Deer
