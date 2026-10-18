‘Shrinking’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest Star?

Shrinking has spent three seasons turning grief, therapy, friendship, and some spectacularly questionable life advice into one of Apple TV’s strongest comedy-drama ensembles. The series began with a grieving therapist deciding to abandon professional restraint and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, then expanded into a much larger story about the people around him trying to move forward from their own losses. By the end of Season 3, the cast included veteran television stars, major film icons, Broadway performers, writers, producers, and several actors whose careers have accelerated dramatically because of the show.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking includes the eight principal members of the current ensemble along with two especially important recurring or guest performers whose involvement has become closely associated with the series. Acting salaries, television and film careers, writing, producing, stage work, podcasting, books, real estate, and other publicly reported income sources are considered. Some figures are much better documented than others, and one particularly large estimate includes substantial shared household wealth. The ranking moves from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest.
10. Lukita Maxwell
Lukita Maxwell plays Alice Laird, Jimmy’s daughter and one of the characters most directly shaped by the death that sets the entire story in motion. Maxwell had already starred in Generation before joining the Apple TV series, but Alice became the role that introduced her to a much wider audience. Her performance has grown alongside the character, moving from teenage anger and grief into relationships, college decisions, and a more complicated understanding of her father.
Public estimates of Maxwell’s net worth remain limited and inconsistent, with recent figures generally landing somewhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million. That range fits an actor still relatively early in a professional screen career, even after three seasons of a successful streaming series. Maxwell has also expanded into film, including Afraid and Backrooms. Television and feature-film salaries currently make up the clearest basis for her estimated wealth.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lukita Maxwell
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Maxwell remains in the earlier stages of her career, with Alice representing her most visible and sustained television role so far.
9. Luke Tennie
Luke Tennie plays Sean, the military veteran whose therapy sessions with Jimmy eventually grow into something closer to family. Tennie entered Shrinking after appearing in Deadly Class and has since used the role as a launchpad into an increasingly busy television career. Sean’s development has given him substantial dramatic material while still allowing him to work inside the show’s comedy, making the character one of the clearest examples of therapy actually producing visible change.
Tennie’s estimated net worth is approximately $1 million – $2 million, though authoritative financial reporting remains scarce. His earnings have expanded beyond the Apple series through roles on Abbott Elementary and The Pitt, giving him three significant television credits in the same period. Film work, producing, commercials, and other screen projects add to that base. With his profile rising quickly, current estimates may become outdated faster than those attached to longer-established actors.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Luke Tennie
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Tennie’s financial profile is growing rapidly as his career expands across several prominent television series at the same time.
8. Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams stars as Gaby, the therapist whose friendship with Jimmy develops into one of the show’s most complicated personal relationships. Williams had already built a distinctive career before joining the series, beginning with her years as a correspondent on The Daily Show. She later appeared in Love Life and the Fantastic Beasts films, while comedy, writing, podcasting, and voice work gave her a much broader professional identity than acting alone.
Williams’ net worth is currently estimated at roughly $3 million – $4 million. Her income reflects years of television work, feature films, comedy, podcasting, and increasingly prominent dramatic performances. Shrinking has become one of the most acclaimed roles of her career and brought Emmy recognition, potentially improving her bargaining power for future projects. Unlike performers whose fortunes come from one franchise, Williams has built hers across several different areas of entertainment.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jessica Williams
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Williams has built a diversified entertainment career, with her acclaimed performance as Gaby adding another major television asset.
7. Michael Urie
Michael Urie plays Brian, Jimmy’s best friend and one of the show’s fastest-talking sources of comic energy. Urie was already familiar to television audiences through Ugly Betty, where Marc St. James became his breakthrough role, and later appeared repeatedly on Younger. His career has always moved comfortably between television and theater, with Broadway and off-Broadway work becoming just as important to his professional identity as his screen appearances.
Urie’s estimated net worth is about $4 million. His earnings come from television, films, directing, producing, and a particularly substantial stage career that includes Buyer & Cellar, Spamalot, and Once Upon a Mattress. His performance on Shrinking has also brought major awards attention, further increasing the visibility of a career that has remained remarkably consistent since the mid-2000s. That longevity places him just above Williams financially in this ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Michael Urie
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Urie’s fortune reflects two decades of steady screen work combined with one of the strongest theater résumés in the ensemble.
6. Ted McGinley
Ted McGinley portrays Derek Bishop, whose relaxed attitude initially made him seem like a supporting joke before the series gradually revealed one of its most dependable husbands and friends. McGinley has been a recognizable television presence since the early 1980s. He appeared on Happy Days and The Love Boat before beginning his long run as Jefferson D’Arcy on Married… with Children, giving him decades of sitcom experience before arriving on Apple TV.
McGinley’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $5 million. Long-running television work forms the backbone of that wealth, supplemented by films, television movies, guest appearances, and residual income from older series. His career illustrates the financial value of longevity: he has remained employable across several completely different eras of television. Shrinking has also given him one of his strongest recent roles, introducing him to viewers who may not have grown up with his earlier network work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ted McGinley
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|McGinley’s estimated wealth comes from more than four decades of television work rather than one unusually large modern payday.
5. Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein has a unique relationship with the series because he co-created it, writes and executive produces it, and later stepped in front of the camera as Louis, the man responsible for the accident that killed Jimmy’s wife. Goldstein’s international breakthrough came through Ted Lasso, where he became an Emmy-winning star as Roy Kent while also working as a writer and producer. That combination transformed him from a working British comedian into a major creative force in television.
Goldstein’s net worth is currently estimated around $10 million. Acting represents only one part of his financial picture. Writing, producing, development deals, stand-up, podcasting, and creator credits all give him ways to earn beyond an episode salary. He also co-created Soulmates and has continued developing projects through major studio relationships. His position on Shrinking is especially valuable because he earns from the series creatively and behind the scenes even in episodes where Louis never appears.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Brett Goldstein
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Goldstein’s creator, writer, producer, and actor credits give him several simultaneous income streams from modern television.
4. Jason Segel
Jason Segel stars as Jimmy Laird while also serving as a co-creator, writer, and executive producer, giving him one of the broadest financial relationships with the series. Segel first gained major attention on Freaks and Geeks before spending nine seasons as Marshall Eriksen on How I Met Your Mother. His film career includes Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets, projects that also demonstrated his abilities as a screenwriter.
Segel’s estimated net worth is approximately $50 million. At the height of How I Met Your Mother, his reported salary reached roughly $225,000 per episode, creating the strongest single financial foundation of his career. Films, writing, producing, books, and real estate have added to that wealth. Shrinking gives him another unusually valuable arrangement because he is compensated as far more than the lead actor, with creator and executive-producer responsibilities tying him directly to the success of the project.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jason Segel
|$45 million – $50 million
|
|Segel built a large sitcom fortune before adding film, writing, producing, and creator-level income through his Apple TV series.
3. Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox joined Season 3 as a guest star, marking a significant return to scripted acting after stepping away from regular performance. His involvement carried unusual emotional weight because Paul’s story has long incorporated Parkinson’s disease. Fox had already become one of the defining stars of the 1980s through Family Ties and the Back to the Future trilogy before later leading Spin City, giving him multiple major television and film successes across his career.
Fox’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $65 million. His fortune comes from decades of television and film salaries, producing, books, voice acting, and residual income from projects that remain culturally prominent. His work on Shrinking also earned fresh Emmy recognition in 2026, making the guest appearance much more than a nostalgic cameo. Even with a relatively limited number of episodes, his decades of previous earnings place him far above most of the regular ensemble financially.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Michael J. Fox
|$60 million – $65 million
|
|Fox entered the series with decades of blockbuster film and television earnings already behind him, placing him among its wealthiest stars.
2. Christa Miller
Christa Miller plays Liz, Jimmy’s neighbor and one of the people who effectively helped raise Alice after her mother’s death. Miller has spent decades in television comedy, including major roles on The Drew Carey Show, Scrubs, and Cougar Town. She also works as a music supervisor, including on Shrinking, giving her an important creative role beyond performing as Liz.
Miller is frequently listed with an estimated net worth of about $250 million, but that number requires an important qualification: the source reporting it says the majority is attributable to her husband, television producer **Bill Lawrence**, and their shared household assets. Their real-estate history includes multimillion-dollar properties, while Lawrence’s producing career has generated enormous value through several successful shows. A range of $200 million – $250 million therefore reflects reported household-linked wealth and should not be interpreted as money Miller personally earned from acting.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Christa Miller
|$200 million – $250 million
|
|Miller’s widely reported figure is heavily tied to shared wealth with Bill Lawrence, so it is not directly comparable with purely career-earned actor estimates.
1. Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, the veteran therapist whose dry humor, Parkinson’s diagnosis, and complicated relationships have made him central to the emotional identity of the series. Ford entered television after one of the most lucrative film careers in Hollywood history. Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones franchise alone would have secured his place in movie history, while Blade Runner and Air Force One added further iconic roles.
Ford’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $350 million, making him the richest performer associated with Shrinking even after accounting for Miller’s substantial household-linked figure. His fortune reflects blockbuster salaries, backend participation, franchise deals, real estate, and more than six decades of screen work. The Apple series represents a comparatively recent chapter in an extraordinary financial career. Very few television ensembles can place someone with Ford’s lifetime box-office history and accumulated wealth among their regular cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Harrison Ford
|$300 million – $350 million
|
|Ford’s six-decade film career and multiple blockbuster franchises place him clearly at No. 1 among the performers ranked here.
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