67 Cars That Are Everything Except For Boring And Ordinary

Cars have come a long way since the days of the three-wheeled, single-cylinder “horseless carriages” with a top speed of around 10 miles per hour. They’re faster, safer, fancier and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They also generally have four tires, and are designed with similar goals in mind: get someone from A to B efficiently and in one piece. Some even go a step further by driving themselves.
But the modern world of automobiles may be a lot stranger than many people realize. Hidden between the sedans, SUVs, pick-up trucks and flashy sports cars are other vehicle that veer so far off the “normal” track that there’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of them.
Weird Wheels showcases cars, boats and even lawnmowers that push the boundaries when it comes to what’s considered an ordinary or acceptable form of transport. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you contemplate whether your own set of wheels is exciting enough. So buckle up and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Looks Like Someone Got Divorced
Image source: M Wahyu
#2 Argo Soviet Amphibious 1950s. Designed And Built After The War For Use Hunting And Fishing
Image source: M Wahyu
#3 Steampunk Rv. Looks Like That One Vehicle They Use To Escape In Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#4 1980 Citroën Karin A Glass Pyramid On Wheels. Designed By Trevor Fiore, It’s Still More Futuristic Than Anything Tesla Has Ever Produced
Image source: facebook.com
#5 Funeral Carriage From 1870, Dresden, Germany
Image source: Steampunk Tendencies
#6 Strange Dodge Concept Cars
Image source: Steve Cordle
#7 Gremlinburg
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#8 And The Harbor Freight Welder Abominations Continue
Image source: Kevin O'Keefe
#9 Trylon Viper Is A Three-Wheel (Tricycle) Developed And Built By Rick Murphy In The Early 90’s America
Image source: Rod James
#10 This Is One Of The Best
Image source: Syifa Syifa
#11 When You Have Some Leftover Vinyl From Lining Your Kitchen Cabinets
Image source: Antonio Vidal
#12 Vadermobile!
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#13 1984 Chevy Camaro Dreamryder
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#14 Would Make One Hell Of An Awesome Ride For Van Life
Image source: Shahe Patrick
#15 This Custom-Built “Spaceship” Is Actually A Modified Volvo V70 Xc, Proving That Swedish Engineering Can Reach The Outer Rim
Featuring a detailed Imperial Star Destroyer shell, it is a stunning example of fan-made automotive art and retro-futuristic creativity.
Image source: Michael Wells
#16 When You Want An F-350 But Only Have An F-3.50 Budget
Image source: Kevin O'Keefe
#17 And The Hits Keep Coming. Why On God’s Green Earth Would You Build This
Image source: Kevin O'Keefe
#18 The Hout Auto (Or Wood Car In English) Was Made By Joost Conijn In 2001-02. It’s Based On A 1974 Citroën Ds, But With A Wooden Chassis And Body
It’s powered by a wood gas engine. In 2002 the artist drove Hout Auto through fifteen European countries, while collecting wood along the way.
Image source: Dave Deuel
#19 No, I Wouldn’t, Even If Offered
Image source: Scott Black
#20 1958 Rover P4 105 ‘Tank’, “Highly Modified Build That Took Over 9 Years
Image source: Purevl Allmine
#21 St4 Snow Trac 1970
Image source: M Wahyu
#22 You Might Be A Redneck With A Harbor Freight Welder If
Image source: Kevin O'Keefe
#23 When The 1980s Dreamed Big, Jay Ohrberg Delivered Bigger. Known As Hollywood’s King Of Show Cars, Ohrberg Created A Machine So Outrageous It Earned The Nickname “Living Room On Wheels”
Stretching roughly 30 feet long and nearly two and a half cars wide, this custom limousine looked less like transportation and more like suburban architecture on tires. Inside, there was mostly open, carpeted space and a single oversized white fuzzy bench seat that could hold about seven people. The remaining room? Big enough to play volleyball. Yes, actually.
Underneath the massive body rode four visible wheels, with four more hidden to support the weight. Power came from two 1975 Cadillac front wheel drive engines. Even more impressively, the limo could split into two separate halves for transport, each capable of moving independently.
Ohrberg built this rolling spectacle alongside pop culture legends like KITT from Knight Rider and replicas of the Batmobile. But this creation may be his boldest statement of all.
Because sometimes excess is not a flaw. It is the entire point
Image source: Liketomodifycars
#24 This Is A Really Cool Old Photo Of A “Back-To-Back” Car, Which Was A Funny Way People Used To Customize Cars A Long Time Ago
Basically, someone took two front ends of a Ford Model T and welded them together! If you look closely, you’ll see:
• Two Steering Wheels: There’s a driver facing each direction.
• Two Engines: It looks like it has a hood on both the front and the back.
• Mueller Auto Repair: This was likely a “promotional car.” Shops would build weird vehicles like this to get people to look at their business.
It’s kind of like the “Pushmi-Pullyu” animal from Dr. Dolittle, but as a car! It probably made parallel parking a lot easier, though I bet it was a nightmare to drive on a busy street.
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#25 Gotta Admire The Workmanship, But?
Image source: Steve Cordle
#26 This “Toaster Car” Is A Famous Example Of An Art Car, Specifically A Modified First-Generation Scion Xb
These cars became a cult favorite in the “tuner” and art car communities because their boxy shape naturally looks like a household appliance.
Here are some more cool details about this specific build:
• The Model: The car is a Scion xB, which was produced by Toyota. Its flat sides and sharp corners made it the perfect canvas for this transformation.
• The “Heating” Elements: Beyond the giant toast, the builder often adds details like “crumb trays” or metallic wraps to make the car look like brushed stainless steel.
• The UL Sticker: If you look closely at the back, there is a large “UL Listed” decal. This is a clever joke, as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is the real organization that tests and labels electrical appliances for safety.
• The Cord: The thick black “power cord” coiled on the back bumper is usually made of flexible tubing or foam to look like a heavy-duty appliance cable.
• The Community: This car is part of a larger “Art Car” movement where people turn vehicles into rolling sculptures. You’ll often see cars like this at events like Burning Man or local parades.
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#27 This Car Looks Like It Belongs In The Wacky Races
Image source: Inaq Diky
#28 The 1980 Citroën Karin. (The “Original” Cybertruck)
Image source: Historic Photographs
#29 Another Very Rare Microcar It’s Electric As Well
Image source: Miguel Nuno
#30 Is That A Vacuum Cleaner?
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#31 The Peel P50, Built On The Isle Of Man Between 1962 And 1965, Is Officially Recognized As The World’s Smallest Production Car
Image source: Tommy Price
#32 Bloody Silly
Image source: Michael Wells
#33 And Yet Again The Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should. Maybe We Should Vote For Permits To Sell And Posses Welders To The Masses….. I Introduce To You, The C/.5
Image source: Kevin O'Keefe
#34 “Why Make It Simple When You Can Make It Complicated.” The Shadoks
Image source: Denis Laurent
#35 This Unique Vehicle Is The Dhabiyan, A Custom-Built 10-Wheeled Machine Created By Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Also Known As The “Rainbow Sheikh”
Image source: Era Of Classics
#36 Latest Picture Of My Daily Driver
Image source: Wayne Gpt Porter
#37 A Vintage-Style Promotional Car, Often Called A Rolling Billboard Or Novelty Advertising Car
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#38 This 6-Wheeled Limo Is Constructed From Various Beetle & Campervan Parts! 😎 The Owner Dropped By Last Time I Shared This
Image source: Dave Deuel
#39 One Of The Most Tastefully Finished Ones I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#40 It Looks Like Craftsmanship, Tradition, And Quiet Dignity Rolling On Steel Rims
The Amish limousine, manufactured by Miller Carriage Company, takes the familiar stretched silhouette of a modern limo and reimagines it for horsepower of a very different kind.
Long, enclosed, and elegantly proportioned, this carriage is designed to carry larger families or wedding parties in comfort while honoring a lifestyle that chooses simplicity over combustion. Large windows allow natural light inside. Plush bench seating lines the interior. The bodywork is clean and understated, typically finished in deep black with subtle trim.
Up front, there is no grille, no radiator, no engine noise. Just a driver’s bench, reins in hand, guiding a well trained team of horses. The suspension is carefully engineered for smoother travel over country roads, proving that refinement does not require fuel injection.
In a world obsessed with speed and screens, the Amish limousine is a reminder that luxury can still mean quiet conversation, steady movement, and tradition carried forward one hoofbeat at a time.
Image source: Liketomodifycars
#41 Modern Day Flintstone Car
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#42 The Cheese Wedge AKA The Citicar
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#43 Little Monster
Image source: M Wahyu
#44 In 1959, Custom Car Legend George Barris Attempted To Answer That Question With The Xpak 400 Experimental Air Car
Built by Barris Kustoms and sponsored by Car Craft magazine, the XPAK 400 was designed to eliminate flat tires forever. It had no wheels. No conventional drivetrain. Instead, it floated.
A series of 20 inch cast aluminum fans mounted beneath its belly pan generated a cushion of air, lifting the 422 pound vehicle roughly five inches above the ground. Forward motion came from a revolving jet nozzle, allowing directional thrust for steering. Power was supplied by two jet aircraft starter motors geared down to drive the fan system.
With its bubble canopy, stabilizer fins, and neon lighting, the single seat craft looked more spacecraft than automobile. It was even operated by remote control and mounted on a guide rail during demonstrations for safety.
Displayed at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, the XPAK 400 captured imaginations. Practical? Not quite. Visionary? Absolutely. Today, its whereabouts remain unknown
Image source: Liketomodifycars
#45 1965 Peel Trident
Image source: Barber Car kech
#46 Splittin’ Image
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#47 When You’re Ready For The Zombie Apocalypse
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#48 That Would B A Blast To Drive
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#49 And The Winner Is
Image source: Dale Hazlett
#50 This Needs To Be Made Into A Hot Wheels!
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#51 Likely Based On A 1950s-Era Truck Chassis
It features a unique two-story design with a raised sleeping area, a vibrant red paint job, and custom wheels. This one-of-a-kind creation showcases the expressive nature of automotive customization and the ability to transform a vehicle into a unique and eye-catching statement.
Image source: Tommy Price
#52 Supercar Of The Day! Unique 1966 Dodge Polara,
Image source: Rod James
#53 1970 Ferrari 512s Modulo
Even today, the 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo continues to capture attention. This exquisite wedge-shaped supercar is a rare sight, in the same territory as spotting a unicorn or Bigfoot. However, its purpose is solely to inspire. Although Ferrari never intended to manufacture the 512 S Modulo, it paved the way for the wedge-shaped Ferraris of the 1970s and early 80s
Image source: Amazing Classic Cars
#54 Imagine Bringing This As Backup To A Party And The Kegs In Back Are Full. You’d Be The Talk Of The Party And The Town For A While
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#55 1932 Duesenberg Model J Custom Speedster
Image source: Amazing Classic Cars
#56 This Unique Vehicle Is The Iconic Promotional Car For Mel’s Hot Dogs, A Famous Long-Standing Restaurant In Tampa, Florida
Key Details About the Car:
• Basis: The car is a heavily customized Volkswagen Beetle, likely from the 1970s.
• Design: It has been completely transformed into a giant, orange-red hot dog.
The front hood and fenders form the end of the sausage, and the main body of the car mimics the meat, with the roofline acting as the top of a hot dog in a bun.
• Branding: The side doors prominently display the “Mel’s Hot Dogs” logo. It’s used as a mobile advertisement to grab attention around Tampa.
Context and Similarly Famous Vehicles:
This custom creation is part of a long tradition of eye-catching promotional vehicles designed as giant versions of the products they represent.
• The most famous example, which likely inspired many others, is the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile (examples in image_8.png and image_9.png), which has existed in various forms since 1936.
• Other notable food-shaped vehicles include the Planters Nutmobile (image_7.png) and LL Bean’s Bootmobile.
For residents and visitors of Tampa, the Mel’s Hot Dogs car is a local landmark and a fun piece of pop culture.
The restaurant itself is known for serving authentic Chicago-style hot dogs and has been a staple in the area near Busch Gardens for nearly 50 years
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#57 Real Life Zingers Van
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#58 Some People Actually Thought Were A Good Idea
Image source: Suganda Wiguna
#59 Nice Use Of Those Old Lawn Mower Engines!
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#60 Volkswagen ‘Half-Track Fox’, 1962. A T1 Converted With Four Axles – Two Of Them Fitted With A Chain Drive Mechanism And Two Steering The Vehicle
Image source: Rod James
#61 The Roach Coach
Image source: Scott Ormsby
#62 1928 Stutz Blackhawk Special Replica: The Seduction Of Speed
The Stutz Blackhawk Streamliner was created by Frank Lockhart, a man that had his career cut short by the same vehicle he designed. Lockhart had earned a reputation for being a phenomenal racer, being nicknamed ‘Boy Wonder’ by the press. At the 1926 Indianapolis 500 he won the race on his first try and set a lap record 120.100 mph at the 1927 event. Lockhart also showed an aptitude for inventing, as he developed an intercooler for a 1.5-litre Miller engine. Armed with the engine and a standard Miller race car, Lockhart established a new lap record for an event at Muroc Dry Lake in California.
In 1927, Lockhart started building a Land Speed Record (LSR) car in the hopes of breaking Henry Segrave’s record. Lockhart teamed up with the Stutz Motor Car Company, who funded half the project. Lockhart and his team came up with the Stutz Blackhawk Streamliner, a car that possessed a 3-litre Miller V16 engine with intercooled twin superchargers. The sleek body was developed with the aid of a wind tunnel. After extensive testing it was predicted the engine could crank out a top speed of 280 mph.
Lockhart carried out several test runs in the Black Hawk, with each of them ending dangerously. One incident involved him losing control and the car landing in the sea. He experienced three severed tendons in his left wrist.
The worst incident occurred in 1928 when the Black Hawk wiped out at a speed of 220 mph. The impact hurled Lockhart out of the cockpit. At 25-years-old, he passed away too soon.
The cause of the wipe out came down to a damaged right rear tyre that had deteriorated over previous runs. The Black Hawk’s engine was salvaged and installed into the Sampson Special, owned by Alden Sampson. This car is currently on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum. Two Black Hawk replicas were built and one of them can be seen in the Stutz Building in Indianapolis.
The replica is indeed a perfect tribute to the romance of the past and one daring man’s insatiable need for speed.
Image source: Weber Santos
#63 1953 Isetta Zip
Image source: Syifa Syifa
#64 Herkimer Battle Jitney
Image source: M Wahyu
#65 Hmm
The Dymaxion Car looked like something from another planet. Long, rounded, and riding on three wheels with a single wheel at the rear, it barely resembled the automobiles of its time.
Created by American engineer and futurist Buckminster Fuller, the Dymaxion was more than a car. It was an experiment in efficiency, aerodynamics, and radical thinking. Fuller imagined it as the beginning of a vehicle that could one day travel by land, sea, and air.
Only three were built. None survived in original form. Yet its influence continues to spark curiosity nearly a century later
Image source: Liketomodifycars
#66 That Actually Looks Cool
Image source: M Wahyu
#67 Volkwagen Trike
Image source: Scott Ormsby
