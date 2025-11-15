Hey Pandas, Would You Rather: Talk To Animals Or Speak All Human Languages? (Closed)

Just write your answer in the comments.
#1
Humans are animals, so I’d choose animals because then I could talk to all humans too.
#2
I would talk to animals they can keep better secrets, and some of them have same-sex partners then I would be accepted.
#3
So like a few years ago my dog murdered a duck that our neighbors were taking care of. I would rather talk to animals so I could ask my dog, “Why in the world would you murder a duck?!”
#4
Animals! After all, I can just learn all human languages.
#5
Animals. They’re kinder and gentler than humans and probably have nicer and more interesting things to say
#6
Hmmm. I’d probably choose animals and talk to dolphins all the time.
#7
This is the hardest Would You Rather I’ve encountered to date. I always used to say if I had one wish it would to be fluent in all languages, but never thought of talking to animals as an option. Now it’s on the table, I think I would rather talk to animals. But then I’m worried I’d find out my dogs don’t like me as much as I think, and I’m not sure I could take the abuse from cats.
All human languages would be more beneficial in life. Companies would fight to employ you, politicians would want your help, the secret services…. but imagine that you wouldn’t get a lot of downtime.
Talk to Animals, Final Answer!
#8
Well i already know Japanese, Spainish, Italian and English. But i also already can feel what animals are feeling. I love animals btw;) anyway ig talk to animals
#9
Got this from a kid in my orchestra class, talk to animals because since humans are animals you can speak all human languages. The kid might think that mono is the same thing as pneumonia but he’s got some good logic.
#10
I would rather talk to animals to find out what they think. And yes, I am 12 years old and an author.
#11
i will talk to animals so i can ask my birds why they do stupid things for no reason
#12
i would talk to animals because they would listen to me
#13
Humans, that way I can watch any show or movie in any language without subtitles. Also, my my favorite part about animals is that they don’t talk back. I don’t want to hear about how my dog finds baby talk demeaning, or that my mice feel restricted in their cage. I can make up enough dialogue for them on my own.
#14
Animals because humans are animals and I want to talk to my dog. And I could be an animal whisperer! I’d be rich!!!
#15
Speak all languages. Because of… something
#16
Definitely Animals. I would not want to listen to the things some humans say, animals are more of the better choice.
#17
Definitely all human language. Animal language isn’t just sounds and things, and it would be near impossible to communicate because animals don’t really speak language they use body language and sounds. Also speaking every language would be very useful.
Follow Us