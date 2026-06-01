The Backrooms Are Filled With Creepy Liminal Spaces And Horrifying Creatures, Here Are 50 Of The First Levels

“Backrooms” is finally here. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s an American sci-fi horror film that takes viewers on a terrifying journey through liminal spaces.
The film follows a therapist who dares to venture into a surreal, infinite maze-like alternate dimension to rescue her missing patient. Directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons, it’s been touted as “disturbing, visually unforgettable, and intellectually ambitious.” Before you get sucked into the Backroom rabbit hole, we suggest you prepare yourself.
Bored Panda has put together an extensive and detailed list of Backrooms levels. Keep scrolling to find out what dangers are lurking around the corner, and most importantly, how to escape. But be warned: the following trip might leave you feeling more than a little unsettled.
#1 Level 0 – “Threshold”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Unconfirmed Entities
Level 0, often nicknamed “The Yellow H**l,” is the first and most recognizable area of the Backrooms. Endless yellow hallways, damp carpets, buzzing fluorescent lights, and empty office-like rooms stretch endlessly in every direction. At first glance, it almost feels familiar — like an abandoned workplace frozen in time — but the longer you stay, the more unnatural everything becomes.
The layout constantly shifts around wanderers. Hallways seem to move, dead ends appear without warning, and rooms that once existed suddenly disappear. After enough time inside, many people begin losing their sense of direction, time, and even reality itself.
The carpets are permanently soaked with strange liquids ranging from salt water to substances nobody has identified. Combined with the endless buzzing lights and the crushing monotony of identical rooms, Level 0 slowly breaks people down psychologically.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The biggest danger in Level 0 is complete isolation. A phenomenon known as the “Isolation Effect” prevents wanderers from properly interacting with each other, even if they entered together. Voices become distorted, notes disappear, and attempts to mark pathways mysteriously fail. Everyone experiences Level 0 alone.
Wanderers also report hearing whispers, scratching sounds behind walls, and familiar voices echoing from distant hallways. While no entities have officially been confirmed here, many claim they’ve seen shadowy figures watching them from around corners before suddenly vanishing.
How You Can Get There
Most people enter Level 0 by accidentally “noclipping” out of reality through walls, floors, or places that feel strangely unnatural. For many, it’s their first experience inside the Backrooms.
How To Escape
Some wanderers believe finding a flickering wall and forcing yourself through it can lead to Level 1 — the first area of the Backrooms that shows signs of human survival.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#2 Level 1 — “Habitable Zone”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Presence of Anomalous Resources, Minimal Entity Count
After escaping the endless yellow maze of Level 0, wanderers often arrive in Level 1 — a massive industrial labyrinth filled with concrete halls, exposed pipes, abandoned corridors, and dim fluorescent lights. Unlike the complete isolation of the previous level, this place feels strangely alive. Supplies can be found here, settlements exist deep within the halls, and for the first time, survival feels possible.
The level is split into two primary areas: enormous warehouse-like halls and tighter corridor systems hidden behind heavy metal doors. The halls are vast non-Euclidean spaces where distances behave unnaturally, making navigation extremely disorienting. A hallway that looks nearby may take hours to reach, while familiar routes can suddenly shift without explanation.
The corridors are far safer and more stable, often used by wanderers as makeshift camps or temporary shelters.
Level 1 is also known for its mysterious supply crates. These wooden boxes appear randomly throughout the level and may contain food, tools, clothing, weapons, Almond Water, or completely useless junk. Many wanderers believe these crates are the only reason long-term survival is possible here.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest threat in Level 1 is a phenomenon known as “Flickering.” Without warning, every light in the level suddenly shuts off, leaving the halls in complete darkness. This is when entities begin to emerge.
Experienced wanderers advise reaching the corridors immediately whenever Flickering starts, as the open halls become extremely dangerous during these events.
Level 1 is home to multiple hostile entities, including humanoid predators that roam the darkness searching for isolated wanderers. Combined with the level’s distorted geometry, escaping danger can quickly become impossible once the lights go out.
How You Can Get There
Most wanderers enter Level 1 after escaping Level 0 through a flickering wall, though hidden doors and thresholds from other levels can also lead here.
How To Escape
The most common path forward leads to Level 2. Wanderers usually reach it by traveling deeper into areas where pipes, machinery, and industrial structures become more frequent.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#3 Level 2 – “Abandoned Utility Halls”
Difficulty: Class 3
Unsafe, Unsecure, Low Entity Count
Level 2 is an endless network of industrial maintenance tunnels filled with exposed pipes, broken machinery, hanging wires, and narrow concrete hallways. Unlike the distorted geometry of Level 1, the environment here follows more stable physical rules — but navigating it is still extremely difficult due to the repetitive maze-like design.
Most corridors are cramped and claustrophobic, made even tighter by massive pipes running along the walls and ceilings. The constant hum of machinery echoes through the tunnels while flickering fluorescent lights cast harsh white and orange glows across the dusty concrete. In some areas, the power has failed completely, leaving entire sections in total darkness.
Abandoned tools, rusted barrels, ladders, crates, and locked industrial doors can be found scattered throughout the level. Some doors lead to storage rooms, empty offices, or giant warehouse-like chambers, while others open directly into endless black voids.
A few rooms seem to loop endlessly back into themselves, trapping wanderers in repeating hallways for hours — or even days.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 2 is considered far more dangerous than the previous levels due to both its hostile entities and the environment itself.
Large sections of the level permanently lost power after a catastrophic system failure, plunging countless tunnels into darkness. Wanderers report hearing movement, metallic scraping, and distant machinery in these blacked-out areas long before anything becomes visible.
The level itself is also extremely hazardous. Tight corridors, leaking pipes, unstable equipment, exposed electrical systems, and endless identical tunnels make becoming lost almost inevitable. Many wanderers disappear after entering dark sections or rooms connected to the void spaces.
How You Can Get There
Most people reach Level 2 by following long industrial corridors within Level 1, though some claim to have noclipped directly into the tunnels from reality itself.
How To Escape
Unlocked industrial doors throughout the level commonly lead to Level 3 or Level 4, while some exits loop wanderers back into Level 1. Other paths exist deeper within the tunnels, though reaching them often requires traveling through dangerous or unstable areas.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#4 Level 3 — “Electrical Station”
Difficulty: Class 4
Unsafe, Unsecure, Medium Entity Count
Level 3 is a massive industrial labyrinth filled with generators, exposed wiring, rusted metal corridors, pipes, and endless machinery. The level is almost never quiet. The constant sound of grinding metal, humming electricity, flowing sludge, and distant mechanical noises echoes endlessly through the halls.
Most corridors are extremely cramped, forcing wanderers to crawl, crouch, or squeeze sideways between machinery and concrete walls. Dust-covered brick tunnels, leaking pipes, and low metal ceilings make the entire environment feel suffocatingly claustrophobic.
In some areas, rusty prison bars suddenly appear across hallways with no visible purpose and no known way through.
Scattered throughout the level are hidden electrical rooms containing generators, breaker systems, old computers, fluorescent lighting, and abandoned industrial equipment. Wanderers often search these rooms for valuable supplies such as Almond Water, flashlights, tools, weapons, and rare Backrooms objects.
Strangely, Level 3 is also known for having some of the strongest and most stable Wi-Fi signals in the entire Backrooms.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 3 is considered one of the first truly deadly levels many wanderers encounter. Hostile entities are extremely common here, and traveling long distances without encountering something dangerous is considered nearly impossible.
The environment itself is equally hazardous. Thick black sludge flows through many of the pipes, releasing toxic fumes capable of damaging the nervous system and causing severe burns on contact. Machinery throughout the level can suddenly overheat, explode, or catch fire without warning, while some sections become so hot that breathing becomes difficult.
Many wanderers report hearing heavy footsteps, metallic banging, or distorted voices echoing through nearby tunnels long before anything appears.
How You Can Get There
Most wanderers enter Level 3 through unlocked doors found in Level 2. Certain elevators from Level 4 and Level 5 may also lead here, along with industrial buildings connected to Level 11.
How To Escape
Elevators scattered throughout the level commonly lead to Level 4 or Level 5. Some wooden doors connect to Level 31, while stranger exits hidden inside electrical rooms may transport wanderers somewhere far less predictable.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#5 Level 4 — “Abandoned Office”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Level 4 resembles an enormous abandoned office building filled with empty rooms, fluorescent lights, endless hallways, and darkened windows. After the oppressive industrial tunnels of previous levels, the atmosphere here feels strangely calm — almost comforting at first glance.
That feeling rarely lasts long.
Most offices are nearly empty, with only scattered desks, overturned chairs, and abandoned cubicles remaining. Water coolers, vending machines, and fountains filled with Almond Water can be found throughout the level, making it one of the safest and most resource-rich locations in the Backrooms.
Because of this, Level 4 has become a major gathering point for wanderers, small settlements, and trading groups trying to recover from more dangerous areas.
Nearly every window inside the level has been blacked out completely. The few visible windows that remain are considered extremely dangerous, and experienced wanderers avoid them entirely. Nobody fully agrees on what happens near them, but stories surrounding the windows are disturbing enough that most people refuse to investigate further.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 4 is considered one of the safest levels in the Backrooms due to its low entity count. Only a handful of hostile creatures have been reliably documented here, making direct attacks relatively uncommon.
The real danger comes from complacency.
Many wanderers become too comfortable inside Level 4 because of its supplies, stable environment, and sense of normalcy. Some reportedly stay for months at a time, slowly becoming paranoid, emotionally detached, or unwilling to leave the false safety of the offices behind.
The mysterious windows are also treated as a serious threat, despite very little being understood about them.
How You Can Get There
Level 4 can be reached through elevators in Level 3, unlocked doors in Level 2, or by noclipping through walls inside The Hub. Some wanderers falling through The Pit in Level 283 have also reportedly arrived here.
How To Escape
Office stairways and elevators throughout the level commonly lead to Level 5 or Level 6, while some elevators may return wanderers to Level 3. Rare basement staircases can also connect to Level 71.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#6 Level 5 — “Terror Hotel”
Difficulty: Class 2
Unsafe, Secure, Low Entity Count
Level 5 is a massive seemingly endless hotel inspired by early 1900s luxury architecture. Elegant hallways, chandeliers, antique furniture, jazz music, and polished wooden floors make the level feel strangely sophisticated compared to the industrial nightmare of previous levels.
But something inside the hotel feels deeply wrong.
The building always appears perfectly maintained. Dust vanishes within minutes, furniture repairs itself, and soft jazz constantly echoes through hidden speakers somewhere behind the walls. Old paintings lining the corridors seem to follow wanderers with their eyes, while distant conversations and muffled laughter can sometimes be heard from rooms that turn out to be completely empty.
Many wanderers describe the hotel as feeling “occupied” despite rarely seeing another person.
Level 5 is divided into three main areas: The Main Hall, The Beverly Room, and The Boiler Room.
The Main Hall contains endless hotel corridors decorated with ornate wallpaper, antique paintings, locked doors, and old elevators. Some rooms are fully furnished and stable enough to support long-term survival.
The Beverly Room, often called “The Eternal Ballroom,” is a massive ballroom centered around a mysterious table holding untouched drinks and an unfinished Mahjong game. Wanderers instinctively avoid touching anything inside the room, though nobody fully understands why.
Meanwhile, The Boiler Room is a sprawling industrial maze hidden beneath the hotel, packed with leaking pipes, furnaces, machinery, and dense steam. The deeper wanderers travel, the hotter and more claustrophobic the environment becomes.
What Makes It Dangerous?
While Level 5 contains fewer entities than Level 3, it is still considered highly dangerous. Deathmoths commonly nest inside dark rooms and abandoned hallways, while Hounds, Skin-Stealers, Watchers, and other hostile entities have all been documented throughout the hotel.
The elevators are especially feared by experienced wanderers. Traveling above the 12th floor often results in disappearances, and nobody knows what truly exists in the upper sections of the hotel.
The Boiler Room itself is equally hazardous due to its unbearable heat, unstable machinery, maze-like structure, and suffocating atmosphere.
Many wanderers also report sudden feelings of paranoia, dread, or the sensation that something is quietly following them through the halls.
How You Can Get There
Most wanderers reach Level 5 through elevators in Level 3 or old stairways found in Level 4. Certain houses in Level 10 and damaged doors in other levels may also lead here.
How To Escape
Returning through elevators or stairways may lead back to Levels 3 and 4. Traveling deeper into The Boiler Room can eventually lead to Level 6, while certain strange doors hidden throughout the hotel may transport wanderers to entirely different levels.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#7 Level 6 — “Lights Out”
Difficulty: Pending
Safety Undetermined, Unsecured, Presence of Entities Undetermined
Level 6 is considered one of the darkest and most psychologically terrifying places in the entire Backrooms. The level exists in complete darkness where neither natural nor artificial light functions at all. Flashlights, lanterns, phones, and every other light source instantly fail the moment someone enters.
Nobody truly knows how large the level is because nobody has ever seen it.
Exploration inside Level 6 is done entirely by touch. Wanderers slowly feel their way through narrow hallways lined with cold concrete-like walls, carefully moving forward in total blindness. The level is also almost completely silent, creating an overwhelming sense of isolation that many survivors describe as even worse than the darkness itself.
After enough time inside, the silence begins to feel unnatural.
Many wanderers report hearing whispers, breathing, scratching sounds, distant footsteps, or movement somewhere nearby despite no entities ever being officially confirmed here. Others describe the constant sensation that something unseen is standing just outside their reach, quietly watching them from the darkness.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 6 is considered one of the deadliest early Backrooms levels despite the complete lack of confirmed entities. The darkness, silence, disorientation, and isolation slowly wear people down psychologically until panic and paranoia begin taking over.
Many wanderers experience auditory hallucinations, panic attacks, overwhelming dread, and complete mental breakdowns after only a short time inside the level. Survivors often struggle to explain exactly what happened to them there, and very few people who enter Level 6 are ever seen again.
Rumors also exist about strange figures hidden somewhere within the darkness, including a wanderer said to guard a functioning light switch and a mysterious group known as “Mimicry,” whose members can perfectly imitate any voice or sound they hear.
Nobody knows whether these stories are true.
How You Can Get There
Level 6 is most commonly accessed through The Boiler Room in Level 5. Another entrance reportedly exists near Base Omega in Level 4.
How To Escape
Traveling deep enough into the darkness may eventually lead to a stairwell descending into Level 7. Wanderers claim the exit can sometimes be found by listening for the faint sound of ocean waves echoing somewhere in the distance.
Rare metal doors may also lead to Level 129, while tripping over certain wires can unexpectedly transport wanderers into Level 6.1.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#8 Level 7 — “Thalassophobia”
Difficulty: Class 4
Unsafe, Unsecure, Medium Entity Count
Level 7 is an impossibly vast ocean stretching endlessly in every direction beneath a gigantic concrete ceiling. Dim natural light fills the level despite there being no visible sun or clear light source anywhere above the water.
Nobody knows how deep the ocean truly is.
The level is considered one of the greatest barriers between the early Backrooms and the far deeper levels beyond it.
Most wanderers first arrive inside a strange furnished room connected directly to the sea below. The room contains bookshelves, a chair, a small table, and shallow water covering the carpeted floor. At first, it appears normal.
Then the perspective shifts.
The room is actually built sideways into the ceiling above the ocean, and anyone stepping too close to the doorway can suddenly fall “down” into the freezing water far below.
Beyond the entrance lies the endless sea itself. The farther explorers travel from the surface, the darker and more disturbing the environment becomes. The upper waters are dimly lit and relatively calm, but deeper regions descend into freezing darkness where visibility disappears entirely.
The deepest known areas — often referred to as the Midnight Zone and the Abyss — contain massive underwater cliffs, strange bubbling voids, and enormous skeletal remains scattered across the ocean floor. Some explorers claim the seabed itself feels disturbingly similar to wet carpet.
Many of the skeletons found below appear vaguely humanoid, though horribly distorted and unnaturally large.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest threats inside Level 7 are two massive entities known only as “The Thing On Level 7” and “Tiny.” Together, the creatures are believed to have wiped out nearly all other life inside the ocean.
Tiny reportedly remains closer to the surface, while The Thing primarily inhabits the Midnight Zone and the upper Abyss. Both creatures are considered so dangerous that experienced wanderers strongly advise avoiding the ocean depths entirely.
Even the entities themselves appear unwilling to confront one another.
The ocean alone is also extremely deadly due to its freezing temperatures, impossible scale, crushing isolation, and the constant risk of becoming stranded in total darkness far away from the entrance room.
How You Can Get There
The only confirmed entrance is the staircase descending from Level 6 directly into the furnished room above the ocean.
How To Escape
The most common exit is an underwater cave hidden deep within the Midnight Zone that reportedly leads to Level 8. Other rumored exits may connect to Level 9, Level 83, and even Level 880 somewhere far across the endless sea.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#9 Level 8 — “Cave Systems”
Difficulty: Class 4
Very Difficult to Exit, Extreme Environmental Risk, Extreme Hostile Presence
Level 8 is an endless underground cave system stretching deep beneath the Backrooms. Unlike the offices, hotels, and industrial tunnels found in earlier levels, this place feels completely untouched by humanity — ancient, wild, and hostile.
Jagged rock formations, underground rivers, narrow tunnels, and enormous caverns twist endlessly through the darkness. Some passages are so tight that wanderers are forced to crawl for hours, while others suddenly open into massive underground chambers large enough to swallow entire cities.
The level is freezing cold, almost completely dark, and notoriously difficult to navigate. Gravity behaves unpredictably in certain tunnels, pathways loop impossibly back into themselves, and even straight routes can suddenly lead somewhere entirely different. Many wanderers lose their sense of direction within only a few hours.
One of the only relatively safe routes through the caves is a marked trail known as the “9th Road,” maintained by the M.E.G. organization. Warning signs, symbols, and trail markers guide survivors through safer areas toward settlements and possible exits.
Leaving the path is considered extremely dangerous.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Almost everything inside Level 8 is hostile to human survival.
Flooding can occur without warning, instantly turning dry tunnels into deadly underwater traps. Oxygen levels in some caves drop dangerously low, temperatures shift violently between freezing cold and unbearable heat, and unstable terrain frequently collapses beneath wanderers without warning.
The creatures inhabiting the caves are equally terrifying.
Massive spiders, venomous arachnids, and enormous serpentine predators known as Wranglers roam throughout the tunnels hunting anything they can find. Some Wranglers are rumored to grow over a mile long, burrowing directly through solid rock while searching for prey.
Pools of boiling black tar known as “Hands Of Tar” are also scattered throughout the level. Wanderers who approach too closely risk being violently dragged beneath the surface.
Despite its dangers, Level 8 also contains strange moments of beauty. Some caverns glow with bioluminescent fungi, while floating entities known as Light Guides occasionally appear to help lost wanderers navigate through the darkness.
Nobody fully understands why they help.
How You Can Get There
Most wanderers enter Level 8 through the staircase descending from Level 7, though other cave entrances connected to deeper Backrooms levels are rumored to exist.
How To Escape
Following the 9th Road is considered the safest way out. The trail eventually connects to Level 9 and several other exits deeper within the Backrooms, though surviving the journey through the caves is far from guaranteed.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#10 Level 9 — “The Suburbs”
Difficulty: Class 5
Unsafe, Unsecure, Entity Infestation
Level 9 is an endless suburban neighborhood trapped in permanent midnight. Silent streets stretch forever beneath dark skies, lined with empty houses, dead trees, and flickering streetlights that barely illuminate the road ahead.
Everything about the level feels strangely familiar — like an ordinary neighborhood twisted into something deeply wrong.
The houses vary wildly in appearance. Some look modern and perfectly maintained, while others appear abandoned, decayed, or completely empty inside. Many homes are fully furnished with kitchens, televisions, bedrooms, and family photographs, but none of the electronics function properly.
Some wanderers report entering houses that feel larger on the inside than outside, while others describe buildings partially merged together in impossible ways, as though reality itself is slowly falling apart.
The streets are considered the most dangerous part of the level. Wet asphalt roads, dense fog, broken sidewalks, and malfunctioning streetlights create the constant feeling that something is watching from somewhere just beyond the darkness.
Many wanderers claim they can sometimes see silhouettes standing motionless behind windows before disappearing moments later.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 9 is heavily infested with hostile entities, making long-term survival extremely difficult. Smilers, Hounds, Skin-Stealers, Deathmoths, and numerous other creatures have all been documented throughout the suburbs.
Several entities unique to the level have also been reported, including disturbing figures known as “The Neighborhood Watch,” “The Observer,” and “The Mangled.”
The fog itself is considered especially dangerous and is strongly linked to sightings of The Mangled. Many wanderers report experiencing paranoia, confusion, auditory hallucinations, and the overwhelming sensation of being followed while traveling through the streets.
One explorer famously described the level as “Level 6 on crack.”
How You Can Get There
Most wanderers enter Level 9 by falling through the floor somewhere inside Level 8, though several other levels reportedly contain hidden entrances leading into the suburban streets.
How To Escape
Following the street signs long enough may eventually lead to Level 11. Certain grassy paths connect to Level 9.1 or Level 10, while some houses and hidden locations throughout the suburbs can transport wanderers elsewhere entirely.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#11 Level 10 — “Bumper Crop”
Difficulty: Class 1
Somewhat Difficult to Exit, Low Environmental Risk, No Hostile Entities
Level 10 is an endless countryside covered in massive wheat and barley fields stretching endlessly toward the horizon. Overcast skies, light rain, quiet dirt roads, and distant barns give the level the appearance of an abandoned farming region frozen in time.
Compared to the horrors of previous levels, the environment initially feels strangely peaceful.
Scattered throughout the fields are lakes, wooden sheds, barns, fences, and dirt roads marked with old tire tracks. Many structures contain useful supplies such as wood, nails, tools, and other basic materials needed for survival. The lakes are considered safe to drink from, though the water has an unusually clear appearance and a faint earthy taste many wanderers find unsettling.
The atmosphere throughout Level 10 is calm but deeply melancholic. Endless daylight and identical fields make tracking time nearly impossible, while the silence creates the constant feeling that people once lived here before suddenly vanishing.
Some wanderers claim they occasionally see distant figures standing motionless between the crops before disappearing moments later.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 10 contains very few hostile entities, making it one of the safer levels in the Backrooms. However, strange worm-like organisms inhabit the soil beneath the fields.
Digging deeper than a meter into the ground can cause enormous masses of worms to rapidly emerge from below the surface. Witnesses describe the creatures writhing together in unnatural clusters, while some reports claim the worms have attempted to burrow directly into human skin.
Another disturbing aspect of the level is its unnatural relationship with decay.
Organic material inside Level 10 appears unable to properly decompose. Food behaves strangely, animal remains fail to rot normally, and some wanderers who survived off the crops for extended periods reportedly became paranoid, emotionally numb, or severely disturbed over time.
Nobody fully understands why.
How You Can Get There
Most wanderers reach Level 10 through grassy paths connected to Level 9. Certain roads in Level 11 and an arcade machine inside Level 25 may also lead here.
How To Escape
Following the dirt roads long enough may eventually lead to Level 11. Entering patches of canola flowers can reportedly transport wanderers to Level 184, while swimming into certain lakes may lead to unknown aquatic levels deeper within the Backrooms.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#12 Level 11 — “The City That Never Sleeps”
Difficulty: Class 2
Safe, Unsecure, Low Entity Count
Level 11 is a massive endless city resembling a modern urban environment. Streets stretch endlessly in organized blocks surrounded by apartments, offices, shops, factories, subway systems, canals, and towering skyscrapers that continue far beyond the horizon.
Compared to many earlier Backrooms levels, the city almost feels normal.
That normality is what makes it so unsettling.
Unlike the abandoned suburbs of Level 9, Level 11 is considered one of the most populated and livable locations in the Backrooms. Electricity functions normally, clean water flows through pipes, streetlights remain active, and factories continue producing supplies entirely on their own despite the near-total absence of workers.
Food appears stocked in stores. Elevators still operate. Traffic lights continue cycling endlessly through empty intersections.
Nobody knows who keeps the city running.
The environment also changes in subtle but disturbing ways whenever left unobserved. Cars relocate themselves overnight, advertisements randomly switch languages or images, construction sites appear without warning, and entire neighborhoods slowly modernize over time.
Some buildings can be explored freely, while others remain permanently sealed shut no matter how hard wanderers attempt to enter.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Although Level 11 is far safer than most Backrooms levels, it remains deeply unpredictable.
The greatest danger comes from the city’s countless exits leading into other levels. Alleyways, subway stations, roads, elevators, buildings, and even random street corners can suddenly transport wanderers somewhere entirely different — including extremely dangerous or unknown locations.
Hostile entities also roam the city, including Hounds, Facelings, and numerous rarer creatures. However, Level 11 is famous for a strange phenomenon known as the “Level 11 Effect,” which causes many normally aggressive entities to behave passively unless directly provoked.
Even so, wanderers are strongly warned against becoming too comfortable inside the city.
How You Can Get There
Level 11 can be reached from a huge number of Backrooms levels and is often entered accidentally. Many wanderers arrive simply by taking the wrong road, subway entrance, doorway, or alley somewhere else in the Backrooms.
How To Escape
Because Level 11 connects to countless other levels, there are nearly endless ways to leave. Subways, tunnels, roads, buildings, elevators, and even ordinary intersections may all act as exits leading deeper into the Backrooms.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#13 Level 12 — “Matrix”
Difficulty: Class 0
Safe, Secure, Devoid of Entities
Level 12 is one of the strangest and least understood places in the entire Backrooms. At first glance, it appears to be nothing more than a small white room containing a table, a chair, and a locked door.
The room is brightly lit, completely silent, and unnervingly empty.
Nothing inside the level appears damaged or dirty. The walls are perfectly white, the lighting never flickers, and no sound can be heard beyond a faint electrical hum that many wanderers claim might not even be real.
What makes Level 12 truly unusual is its bizarre “censoring” effect.
Any attempt to photograph, record, or document the level immediately fails. Images become blank white screens or distorted static, while video footage degrades into colorless testing patterns. Even saved files, filenames, and digital records have been known to erase themselves entirely after leaving the level.
Later explorations revealed that the room is only a tiny part of something much larger.
Beyond the locked door lies an endless white void scattered with random furniture, objects, and duplicate doors partially sunken into the floor. The farther wanderers travel into the emptiness, the stranger reality itself begins to feel. Objects lose definition, distances become impossible to judge, and some explorers report forgetting where they were going mid-sentence.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 12 contains no known hostile entities, but the level itself appears to affect human perception and memory.
Many wanderers experience confusion, mental fog, memory loss, and difficulty concentrating after spending too long inside the level. Survivors often struggle to clearly remember what happened there, with some claiming entire conversations or hours of exploration simply vanished from their minds afterward.
The endless white void also becomes deeply disorienting over time. Many doors scattered throughout the level lead directly back to the same original room, trapping wanderers in confusing loops that can continue indefinitely.
Some explorers eventually stop trying to leave at all.
How You Can Get There
The exact method of entering Level 12 remains unknown, though some wanderers claim certain Window Entities in Level 11 can safely guide people into the level.
How To Escape
Escaping Level 12 reportedly requires following a very specific sequence involving the chair, the locked door, and one of the duplicate doors hidden somewhere within the white void. If performed correctly, the exit may lead to Level 1, Level 4, Level 10, or several other early Backrooms levels.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#14 Level 13 — “The Boiling Frogs”
Difficulty: Class 2E – Environmental
Unsafe, Secure, Non-Entity Hazards
Level 13 resembles a gigantic apartment complex stretching across 290 nearly identical floors. Endless beige hallways, dim fluorescent lights, elevators, stairwells, and repetitive apartment doors make the level feel painfully ordinary.
At first, nothing about the environment seems dangerous. That is exactly what makes it terrifying.
The apartments contain everything needed for basic survival. Kitchens mysteriously restock themselves with simple food, bathrooms function normally, televisions endlessly replay old programs, and bedrooms provide just enough comfort for people to slowly settle into routine.
Life inside Level 13 quickly becomes repetitive: eat, sleep, wander the halls, then repeat the same cycle again the next day.
And eventually, many people stop questioning it.
The longer someone remains inside the level, the more emotionally detached and lethargic they become. Wanderers often grow strangely attached to their apartments, losing motivation to explore, escape, or even interact with others. Some residents reportedly spent decades inside the same room before suddenly vanishing without explanation.
Many apartments appear abandoned only moments after their occupants disappear.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 13 contains very few traditional dangers and almost no hostile entities. Instead, the level itself slowly wears people down psychologically.
Many wanderers eventually isolate themselves completely, accepting the endless routine of the apartments as normal life. Survivors describe losing track of time, forgetting why they entered the Backrooms in the first place, and becoming emotionally numb after extended stays inside the complex.
The level became especially infamous after the B.N.T.G.’s “Free Home Project,” during which large groups attempted to permanently settle inside the apartments. Over time, many residents became psychologically trapped by the level’s unnatural sense of comfort and routine.
Even after parts of the level suffered catastrophic damage, some residents still refused to leave their rooms.
How You Can Get There
Level 13 is commonly entered through ordinary-looking doors, elevators, stairwells, or apartment hallways connected to several other levels, especially Level 12 and Level 21.
How To Escape
Exits from Level 13 are intentionally difficult to notice. Certain bland doors may lead to Level 0 or Level 114, while elevators, staircases, red doors, and even strangely colored walls can unexpectedly transport wanderers elsewhere in the Backrooms.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#15 Level 14 — “Paradise”
Level 14 — “Paradise”
Difficulty: Class Paradise
Beautiful, Serene, Perfect
Level 14 appears as a vast dreamlike forest beneath an eternal night sky. Crimson grass sways softly beneath pale moonlight while waterfalls echo somewhere far in the distance. Above, countless stars shine endlessly without ever fading.
Compared to the horrors of the surrounding Backrooms, the level feels impossibly peaceful.
Almost too peaceful.
Many wanderers describe the overwhelming sensation that the forest somehow understands them. Soft whispers drift through the trees, distant voices speak gently from the darkness, and painful memories slowly begin to feel less important the longer someone remains inside the level.
The deeper wanderers travel into the forest, the harder it becomes to think clearly or resist the strange comfort surrounding them.
Scattered throughout the crimson fields are motionless human figures resting peacefully in the soil beneath the stars. Moonlight reflects against exposed bones and empty eye sockets, yet many wanderers report feeling calm rather than disturbed while looking at them.
Some even describe the bodies as “beautiful.”
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 14 is extremely dangerous because of its powerful psychological influence.
The level appears capable of manipulating emotions, thoughts, and perception itself, slowly convincing wanderers that they have finally found peace after everything they survived in the Backrooms. Over time, many people begin losing their sense of identity, purpose, and desire to leave.
The whispers throughout the forest encourage wanderers to “rest,” “stay,” and “become part of paradise.”
Survivors who managed to escape often speak incoherently afterward, describing intense feelings of emptiness, grief, or an overwhelming desire to return to the forest no matter the cost.
Some refuse to speak about the experience at all.
How You Can Get There
The exact entrance to Level 14 remains intentionally unclear. The level itself repeatedly implies that wanderers already “know” how to reach it simply by continuing deeper into the Backrooms.
How To Escape
Very little is known about escaping Level 14. Survivors rarely explain how they managed to leave, and the level strongly suggests that nobody would ever truly want to escape its idea of “paradise.”
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#16 Level 15 — “Futuristic Halls”
Difficulty: Class 0
Safe, Secure, Devoid of Entities
Level 15 is a gigantic maze of futuristic corridors, laboratories, dormitories, machine rooms, and industrial facilities stretching endlessly in every direction. Bright white concrete walls, steel support beams covered in strange symbols, and enormous glowing lights give the entire level a cold, artificial atmosphere unlike anything else in the Backrooms.
Some sections are brightly illuminated with sterile white light. Others suddenly descend into complete darkness without warning.
Scattered throughout the facility are enormous sealed chambers containing mysterious machines ranging from laptop-sized devices to structures so massive their full size cannot even be measured. Some appear to endlessly manufacture simple objects such as steel rods or cables, while others perform functions nobody has been able to understand.
Many of the machines appear abandoned, damaged, or violently destroyed.
Dried blood stains the floors in certain hallways, shattered equipment litters the facility, and human corpses wearing torn lab coats can occasionally be found collapsed beside broken machinery. Several dead Hounds have also been discovered throughout the level, strongly suggesting something catastrophic happened here long ago.
Despite this, no living hostile entities have ever been officially documented inside Level 15. That fact alone deeply unsettles most explorers.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest danger in Level 15 is its overwhelming isolation and apparent lack of escape routes. The facility is so enormous that many wanderers spend weeks exploring without ever finding familiar locations again.
Abandoned campsites, barricades, emergency messages, and signs of violent fighting appear throughout the halls, creating the constant feeling that the level was suddenly evacuated after some kind of disaster.
Some areas are also believed to contain unstable machinery, hazardous energy sources, or unknown forms of radiation.
One of the strangest locations discovered so far is a chamber containing a doorway that appears to open directly into outer space. Beyond the threshold lies a star-filled void and a massive glowing blue celestial object suspended silently in the distance.
Nobody knows whether the doorway is real.
How You Can Get There
Level 15 is considered extremely difficult to access. The only confirmed entrance temporarily appeared inside Level 10 as a gigantic wall containing a hidden doorway. A wanderer named Enric entered through it and became trapped after the entrance vanished two days later.
How To Escape
No reliable exit from Level 15 has ever been confirmed. Researchers believe the space-like doorway hidden deep within the facility may connect to another unknown location, though nobody has successfully escaped through it.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#17 Level 16 — “Altered Topography”
Difficulty: 0
Level 16 is considered one of the most unstable environments in the entire Backrooms. Unlike most levels, its landscape can completely transform into an entirely different biome without warning.
Explorers originally described the level as a peaceful rainforest covered in dense fog beneath a permanent dawn sky. Gravity there appeared noticeably weaker, causing wanderers and loose objects to feel strangely weightless while the surrounding plants and wildlife remained completely unaffected.
Later expeditions returned expecting the same environment. Instead, they found an endless frozen tundra.
The rainforest had vanished entirely, replaced by glaciers, reflective ice fields, violent snowstorms, and freezing winds powerful enough to erase footprints within seconds. Some explorers reported witnessing the environment changing while they were still inside it, with entire sections of terrain violently reshaping themselves in real time.
Trees froze solid in moments. Rivers burst from rock walls. Ice erupted directly from the ground beneath people’s feet. Nobody understands why the level changes.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest danger in Level 16 is the environment itself.
The level can suddenly and catastrophically alter its terrain, climate, gravity, and physical rules without warning. Entire regions may freeze over within minutes, while stable pathways can instantly collapse, flood, or disappear completely.
Because the level constantly rewrites itself, information becomes outdated almost immediately. Maps lose usefulness, known exits vanish, and survival strategies that once worked may suddenly become deadly during the next environmental shift.
Some wanderers believe the level is somehow “alive” due to how aggressively it reacts to exploration.
Large groups of Light Guides have also been observed shortly before major transformations occur, often appearing silently in the distance moments before the terrain begins changing again.
How You Can Get There
The only confirmed entrance currently involves touching strange metallic gallium-like patches discovered inside Level 75.
How To Escape
The exit depends entirely on the level’s current form, though all confirmed exits eventually lead to Level 46.
During the rainforest state, climbing a tree covered in sand may trigger the transition. In the frozen tundra version, standing on a sheet of ice dusted with sand appears to produce the same effect.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#18 Level 17 — “The Carrier”
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Difficulty: Class 1
Level 17 resembles the endless interior of a gigantic naval aircraft carrier modeled after an old Essex-class warship. Narrow metal corridors, flooded passageways, industrial machinery rooms, and cramped stairwells stretch endlessly through the ship’s interior.
The entire level feels cold, damp, and eerily abandoned.
Most areas remain silent except for the distant sounds of creaking metal, dripping water, ventilation systems, and the occasional groan of the carrier shifting somewhere deep within the darkness. Some hallways are completely submerged, while others remain dimly lit by weak industrial lights flickering above rust-covered walls.
The farther wanderers climb through the ship, the stranger the environment becomes.
Some corridors abruptly end in black flooded chambers, while others appear to loop endlessly back into themselves. In certain sections, the ship almost feels less like a military vessel and more like something attempting to imitate one.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 17 is home to a unique entity known as “Imprints.”
These figures appear as distorted copies of previous wanderers who once explored the carrier. Although they are not physically aggressive, simply looking directly at one causes severe psychological trauma. Witnesses describe overwhelming dread, panic, nausea, and the sensation that something is deeply wrong with the creature’s appearance.
Extended eye contact can render a person unconscious for hours and, in extreme cases, may even result in brain death.
The upper levels of the carrier are considered even more dangerous. Strange translucent doors and windows emit an unnatural light that slowly causes water to accumulate inside a wanderer’s lungs after prolonged exposure.
Victims effectively begin drowning from the inside. Many explorers report hearing coughing, splashing, or distant voices echoing from empty hallways long before encountering anything unusual.
How You Can Get There
Level 17 is most commonly entered through Level 7. Swimming toward a submerged light source deep beneath the ocean reportedly transports wanderers into the flooded lower sections of the carrier.
How To Escape
Several exits from Level 17 have been documented. Climbing h**h enough through the upper floors may eventually lead to a red metal door connected to Level 11.
Flooded hallways can sometimes return wanderers to the surface rooms of Level 7, while rare passages leading toward Level 18 have also been reported.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#19 Level 18 — “Memories”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Level 18 is one of the most personal and emotionally unsettling places in the Backrooms. Unlike most levels, it does not have a fixed appearance. Instead, the environment changes depending on the wanderer entering it, usually taking the form of forgotten childhood memories from between the ages of two and five.
For some people, the level resembles an old preschool, daycare, playground, classroom, or childhood bedroom. Others encounter places they had not thought about in decades — old family homes, abandoned parks, birthday parties, or quiet rooms tied to memories they barely remembered still existed.
In rare cases where a wanderer possesses little or no childhood memory at all, Level 18 may appear as an endless empty void.
Soft whispering voices constantly echo throughout the level. The voices often bring up forgotten fears, painful memories, embarrassing moments, or emotions buried deep in the mind. Many survivors describe the experience as overwhelming, especially when the level resurfaces memories they did not realize still affected them.
Despite this, the environment itself feels strangely peaceful.
Food, water, warmth, and shelter always seem available, and many wanderers eventually become emotionally attached to the level’s comforting familiarity. Some willingly remain there for years, unable to bring themselves to leave behind the memories surrounding them.
The level almost feels lonely.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 18 contains very little physical danger, but its emotional and psychological effects can become overwhelming over time.
The constant whispers and resurfaced memories often leave wanderers emotionally vulnerable, nostalgic, or trapped in the past. Some people become so attached to the comfort of the level that they gradually lose all interest in escaping the Backrooms entirely.
A rare entity known as “The Plush Dino” also inhabits the level. The creature appears as a living dinosaur plush toy that peacefully guides wanderers through the environment and occasionally brings food or supplies.
Although most survivors describe it as harmless or even comforting, not everyone fully trusts it.
How You Can Get There
There is no completely consistent entrance to Level 18. Most wanderers arrive after experiencing powerful nostalgia, emotional breakdowns, or resurfaced childhood memories. A rare entrance from Level 17 has also been documented.
How To Escape
The simplest known way to leave is to literally turn around and walk away, which usually leads to Level 19. Wanderers who follow The Plush Dino long enough may reportedly reach a different level of their choosing.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#20 Level 19 — “Attic Floorboards”
Difficulty: Class 2
Unsafe, Secure, Low Entity Count
Level 19 takes the form of a gigantic endless attic overflowing with dusty boxes, broken furniture, forgotten antiques, and piles of abandoned belongings. Narrow pathways twist through mountains of clutter beneath rotting wooden beams while damp air and the smell of mildew fill the entire level.
The attic feels old in a way that is difficult to explain.
Despite the filthy condition of the environment itself, many sealed boxes and containers remain strangely untouched by time. Wanderers frequently discover preserved food, useful supplies, old photographs, and rare anomalous objects hidden throughout the clutter.
However, removing items from certain containers can trigger sudden decay, causing objects to rapidly rot, crumble, or fall apart within seconds of being disturbed.
The most unsettling aspect of Level 19 is a phenomenon known as “The Orange Glow.”
Warm orange light occasionally shines through cracks in the floorboards beneath the attic, casting parts of the level in a strangely comforting atmosphere. Many wanderers report feeling calm, nostalgic, or emotionally safe while standing near the glow, often recalling childhood memories or forgotten moments from their past.
Some describe the sensation as “feeling at home.”
What Makes It Dangerous?
The Orange Glow appears to slowly affect memory, perception, and emotional stability over time.
Wanderers exposed to it for too long may begin experiencing paranoia, hallucinations, dizziness, blackouts, or distorted memories. Some become emotionally obsessed with the glow itself, while others develop an uncontrollable urge to convince more people to come experience it.
Researchers believe the phenomenon may somehow be connected to the level’s unnatural decay.
The attic environment itself is also dangerous. Certain objects — and possibly even living organisms — appear capable of deteriorating unpredictably after prolonged exposure to the level.
Some explorers claim they watched entire rooms decay around them in minutes.
How You Can Get There
Level 19 can reportedly be reached by climbing through random holes found in Level 1. It may also be entered by immediately leaving Level 18 after arrival or through old manholes hidden within Level 183.
How To Escape
Falling through weakened floorboards or large cracks may lead to Level 38, Level 202, Level 654, and several other locations. Broken doors scattered throughout the attic can also connect to Level 5, Level 12, Level 20, and other nearby levels.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#21 Level 20 — “Boreas Structure”
Difficulty: Class 4
Unsafe, Unsecure, Medium Entity Count
Level 20, sometimes referred to as “Fun Zone,” is a gigantic abandoned activity complex divided into two major sections known as the Waiting Halls and the Electric.
Despite the playful name, the level feels cold, empty, and deeply unsettling.
Many wanderers report hearing distant wind, heavy breathing, or faint sounds resembling snowfall somewhere beyond the walls. An orange gelatinous substance occasionally drips from the ceilings throughout the level, though its origin remains unknown.
So far, it appears harmless.
The Waiting Halls resemble endless concrete corridors lined with couches, vending machines, lockers, reception desks, and water fountains dispensing Almond Water. The farther someone travels from the entrances, the more supplies mysteriously begin appearing throughout the halls.
The most disturbing feature of this area is the windows.
Looking outside reveals an endless black void filled with distant stars and moon-like objects suspended in space. Areas near the windows become unnaturally cold, often triggering headaches, paranoia, nausea, and intense feelings of dread in nearby wanderers.
Deeper within the complex lies the Electric — a sprawling maze of neon-lit corridors slowly descending underground. Temperatures continue dropping the farther someone travels downward, eventually becoming cold enough to cause frostbite.
Scattered throughout the Electric are strange doors leading into bizarre games, obstacle courses, and physical challenges. Winning these games rewards wanderers with food, supplies, or Almond Water.
Losing can summon hostile entities or instantly transport players into far more dangerous levels.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 20 becomes increasingly psychologically hostile the deeper someone explores.
Paranoia, hallucinations, entity encounters, and freezing temperatures all intensify throughout the Electric, while some wanderers begin reporting distorted memories or hearing voices coming from the darkened hallways.
The level is also inhabited by numerous dangerous entities including Hounds, Deathmoths, Skin-Stealers, Growlers, and several creatures believed to have migrated from Level 2 during its blackout event.
Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Level 20 involves the M.E.G. expedition records connected to the level. The organization eventually classified the logs themselves as an infohazard after several researchers reportedly died under unexplained circumstances shortly after reading them.
The official warning simply states that reading the expedition records before entering Level 20 may result in “certain death.”
Nobody knows why.
How You Can Get There
Blue doors labeled “FUN ZONE” found in Level 2, Level 21, and Level 122 may lead to Level 20. Certain buildings named “Fun Zone” inside Level 11 can also reportedly transport wanderers here.
How To Escape
Staff-only doors hidden throughout the Waiting Halls are considered the safest exit and usually lead back to Level 2.
Some game doors inside the Electric may also transport wanderers to Level 4, Level 21, or Level 36, though failing the challenges can send players somewhere far worse.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#22 Level 21 — “Numbered Doors”
Difficulty: Class 4
Unsafe, Unsecure, Medium Entity Count
Level 21 consists of four enormous hallways intersecting in the middle to form a gigantic cross-shaped structure. Each corridor stretches for roughly 26 miles and is lined on both sides with endless numbered doors leading to unpredictable destinations throughout the Backrooms.
The level feels strangely quiet despite its size.
At the center of the hallways is a small square room containing several chairs and a single desk. Unlike the corridors themselves, this central chamber is considered unusually safe. Entities reportedly never enter the room, making it one of the few places in the level where wanderers can briefly rest without fear of attack.
Beyond the center, however, the hallways become increasingly unstable.
Sections of the corridors slowly shift, twist, or block themselves off over time, making navigation extremely unreliable. Some pathways loop endlessly back toward the center, while others suddenly terminate in solid walls without warning.
The numbered doors always remain.
Unfortunately, the doors themselves are notoriously unpredictable. Some lead to known levels, useful locations, or temporary safe zones, while others simply redirect wanderers deeper into Level 21 or violently embed them halfway into nearby walls upon opening.
Useful supplies occasionally appear throughout the halls, including Almond Water, Firesalt, Level Keys, and other rare objects. However, most wanderers consider extended exploration far too dangerous to justify the risk.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Entity activity inside Level 21 is highly unpredictable.
Some hallways may remain completely empty for hours, while others suddenly become crowded with hostile creatures including Clickers and several unidentified entities rarely seen elsewhere in the Backrooms.
Survivors also repeatedly warn that nobody encountered inside Level 21 should ever be trusted.
Whether because of paranoia, impersonation, or something stranger hidden within the level itself, many wanderers report encounters with people behaving unnaturally, giving contradictory information, or attempting to lure others toward dangerous doors.
One of the most feared locations in the level is a hidden area known as the “Exit Door.” Beyond it lie three dark hallways filled with valuable supplies — along with enormous numbers of unusually organized entities guarding the corridors.
Most doors found there reportedly lead to unstable or unknown regions of the Backrooms.
How You Can Get There
Level 21 is most commonly accessed through strange tears in the walls of Level 13 known as “Warp Tears.” Similar tears have also reportedly appeared inside Level 6, Level 9, and Level 11.
How To Escape
Almost every numbered door inside Level 21 functions as a potential exit. Unfortunately, because most destinations are random, unstable, or dangerous, escaping safely often depends entirely on luck.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#23 Level 22 — “Ruins Left Behind”
Difficulty: Class 5E
Unsafe, Entity Infestation, Environmental Hazards
Level 22 was once a gigantic multi-story parking structure that eventually became home to an entire civilization known as “Emstable.” Today, the level exists mostly as a collapsing ruin filled with rubble, abandoned shelters, destroyed vehicles, and the remains of a society that slowly destroyed itself trying to survive the Backrooms.
At first, the level was considered relatively safe.
The parking structure contained shopping carts filled with food, tools, supplies, and construction materials, allowing settlements to form throughout the upper floors. Over time, the growing population officially declared itself an independent micronation in 1987.
That civilization no longer exists.
Emstable eventually developed into a harsh caste-like system divided by floors. The upper levels contained electricity, entertainment, stable food supplies, and relatively safe living conditions, while the lower floors became overcrowded, impoverished, and increasingly dangerous.
As resources began running out, the upper floors relied more heavily on scavenging operations and dangerous mining deeper within the structure. Massive excavation efforts slowly weakened the level itself until sections of the parking complex began collapsing floor by floor.
Most survivors eventually fled.
What remains now is a gigantic decaying ruin.
Collapsed concrete slabs, exposed rebar, unstable stairwells, massive holes, abandoned camps, and rusted vehicles litter the structure in every direction. Some tents still contain personal belongings, diaries, or skeletal remains left behind by residents who never escaped the collapse.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest threat in Level 22 is the environment itself.
The structure is actively collapsing, making exploration extremely hazardous. Wanderers can easily fall through weakened floors, become trapped beneath rubble, or suffer fatal injuries while climbing through unstable sections of the ruins.
Many of the deepest holes throughout the level are remnants of the massive mining operations once used by Emstable to gather resources. Although some explorers attempt to descend into these lower areas, numerous deaths have been caused by cave-ins, structural failures, and collapsing debris.
The abandoned records scattered throughout the ruins make the level especially disturbing. Diaries, census reports, and personal messages paint a grim picture of a society slowly collapsing under fear, inequality, and desperation long before the structure itself finally gave way.
How You Can Get There
Level 22 is most commonly reached through collapsed openings connecting it to Level 21 and Level 23. Older entrances occasionally appear behind glass doors in Level 1 or along certain exit ramps inside Level 69.
How To Escape
Most exits simply return wanderers to Level 21 or Level 23 through the same collapsed pathways. Rarely, noclipping through rubble or abandoned vehicles may transport someone to Level 817.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#24 Level 23 — “The Petrified Garden”
Difficulty: Class 4?
Unsafe, Overgrown, Medium Entity Count
Level 23 is a gigantic living superorganism composed almost entirely of interconnected trees. The level is roughly the size of a small planet, with endless forests covering its surface and enormous cavern systems stretching deep beneath it.
Despite its impossible scale, gravity behaves almost exactly like it does on Earth.
The surface of the level is buried beneath an endless canopy so dense that almost no natural light should be able to pass through it. And yet, the entire forest remains permanently illuminated by a motionless star hanging silently in the sky above.
Nobody understands where the light comes from.
The forests themselves contain trees from countless ecosystems growing side by side in impossible combinations. Redwoods, cedars, cypresses, aspens, oaks, extinct species, and entirely unknown forms of plant life all exist together throughout the level.
Deep beneath the surface lie enormous glowing caverns known as the “Glow Rooms.”
These underground forests are illuminated by bioluminescent worm-like entities called Gardener’s Sorries. The creatures drift slowly through the darkness while endlessly whispering the word “sorry…” in soft overlapping voices that echo throughout the caves.
Hidden within the glow rooms are ancient ruined structures resembling distorted versions of famous landmarks from human history. Wanderers have documented strange copies of the Colosseum, the Parthenon, and the Lighthouse of Alexandria buried deep within the caverns.
None of the ruins are completely accurate.
The architecture feels subtly wrong, as though something tried to recreate human civilization from memory and failed.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 23 contains numerous dangerous entities including Smilers, Hounds, Deathmoths, Wranglers, and several unknown species native to the level itself.
One of the most feared threats are entities known as the “Buried Sentries.”
Simply saying the phrase “it’s only a matter of time” anywhere inside the level is believed to awaken these creatures hidden within the wood and roots surrounding the environment. Witnesses describe deafening screams erupting from the forest moments later — sounds compared to chainsaws tearing directly through living trees.
Several survivors suffered permanent hearing damage after triggering them.
The deeper regions of the level are also extremely difficult to navigate due to the enormous cave systems, dangerous wildlife, and the overwhelming scale of the environment itself.
How You Can Get There
Level 23 can reportedly be entered through gigantic hollow trees found in Levels 37, 47, 121, and 135. These trees are much larger than normal and usually possess bright green bark.
How To Escape
Entering the giant water reservoir near the center of the level may transport wanderers to Level 7, Level 121, or occasionally Level 43. A hollow tree located within Base Seedling also functions as a stable exit back to Level 135.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#25 Level 24 — “The Moon”
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Difficulty: Class 1
Level 24 is an enormous plastic recreation of the solar system built at a perfect 1:1 scale. Despite being made entirely from painted artificial materials, the environment behaves almost exactly like a real astronomical setting.
So far, the only fully accessible celestial body is the Moon itself.
The lunar surface stretches endlessly beneath black skies, covered in gray lead-based paint, massive craters, and thick layers of dust-like debris. Although the setting resembles outer space, gravity behaves almost completely normally, creating the unsettling feeling that the level is imitating reality rather than truly existing within it.
The illusion begins breaking apart the longer someone explores.
The ground occasionally reveals scratches exposing bright plastic beneath the paint, while strange seams and imperfections can sometimes be found buried within the landscape itself.
Researchers believe the entire “solar system” may actually exist inside a gigantic Victorian-style study or room belonging to something unimaginably large beyond the level.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Two bizarre weather events regularly occur throughout Level 24.
The first is a thick lemon-scented mist composed of cleaning chemicals and surfactants capable of causing nausea, weakness, and severe illness after prolonged exposure.
The second is far worse.
Violent dust storms sweep across the Moon carrying dead skin cells, hair, plastic particles, fibers, bacteria, and toxic lead dust through the air. Wanderers caught inside these storms often suffer respiratory damage and contamination from prolonged exposure.
One of the strangest beings inhabiting the level is an incomprehensibly massive humanoid entity known only as “Beauford.”
The creature can sometimes be seen far beyond the horizon moving somewhere outside the Moon itself. Whenever Beauford approaches the level, the dangerous weather events usually begin shortly afterward. Witnesses describe hearing enormous voice-like vibrations echoing across the surface long before the entity becomes visible.
Nobody knows what Beauford actually is.
The level is also inhabited by gigantic dust mites called Moon Mites. Despite their disturbing appearance, the creatures are harmless and generally avoid human contact. During emergencies, some wanderers have reportedly survived by eating them.
Another major danger comes from the B.N.T.G.’s mining operations established throughout the level. Large industrial facilities harvest and process plastic directly from the Moon’s surface, though several earlier projects reportedly ended in catastrophic accidents known as the “Bluehole” incidents.
How You Can Get There
The most reliable entrance is a painting of the Moon found inside Level 57. Some explorers also believe noclipping upward toward a full moon may occasionally transport wanderers into the level.
How To Escape
The only confirmed exit currently passes through the B.N.T.G. PlasticWorks facility. Following the roads leading toward the mining complex’s main gate will eventually guide wanderers out of the level.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#26 Level 25 — “The Quarter Hub”
Difficulty: Class 0
Safe, Secure, Devoid of Entities
Level 25 is a dusty abandoned video game arcade filled with broken cabinets, flickering lights, faded carpeting, and long echoing hallways lined with dead machines. At first glance, it appears to be little more than another forgotten entertainment center slowly rotting away in the Backrooms.
But hidden among the ruined cabinets is one of the most important transportation systems ever discovered.
Most arcade machines throughout the level are smashed, burned, water-damaged, or covered in mold and dust. Entire rooms are packed with silent rows of destroyed cabinets while old pipes leak steadily from the ceilings above.
Compared to many Backrooms levels, the arcade itself is surprisingly small, stretching only around 8 to 10 miles across.
The true mystery of Level 25 lies in the few machines that still function.
Roughly one out of every 1,500 arcade cabinets remains operational. By inserting a quarter and interacting with the game, wanderers are instantly transported to another connected level somewhere within the Backrooms.
Even stranger, another functioning cabinet will always appear nearby after arriving at the destination, allowing travelers to continue moving between levels indefinitely.
Because of this, many researchers believe Level 25 once served as a transportation hub created by some unknown organization long before modern wanderers began documenting the Backrooms.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 25 itself contains almost no direct physical danger, but the arcade machines are highly unpredictable.
Many cabinets have deteriorated over time due to flooding, corrosion, or structural damage, causing some destinations to malfunction entirely. Certain machines no longer activate at all, while others reportedly send wanderers somewhere completely unintended.
The abandoned atmosphere of the arcade also deeply unsettles many explorers.
Handwritten notes, maintenance logs, and strange markings discovered throughout the level strongly suggest that whoever built the transportation network once maintained hidden operations across countless other levels before suddenly vanishing without explanation.
Some wanderers believe the machines are still waiting for someone to return.
How You Can Get There
The most reliable entrance is a janitor’s closet occasionally appearing inside isolated rooms of Level 4. Functioning arcade machines in other levels may also transport wanderers directly into Level 25.
How To Escape
Working arcade cabinets can transport wanderers to dozens of different levels including Level 0, Level 5, Level 9, Level 11, Level 24, and many others. Breaking through one of the arcade’s shattered windows may also lead to Level 40.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#27 Level 26 — “The Ss Fun =)”
Difficulty: Class 5
Unsafe, Unsecure, Entity Infestation
Level 26 is a massive cruise ship known as the SS Fun =), though faded markings across the hull suggest the vessel was once called Adventure before something terrible happened aboard it.
The ship endlessly drifts through the Backrooms by noclipping between levels, often disappearing into thick green fog before suddenly materializing somewhere else entirely.
From the outside, the vessel resembles the remains of a luxury cruise liner consumed by an endless nightmare party.
Blood stains cover the decks, cabins have been destroyed beyond recognition, and the once-elegant lounges, restaurants, casinos, and pool areas now overflow with corpses, garbage, balloons, streamers, and rotting decorations.
Music can sometimes be heard echoing faintly from somewhere deep inside the ship.
The deeper wanderers explore into the lower decks, the worse the environment becomes.
Although the exterior already appears enormous, the inside of the ship is impossibly larger, transforming into an endless maze of themed hallways, party rooms, fake celebrations, traps, and screaming corridors stretching far beyond what should physically fit inside the vessel.
Some rooms resemble birthdays, weddings, holiday parties, or movie sets frozen in the middle of horrific massacres.
Others seem designed purely to lure people deeper into the ship.
Level 26 also serves as the primary stronghold of the Partygoers — one of the most infamous entity groups in the Backrooms. The creatures operate throughout the ship like an organized society, treating the vessel as a constantly moving kingdom drifting from level to level in search of more victims.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Everything inside Level 26 is dangerous.
The Partygoers completely control the ship, transforming hallways and rooms into elaborate traps, hunting grounds, and false celebrations intended to lure wanderers deeper into the vessel.
The ship itself also appears partially alive.
A phenomenon known as “Liminal Echo” continuously reshapes and expands the interior without warning, duplicating rooms, creating new hallways, and generating entirely new horrors even without the Partygoers directly altering the environment themselves.
One of the strangest theories surrounding the vessel claims it was constructed using metal salvaged from the USS Eldridge — the real-world ship tied to the infamous “Philadelphia Experiment” conspiracy involving teleportation and invisibility.
Some survivors believe this may explain why the SS Fun =) appears capable of slipping directly through reality itself.
How You Can Get There
Touching party decorations, balloons, party hats, or strange celebration posters anywhere in the Backrooms may instantly noclip someone onto the ship. Wanderers can also board the vessel directly whenever it materializes inside another level.
How To Escape
Touching a reversed or blurry party poster hidden somewhere aboard the ship may transport wanderers to another random level. Some survivors have also escaped by jumping overboard while the ship was temporarily materialized inside another level.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#28 Level 27 — “The Bunker Springs”
Difficulty: Class 0
Safe, Secure, Devoid of Entities
Level 27 is considered one of the safest and most peaceful locations ever discovered in the Backrooms.
The level consists almost entirely of a warm underground hot spring hidden deep inside a limestone cave system. Crystal-clear mineral water fills the cavern while two small waterfalls continuously feed fresh water into the spring from above.
The water remains permanently heated to roughly the temperature of a comfortable hot tub.
Soft steam drifts through the cave constantly, and the sound of flowing water echoes gently against the stone walls. Despite the warmth and humidity, no plants, fungi, bacteria, insects, or any other living organisms exist anywhere inside the level.
The complete absence of life feels strangely unnatural once noticed.
Because of its calm atmosphere, Level 27 became an extremely popular resting place for wanderers, particularly residents from Level 11. Bathing in the springs reportedly reduces stress, improves mood, restores energy, and even helps heal minor injuries such as cuts, bruises, soreness, and skin irritation.
Many survivors describe the level as the closest thing to genuine comfort anywhere in the Backrooms.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Officially, Level 27 contains no entities and is considered completely safe.
However, many reports surrounding the level contain the same unsettling warning:
“Don’t climb the other waterfall tunnel. It leads to nowhere.”
Nobody clearly explains what this means.
Most explorers intentionally avoid investigating further, preferring to preserve the illusion that Level 27 might truly be one of the few safe places left within the Backrooms. Some wanderers claim the warning itself is enough to make people stop asking questions.
Others insist they once heard something moving somewhere beyond the second waterfall despite the level supposedly containing no life whatsoever.
How You Can Get There
Level 27 is most commonly entered by turning a working shower or bath to its hottest setting, closing your eyes, and remaining beneath the water long enough to noclip into the springs. Entrances from Level 11 are considered especially common.
How To Escape
A staircase hidden near one of the waterfalls leads into a tunnel that eventually returns wanderers to the same location where they originally entered the level.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#29 Level 28 — “Final Virtue”
Difficulty: Class 2?
Mostly Safe, Fairly Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Level 28 is a vast landscape of endless grassy plains stretching beneath dark blue storm clouds. Despite the constant overcast sky, it never rains. No sun or moon is visible anywhere above the horizon — only a strange blue glow illuminating the world in perpetual twilight.
At the center of the level stands Stormstone Keep, a crumbling medieval castle resting alone upon a hill.
From a distance, the fortress appears abandoned.
Inside, however, the atmosphere changes completely.
Warm lamps illuminate the corridors, fireplaces still burn quietly in ancient rooms, and intact guest chambers remain prepared as though someone is still expecting visitors. Despite the castle’s medieval appearance, modern appliances, electric lighting, and strange pieces of unfamiliar technology can be found hidden throughout the halls.
The keep feels less like a ruin and more like a sanctuary desperately trying to survive.
Beyond the castle lies the greatest danger of the level — a living black substance known only as “The Living Abyss.”
The Abyss spreads slowly across the surrounding mountains and plains like intelligent tar, constantly advancing toward Stormstone Keep. The substance appears alive in some way, reacting to damage, movement, and even nearby human presence.
Anything touching it begins to deteriorate in stages.
Victims first suffer memory loss and emotional detachment before gradually losing their sense of identity entirely. Later symptoms include fever, blackened veins, and eventual disintegration into ash-like particles that vanish without leaving remains behind.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The Living Abyss is considered one of the most dangerous phenomena in the Backrooms.
The substance appears capable of learning and adapting over time, retreating temporarily when damaged before eventually returning stronger than before. Even brief exposure can result in severe memory loss or psychological damage.
The only known inhabitant of Level 28 is a gigantic hollow suit of armor known as the Blue Knight, or Temperance.
Despite his intimidating appearance, the Knight is peaceful and actively protects Stormstone Keep from the advancing Abyss using a strange glowing sword seemingly capable of permanently damaging the substance.
Many researchers believe Temperance is the only reason the safe zone still exists at all.
However, the Knight reportedly becomes emotionally attached to wanderers over time and often discourages people from leaving the keep, seemingly terrified of being left alone again.
How You Can Get There
The most reliable entrance is through paintings depicting Stormstone Keep found inside Level 5. Pink butterflies appearing in forest levels such as Level 14 may also guide wanderers toward the level. Additional entrances have reportedly been documented in Levels 82 and 104.
How To Escape
Several exits exist throughout the level. Falling into pools of the Living Abyss may lead to Levels 10.1, 41, or 88.
Noclipping into lamps within Stormstone Keep can transport wanderers to Level 4 or Level 5, while being struck by lightning reportedly leads to Level 73.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#30 Level 29 — “Hyperian”
Difficulty: Class 4
Environment: Hazardous Ocean
Exit: 4/5 very Difficult to Exit
Entities: 5/5 3 Undocumented Entities – Kraken Presence
Level 29 is one of the largest and most civilization-focused regions ever discovered in the Backrooms.
Hidden somewhere beyond the endless ocean of Level 7 lies Hyperian — a gigantic island surrounded by deadly waters and isolated from nearly everything else. Mountains, forests, rivers, farms, and sprawling settlements cover the land, creating what many wanderers describe as the closest thing to a functioning world hidden inside the Backrooms.
The island is naturally protected by steep cliffs, metallic rock formations sharper than blades, and enormous mountain ranges surrounding much of the coastline. Rivers of Almond Water flow down the mountainsides, supporting farms and settlements scattered throughout the island’s interior.
Unlike most Backrooms levels, Hyperian feels alive.
Small towns, trading hubs, forests, farms, and independent societies thrive across the island. Roughly 25,000 inhabitants are believed to live there, divided among hundreds of separate nations, communities, and factions — many following completely different beliefs, cultures, and systems of government.
At the center of the island lies Hyperia, a massive trading city hidden behind dense forests. The settlement functions as the island’s primary diplomatic and industrial hub, connecting many of Hyperian’s scattered civilizations together.
The island itself is also unusually beautiful.
Strange red trees with white leaves grow throughout the forests, and their processed wood is reportedly stronger than most human metals. Unique plants and unknown wildlife exist across the landscape, making Hyperian one of the richest natural environments ever documented within the Backrooms.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Although the island itself is relatively stable, the surrounding ocean is considered almost impossible to survive.
Gigantic unidentified entities inhabit the waters surrounding Hyperian, while the sea itself behaves anomalously — creating violent storms, impossible currents, magnetic disturbances, and whirlpools capable of destroying entire ships without warning.
The greatest known threat is an enormous sleeping entity known only as the “Kraken.”
The creature is described as a massive octopus-like being potentially as large as the island itself. Even while dormant, the Kraken reportedly generates whirlpools and invisible forces powerful enough to drag entire vessels beneath the ocean.
Most residents no longer attempt escape at all.
Many believe Hyperian is not a sanctuary, but a prison surrounded by something ancient enough to keep humanity trapped there forever.
How You Can Get There
The only confirmed route requires traveling impossibly far across the ocean of Level 7. Eventually, the sky turns pale pink and the sea becomes illuminated by a strange everlasting sun, signaling arrival at Hyperian.
Certain arcade machines within Level 25 may also transport wanderers directly to the island.
How To Escape
In theory, sailing far enough away from Hyperian may eventually lead to Level 114 or Level 284.
In reality, the surrounding ocean’s anomalies and colossal entities make successful escape attempts extremely rare.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#31 Level 30 — “The False Reality”
Difficulty: Aleph
Level 30 is considered one of the most confusing and unreliable locations in the entire Backrooms because nobody fully agrees on what the level actually is.
Over time, explorers have produced countless contradictory reports, rewritten documents, and corrupted expedition logs — each describing a completely different version of the same place.
The most commonly documented version of Level 30 appears as a massive daytime skybox filled with floating grassy islands drifting beneath bright blue skies and motionless white clouds. The islands are separated by enormous empty gaps stretching endlessly into the distance.
At first glance, the level almost feels peaceful.
Too peaceful.
Many wanderers describe the environment as strangely artificial, like a perfect memory attempting to imitate happiness without fully understanding it. The grass feels slightly wrong beneath bare feet, the clouds never move naturally, and the endless blue sky resembles a painted backdrop more than reality itself.
Researchers now believe this entire version of the level may be an illusion.
According to later reports, small squid-like entities known as “Memory Lurkers” attach themselves to wanderers and gradually replace reality with nostalgic or dreamlike scenery pulled directly from their minds. Victims slowly lose the ability to separate memories from the environment around them until the illusion becomes indistinguishable from reality itself.
But even the Memory Lurkers may not be the true danger.
Some survivors claim the level itself is alive.
Voices can reportedly be heard everywhere throughout the environment — behind walls, beneath the grass, inside the sky itself, and sometimes directly within a person’s own thoughts. The voices speak constantly about regret, loneliness, fear, and the desire to escape suffering forever.
Researchers now suspect the floating-island world is merely a false surface hiding something far worse underneath.
Nobody knows what the level truly looks like without the illusion.
Some believe the human mind simply cannot perceive its real form.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest danger of Level 30 is psychological manipulation on an extreme level.
The environment slowly distorts memories, emotions, and perception itself until wanderers completely lose trust in their own senses. Survivors often describe reality beginning to feel “plastic,” “scripted,” or like a fake world controlled by something watching from behind the illusion.
Memory Lurkers appear capable of fully overwriting a victim’s perception of the environment, trapping people inside false versions of reality where they no longer recognize the Backrooms as dangerous at all.
Victims reportedly become emotionally detached, robotic, and increasingly disconnected from reality over time.
Recovered documents also suggest the level itself actively encourages this process and may view the Memory Lurkers as “gateways” helping people permanently escape pain, regret, and memory.
How You Can Get There
Most reports claim Level 30 can be accessed by noclipping through Level 843. Another possible entrance involves discovering a glitched object somewhere on the 30th floor of Level 696.
How To Escape
No confirmed exit from Level 30 currently exists.
Some researchers believe almost nobody ever truly escapes the level’s influence once exposed to it.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#32 Level 31 — “Roller Rink”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Level 31 takes the form of a looping 1990s-style roller skating rink filled with neon carpets, glowing signs, arcade machines, cheap pizza smells, and muffled pop music echoing endlessly through the halls.
Unlike many Backrooms levels, the environment does not stretch infinitely outward. Instead, it loops back into itself repeatedly, creating the strange sensation of being trapped inside an old childhood memory that never quite ends.
Most wanderers first arrive inside the main rink area.
Colored lights slowly rotate across the polished wooden skating floor while distant radio pop songs play through hidden speakers overhead. Benches line the walls beneath glowing decorations, and a smaller children’s rink sits nearby beneath flickering neon stars.
The atmosphere feels strangely warm and comforting despite the overwhelming sense of nostalgia hanging over the level.
Connected sections branch away from the rink including an arcade, a food court, and an endless skate rental area. The arcade resembles a smaller looping version of Level 40, while the food court serves surprisingly safe pizza, snacks, soda, and Almond Water through a friendly faceling employee who rarely speaks.
One of the most well-known residents of Level 31 is an intelligent faceling known as “The Coach.”
Unlike most entities encountered throughout the Backrooms, the Coach is peaceful and genuinely helpful. He manages the skate rental section, teaches wanderers how to skate safely around the rink, and occasionally helps people locate exits if treated politely.
Many survivors describe him as strangely comforting.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 31 is relatively safe compared to most Backrooms levels, though dangers still exist.
Hounds occasionally wander through the arcade sections, while the endlessly looping rental halls can become extremely disorienting if explored for too long.
The greatest effect of the level is psychological.
Everything about the environment feels oddly familiar — the music, the scent of pizza and soda, the neon lights, the sound of wheels rolling across wood floors. Many wanderers describe the level as feeling “too normal,” almost like a distorted recreation of childhood happiness hiding something deeply sad beneath the surface.
Some people reportedly remain in the rink far longer than intended simply because they do not want the feeling to end.
The faceling employee inside the food court is also known to become hostile if directly questioned about the Backrooms itself.
How You Can Get There
Level 31 can be entered through rare wooden doors appearing inside Level 2, Level 3, Level 427, or occasionally Level 6. These entrances are usually accompanied by faint bubblegum pop music coming from somewhere behind the door.
How To Escape
Noclipping into functioning arcade machines usually transports wanderers to Level 40. Employees-only doors hidden behind the food court may lead to Level 176, while touching certain disturbing roller skates inside the rental area can rarely send someone all the way back to Level 0.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#33 Level 32 — “Forest Of The Skeleton Queen”
Difficulty: Class 5
Unsafe, Unsecure, Powerful Entity
Level 32 is an endless moonlit forest illuminated only by a thin crescent moon hanging beneath a completely starless sky. The woods remain almost entirely silent except for the constant rattling of skeletons suspended from the trees, their bones swaying gently in the wind.
Some wanderers claim the skeletons whisper softly as they pass.
The voices supposedly tell fragmented stories, forgotten memories, prophecies, or pieces of the dead people’s former lives. Nobody knows whether the whispers are truly real or simply another effect of the forest itself.
The deeper someone travels into Level 32, the heavier the atmosphere becomes.
The darkness never fades, pathways constantly shift between the trees, and the forest gradually begins feeling less like a place and more like something alive watching from every direction at once.
Eventually, wanderers may encounter a mysterious woman known only as “The Belle.”
She appears as a pale silent figure wearing a long Victorian-style orange dress with black hair and skeletal face paint covering her features. The Belle never speaks. Instead, she simply walks deeper into the woods, silently encouraging wanderers to follow her.
Those who continue following eventually lose sight of her completely.
Soon afterward, they encounter her true form.
The Skeleton Queen is a towering skeletal entity draped in torn black robes, seemingly fused with the forest itself. Witnesses describe roots moving beneath her feet, trees bending around her presence, and entire sections of the forest reacting to her emotions.
The woods appear to obey her completely.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The Skeleton Queen is considered one of the most powerful known entities in the Backrooms.
She reportedly possesses complete control over the forest surrounding her and can command roots, trees, and even the earth itself to k**l wanderers almost instantly. Victims have allegedly been dragged beneath the soil without leaving behind any trace at all.
Despite this, the Queen does not appear entirely hostile.
Several survivors claim respectful wanderers may be spared, protected, or even allowed to speak with her briefly beneath the trees. Others believe the Queen is less a monster and more a grieving ruler endlessly bound to the forest itself.
The emotional atmosphere of Level 32 is also deeply oppressive. Many explorers report overwhelming feelings connected to death, grief, sacrifice, lost love, and mourning while traveling through the woods.
One recovered account describes a wanderer willingly offering her soul to the Skeleton Queen in exchange for reviving someone she loved.
Nobody knows whether the bargain worked.
How You Can Get There
No consistent entrance to Level 32 has ever been identified. Most survivors report becoming lost in dark forests before suddenly realizing skeletons were hanging from the surrounding trees.
Some even claim to have entered directly from the Frontrooms.
How To Escape
Escape appears to depend entirely on the Skeleton Queen herself. Wanderers she chooses to spare usually awaken somewhere else in another forest within the Backrooms as though the experience had been a nightmare.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#34 Level 33 — “The Infinite Mall”
Difficulty: Class 2
Unsafe, Secure, Low Entity Count
Level 33 is a gigantic abandoned shopping mall stretching endlessly into the distance. Most stores resemble familiar real-world brands, though shelves are usually empty or stripped nearly clean. Escalators hum quietly, neon signs flicker overhead, and silent food courts sit abandoned beneath artificial lighting that never fully shuts off.
At first, the level feels strangely normal.
The floors remain clean, the lights function properly, and dangerous entities are relatively uncommon throughout the early sections of the mall. Many wanderers initially mistake Level 33 for one of the safer areas of the Backrooms.
That illusion slowly falls apart the deeper someone travels.
Around fifty miles into the level, a phenomenon known as “The Corrosion State” begins affecting the environment. Mold spreads across walls and ceilings, lights start flickering unpredictably, and many wanderers report the constant feeling that something unseen is watching them from deeper inside the mall.
Hallucinations often begin shortly afterward.
As exploration continues, the corruption becomes increasingly severe. Floodwater gathers across the lower floors, wallpaper peels away from collapsing walls, moss and vines grow through cracks in the structure, and entire sections of the mall begin resembling ancient ruins reclaimed by nature.
Farther still, the environment stops behaving like a shopping center entirely.
Walls transform into exposed pipes, black voids appear where stores once existed, fires erupt directly from the floor, and hallucinations become physically dangerous enough to injure or k**l wanderers outright.
One explorer who reportedly traveled more than one thousand miles into the level described the deepest regions simply as:
“Indescribable chaos.”
What Makes It Dangerous?
The Corrosion State is the primary danger of Level 33.
The farther wanderers travel into the mall, the more both the environment and their own mental state begin deteriorating. Hallucinations grow increasingly vivid over time until victims can no longer distinguish reality from the level’s distortions.
Some hallucinations reportedly become capable of physically interacting with the world around them.
Entity activity also increases dramatically within the corrupted sections. Hounds, Smilers, Death Rats, Anithikas, and numerous other hostile creatures become far more common deeper inside the level.
Many survivors compare the psychological effects of advanced Corrosion to Level 6, describing overwhelming paranoia, fear, isolation, and eventual mental collapse.
How You Can Get There
Level 33 is most commonly accessed through shopping malls, department stores, or retail buildings found in Level 11. Stairways descending from Level 22 may also lead into the mall.
How To Escape
Returning through previously used entrances usually leads back to either Level 11 or Level 22. Office doorways hidden throughout the mall may also transport wanderers to Level 45.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#35 Level 34 — “Sewer System”
Difficulty: Class 4
Unsafe, Unsecure, Medium Entity Count
Level 34 is a massive underground sewer network made up of narrow tunnels lined with old brick and stone walls. Most passages are barely four feet tall, forcing wanderers to crouch, crawl, or drag themselves through the darkness while filthy water flows endlessly beneath them.
The level contains no natural light whatsoever.
Without a flashlight or lantern, complete blindness is unavoidable.
Every tunnel looks nearly identical. Endless dripping water, distant scratching sounds, metallic echoes, and the constant movement of unseen things somewhere deeper in the sewers create an overwhelming sense of claustrophobia and paranoia.
Many wanderers describe feeling as though something is always crawling just outside the range of their light.
Smilers are among the most common dangers within the tunnels.
If glowing eyes appear in the darkness ahead, survivors strongly advise immediately turning off all light sources, lowering your gaze, and remaining completely motionless until the entity eventually leaves.
Those who panic rarely survive.
Death Rats infest many of the tighter corridors, while occasional Hounds have been reported wandering deeper flooded areas. Rumors of Skin-Stealers inhabiting the sewers also persist, though no confirmed encounters currently exist.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The darkness itself is the greatest danger of Level 34.
Visibility is nearly nonexistent, and the narrow tunnels make escaping hostile entities extremely difficult once spotted. Many corridors are too small for people to even turn around properly while crawling.
The contaminated water flowing throughout the level is also hazardous. Even Almond Water discovered inside the sewer system is considered unsafe to drink due to unknown contamination.
Some flooded sections become suddenly deep without warning.
Wanderers falling into these submerged areas have reportedly vanished entirely or been pulled into completely different levels somewhere else in the Backrooms.
How You Can Get There
Level 34 is most commonly entered through sewer grates found in Level 11. Certain hatches in Level 43 and exit doors hidden within Level 18 may also lead into the tunnels.
How To Escape
Finding a Junction Room where multiple sewer tunnels intersect may allow wanderers to swim toward Level 7 or Level 289.
Climbing back through sewer grates can reportedly lead to Level 9, Level 87, or Level 11, while rarer exits may transport wanderers to Level 0, Level 4, Level 99, or even Level -1 — “The Smiling Room.”
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#36 Level 35 — “An Empty Car Park”
Difficulty: Class 2
Unsafe, Secure, Low Entity Count
Level 35 is a massive multi-story parking garage made of cold concrete, flickering lights, and endless empty parking spaces stretching across six silent floors.
Unlike many Backrooms levels, the structure is not infinite.
The garage has actual walls, ceilings, stairwells, and a rooftop — all suspended above a dark abyss surrounding the entire structure. Wanderers are strongly warned never to approach the edges for too long.
Most of the parking complex remains completely empty.
Occasional abandoned vehicles can sometimes be found scattered throughout the structure beneath dim yellow lights and strange blue-green illumination that gives the level an oddly nostalgic atmosphere. The silence inside the garage is almost total, broken only by distant ventilation sounds and the echo of footsteps across concrete floors.
At first, the environment feels strangely calm.
That changes the moment someone attempts to leave.
Whenever a wanderer approaches one of the exits, the empty garage suddenly erupts into movement. Engines roar to life across every floor as vehicles begin speeding violently through the structure, crashing through barriers and attempting to run down anyone caught in their path.
Many survivors escape by climbing onto the tops of moving cars and sprinting across them toward stairwells or exit routes while avoiding being dragged beneath the traffic.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Every vehicle inside Level 35 appears to possess different anomalous properties.
Some cars seem harmless, while others are extremely dangerous. Entering certain vehicles can instantly transport wanderers to completely different levels or trigger deadly environmental effects.
One black Ford Fusion reportedly causes nothing unusual at all. An ambulance activates its sirens before transporting passengers directly to Level 14. Entering a Humvee causes an immediate blackout followed by transportation to Level 49.
A hearse reportedly results in instant death.
Some of the most disturbing vehicles are the school buses scattered throughout the garage. Witnesses describe hearing children laughing softly from inside while Smilers hide somewhere within the darkness of the bus interiors.
Many wanderers refuse to approach them at all.
The moving traffic during exit events is also extremely aggressive. Vehicles repeatedly attempt to strike wanderers until they are crushed or dragged beneath the wheels.
How You Can Get There
Level 35 is most commonly entered by breaking through weakened brick walls somewhere within the sewer tunnels of Level 34.
How To Escape
Certain vehicles, such as the ambulance or Humvee, can transport wanderers directly to other levels. Ordinary exits also exist throughout the parking garage, though their destinations remain poorly documented and often highly dangerous.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#37 Level 36 — “Timeless Airport”
Difficulty: Class 1
Environment: 2/5 Severe Temporal and Spatial Distortion
Exit: 1/5 Ever-changing Confirmed Exits
Entities: 0/5
Level 36 is a gigantic endless airport functioning as one of the safest and most important transportation hubs in the entire Backrooms.
Most wanderers first arrive through the baggage claim area, emerging directly onto moving conveyor belts alongside lost luggage, random objects, and items that seemingly noclipped into the airport from elsewhere in reality.
Endless baggage carousels stretch beneath flickering airport lights while the constant hum of machinery echoes throughout the terminal.
Farther inside are massive check-in halls filled with glowing departure boards displaying strange gate numbers, countdowns, and flights to countless unknown destinations. The airport contains twenty-six primary terminals labeled A through Z, each containing infinitely numbered gates connected to different Backrooms levels.
When a flight’s countdown reaches exactly 1000, boarding begins.
At that moment, the gate temporarily connects to Sublevel 36.1 — the airplane itself — which transports passengers somewhere else within the Backrooms once departure occurs.
Despite its impossible size, the airport initially feels surprisingly peaceful.
Lounges contain food, showers, books, charging stations, games, Wi-Fi, and places to rest. A group known as the Backrooms Travel Agency even helps wanderers navigate the terminals and identify safer flights.
The deeper areas of the airport, however, become increasingly non-Euclidean.
Hallways loop endlessly into themselves, signs contradict one another, distances distort unpredictably, and entire corridors overlap in physically impossible ways. Experienced travelers insist the only safe way to navigate Level 36 is to obey the airport signs exactly — even when the directions make absolutely no logical sense.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 36 contains almost no hostile entities.
Its greatest danger is time itself.
Time passes unimaginably fast inside the airport compared to the rest of the Backrooms. Spending an entire week within Level 36 may equal only a single second passing elsewhere.
Strangely, the human body does not physically age while inside the level.
The mind does.
Long-term visitors frequently suffer severe psychological exhaustion, derealization, anxiety, paranoia, and emotional instability caused by experiencing massive amounts of subjective time without rest or meaningful progression.
Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact that sleep is impossible within the airport.
No matter how exhausted someone becomes, they physically cannot fall asleep anywhere inside Level 36.
Broken signs and abandoned terminals are also considered highly dangerous. These regions often lead into endless looping corridors where navigation becomes nearly impossible.
How You Can Get There
Level 36 can reportedly be entered through airport-related locations across the Backrooms including airplane-marked signs in Levels 9 and 11, transportation-themed levels, luggage anomalies, airport runways inside Level 864, and certain exits within Level 20.
How To Escape
Every boarding gate eventually connects to Sublevel 36.1, transporting passengers directly to another Backrooms level once the flight departs.
Unfortunately, many destinations remain undocumented, making random flights potentially extremely dangerous.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#38 Level 37 — “Sublimity”
Difficulty: Class 0
Safe, Unsecure, Devoid of Entities
Level 37, more commonly known as “The Poolrooms,” is one of the most iconic and strangely peaceful locations in the entire Backrooms.
The level consists of endless interconnected pools, flooded hallways, submerged rooms, tiled chambers, and softly illuminated spaces filled with calm blue-green water stretching endlessly in every direction.
Unlike most Backrooms levels, the environment initially feels comforting.
The water remains warm at all times and contains traces of Epsom salt along with several unknown substances that relax muscles, reduce pain, and create a calm almost dreamlike sensation throughout the body.
Many wanderers describe the level as deeply nostalgic despite never having seen it before.
The architecture constantly shifts between narrow corridors, giant open pools, underwater staircases, pillars rising from the water, and dark submerged pits disappearing into the depths below. Nothing about the layout behaves logically, yet every room somehow feels strangely familiar.
Sound also behaves unnaturally inside the Poolrooms.
Voices become muffled, echoes distort unpredictably, and the sound of water constantly changes throughout the level. Sometimes the pools are nearly silent. Other times the distant rushing water grows so loud it drowns out every other sound completely.
Despite the beauty of the environment, many wanderers eventually begin noticing something deeply unsettling beneath the calm atmosphere.
Bright tiled chambers abruptly transition into dark flooded spaces where no light reaches at all.
Some underwater tunnels appear impossibly deep.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Officially, Level 37 contains no known entities.
However, the level itself remains dangerous due to its immense scale, confusing layout, and countless deep-water regions hidden throughout the environment.
Certain staircases and submerged tunnels descend into areas so dark and deep that returning becomes nearly impossible without specialized equipment. Many wanderers have drowned exploring the lower sections of the Poolrooms.
The level’s emotional and psychological effects can also become disturbing over time.
Survivors frequently report feelings of isolation, emotional vulnerability, melancholy, or the sensation of existing somewhere between comfort and dread. One recovered journal theorized that the Poolrooms may partially reflect the emotional state of the people experiencing them, describing the level as a “dream shaped by human thought.”
How You Can Get There
Level 37 can reportedly be entered by fully submerging yourself within the waters of Level 58 or Level 119. Certain tiled regions inside Level 233 and underwater sections of Level 130 may also lead into the Poolrooms.
Rarely, arcade machines in Level 25 can transport wanderers directly into the level.
How To Escape
Fully submerging yourself in the water may transport wanderers to Level 130. Dark enclosed tunnels can reportedly lead toward Level 43, while certain corridors occasionally reconnect back to Level 233.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#39 Level 38 — “Fold Point”
Difficulty: Class 5
Unsafe, Unsecure, Entity Infestation
Level 38 is one of the most unstable and reality-distorting locations ever documented in the Backrooms.
Rather than existing as a single environment, the level appears to function as a gigantic collision point where Levels 0 through 37 fold into one another and overlap chaotically.
Entire sections of previous levels merge together inside impossible spaces.
A single corridor may contain the yellow wallpaper of Level 0, the industrial pipes of Level 2, the hotel décor of Level 5, and the suffocating darkness of Level 6 fused together into the same distorted environment.
The level constantly shifts between two primary regions known as the Interior and the Exterior.
The Interior consists of merged indoor environments — endless hallways, offices, tunnels, staircases, maintenance corridors, and rooms stitched together in physically impossible ways. Doorways often open into completely unrelated architecture, while ceilings and walls may abruptly transform into sections of entirely different levels without warning.
Because of effects seemingly inherited from Level 12, cameras and photographs taken inside the Interior are usually corrupted, glitched, or completely unusable.
The Exterior contains merged outdoor environments formed from levels possessing skies, landscapes, or open terrain. Forests, oceans, parking lots, roads, wheat fields, roller coasters, and suburban neighborhoods can all appear fused together beneath artificial skyboxes that constantly flicker and change overhead.
Nothing remains stable for long.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 38 inherits many of the dangers, anomalies, and environmental effects of the levels merged into it.
Wanderers may suddenly encounter the darkness of Level 6, the psychological decay associated with Level 33, unstable flooding from aquatic levels, or hostile environmental conditions from dozens of different regions all within the same area.
The geometry itself is one of the greatest threats.
Entire sections of the environment can abruptly transition from one level’s rules into another’s without warning, trapping wanderers inside impossible overlaps of multiple realities. Paths frequently rearrange themselves, and many survivors report becoming lost almost immediately after entering Fold Point.
Entity encounters are also extremely common.
A former B.N.T.G. outpost known as “The Merchant” was eventually abandoned after the level proved far too unstable and dangerous to maintain safely.
Even documenting the environment is difficult.
Most photographs and video recordings taken inside Level 38 become warped, distorted, or heavily corrupted beyond recognition.
How You Can Get There
Level 38 is most commonly entered accidentally while wandering through Levels 0 to 37. Wanderers often notice the environment gradually becoming more chaotic, damaged, and merged together before eventually crossing fully into Fold Point.
How To Escape
Escaping Level 38 usually involves continuing through the unstable environments until the surroundings eventually stabilize into a single coherent level once again.
Indoor regions tend to lead toward interior-based levels, while outdoor regions usually connect to levels with open landscapes or skyboxes.
Rarely, climbing h**h enough in the Exterior or riding certain roller coasters may allow wanderers to noclip directly into a mysterious region known as “The Blue Channel.”
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#40 Level 39 — “Enchanted Forest”
Difficulty: Class 0
Safe, Secure, Devoid of Entities
Level 39 is a massive forest of winding dirt paths surrounded by endless oak trees beneath a sky permanently frozen in late dusk.
The level stretches roughly 300 kilometers across in a circular shape and never experiences a true day-night cycle. Despite the constant twilight overhead, no sun, moon, or stars have ever been visible anywhere in the sky.
The forest paths twist endlessly through the trees, curving back into themselves in subtle ways that make navigation extremely difficult. Many wanderers lose their sense of direction almost immediately after entering the level.
Dead leaves, moss, gravel, and fallen branches cover the forest floor while shallow ponds and steep hills appear throughout the landscape.
The entire environment feels strangely peaceful.
Almost everyone entering Level 39 describes the forest as deeply calming and oddly nostalgic despite never having seen anything like it before. The quiet atmosphere, cool air, and endless twilight create a dreamlike sense of comfort that slowly grows stronger over time.
Many wanderers eventually lose track of time entirely.
The closer someone travels toward the center of the level, the stronger this effect becomes. Some people reportedly remain wandering the paths for days without realizing they have stopped eating or drinking altogether.
Fortunately, even a small amount of Almond Water appears capable of temporarily weakening the forest’s hypnotic influence.
The Borders
Near the outer edges of the level lies a region known as “The Borders.”
Here, the forest begins thinning out while the sky darkens into violent storm clouds. Temperatures drop sharply, and the peaceful atmosphere of the central woods disappears completely.
Tornadoes, thunderstorms, violent winds, and heavy snowstorms occur regularly throughout the Borders, making exploration extremely dangerous.
Very few wanderers attempt to travel farther once the trees begin disappearing.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 39 contains no confirmed entities whatsoever.
The danger is entirely psychological.
The forest’s peaceful atmosphere slowly encourages wanderers to remain there indefinitely. Many survivors describe the level as feeling emotionally “safe” in a way that becomes increasingly difficult to resist over time.
Some people simply stop wanting to leave.
Without intervention, wanderers may eventually die from dehydration, starvation, or exhaustion while continuing to wander peacefully through the woods.
The extreme weather conditions near the Borders also create serious environmental dangers for explorers attempting to leave the central forest.
How You Can Get There
Level 39 can reportedly be entered through darkened regions of Level 135, holes in forest ceilings inside Level 499, or a specific opening hidden within Level 797.
How To Escape
Several exits exist throughout the forest. Noclipping through certain hills may lead to Level 63, while specific trees, huts, puddles, bridges, and wooden planks can transport wanderers to levels such as Level 170, Level 192, Level 280, and Level 300.
Snowstorms occurring near the Borders may also lead to Level 129 or Level 420.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#41 Level 40 — “Roller Rockin’ Pizza!”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Level 40 is a gigantic 1980s-style arcade and pizza center filled with glowing neon carpets, retro arcade cabinets, bowling alleys, blinking prize counters, and the constant smell of cheap pizza and soda lingering throughout the halls.
The entire level feels like a children’s entertainment center frozen somewhere in the late 1980s.
Bright graphics of planets, spaceships, stars, and cartoon mascots cover nearly every wall while muffled pop music and the distant sounds of children laughing echo endlessly through the arcade.
Unlike the broken machines of Level 25, most arcade cabinets here function perfectly.
The food served throughout the level is always warm and surprisingly fresh, though nearly everything is covered in a glowing green substance known as “General Starflare’s Universal Sauce.”
According to the bizarre advertisements constantly playing across old televisions throughout the arcade, the sauce is supposedly capable of imitating any flavor imaginable.
Many wanderers eventually begin craving it.
However, people consuming large amounts of the sauce often develop increasingly strange behavior, eventually believing they are “space cadets” serving inside some fictional intergalactic universe connected to the arcade itself.
The arcade games become more unsettling the longer someone remains in Level 40.
Some machines appear capable of remembering previous players. Others contain self-aware characters that directly speak to wanderers through the screens. Certain cabinets have reportedly cracked their own displays or altered nearby reality during gameplay.
One game in particular — General Starflare: Wild Space — is considered extremely dangerous after several players reportedly vanished completely while using the machine.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Although Level 40 is relatively safe physically, many of the arcade machines display deeply anomalous behavior.
Some cabinets react directly to players, change their own game mechanics, or continue functioning even after being unplugged. Others appear occupied by invisible “Customers” whose games should never be interrupted.
Wanderers attempting to interfere with these machines reportedly black out instantly before awakening hours later somewhere else inside the arcade.
The Universal Sauce is another major danger.
People consuming excessive amounts gradually lose touch with reality and often become obsessed with General Starflare and the arcade’s fictional “Space Cadet” universe. Many eventually disappear into the deeper sections of the level entirely.
Despite all this, Level 40 also contains several unusually friendly inhabitants.
One of the best known is a tall four-armed employee named Pat who calmly assists wanderers from a reception desk near the arcade entrance. Pat is generally considered trustworthy and frequently helps newcomers safely navigate the level.
How You Can Get There
Level 40 can reportedly be entered through arcade machines or arcade-themed objects found throughout several levels including Level 5, Level 19, Level 25, Level 57, Level 122, and Level 777.
How To Escape
The easiest exit is a revolving door hidden within the farthest hallway of the arcade. The door usually leads to either Level 9, Level 10, or Level 11 depending on where the wanderer grew up in the Frontrooms.
Other hidden exits throughout the level can reportedly lead to dozens of additional locations including Level 0, Level 1, Level 5, Level 81, Level 98, Level 121, Level 176, and Level 201.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#42 Level 41 — “The Black Lake”
Difficulty: Class E
Unsecure, Hostile Environment, Low Entity Count
Level 41 is a gigantic lake of boiling black tar surrounded by endless deserts of scorched sand hidden beneath permanent gray fog.
The air constantly smells of burning asphalt, smoke, chemicals, and something rotting beneath the surface.
The tar itself bubbles continuously as though freshly heated, remaining at roughly 95°C (203°F) throughout the entire level. Thick toxic fumes rise from the lake at all times, slowly poisoning anyone exposed for too long.
Even brief physical contact with the tar causes catastrophic burns.
Victims describe flesh melting instantly against the surface while skin fuses directly into the boiling substance itself.
Scattered across the lake are small islands of blackened sand along with half-submerged structures barely rising above the tar. Burned piers, broken bridges, telegraph poles, rooftops, and rusted platforms stretch across the surface in unstable paths leading deeper into the fog.
Most of these structures are already collapsing.
Wooden walkways slowly sink into the boiling tar over time while metal supports bend from the constant heat. Some pathways suddenly ignite without warning before collapsing directly into the lake beneath them.
Farther out, the level disappears completely into gray haze.
Massive dunes reportedly surround the circular lake somewhere in the distance, though no confirmed expedition has ever successfully reached them.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Almost everything inside Level 41 is lethal.
The heat alone can cause severe injuries, dehydration, and exhaustion within a short time, while prolonged exposure to the toxic fumes results in dizziness, vomiting, hallucinations, fainting, and eventual organ failure.
The unstable pathways are equally dangerous.
Entire sections of bridges and platforms have reportedly collapsed beneath wanderers before vanishing into the tar completely. Some areas of the lake have even ignited in massive chain reactions, setting huge portions of the surface ablaze.
The level is also inhabited by enormous skeletal eel-like entities known as “Collagen Leviathans.”
These creatures burst violently from beneath the tar without warning, spraying boiling liquid across nearby structures before dragging victims back beneath the surface.
Nobody taken by a Leviathan has ever returned.
How You Can Get There
Level 41 can reportedly be entered through tar-related anomalies across several levels including the boiler rooms of Level 5, strange walls in Level 6, flooded regions of Level 7, and tar pits found in Level 211.
Blackened rivers in Level 270 and rotten tar-covered trees in Level 309 may also lead into the level.
How To Escape
Exits are hidden inside unusual submerged structures scattered throughout the lake. These include a sunken navy ship, a partially submerged NASA shuttle, a barn door balanced on a stone platform, and a damaged lighthouse beacon.
Depending on which structure is reached, wanderers may escape to Levels 500, 515, 612, or 626.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#43 Level 42 — “The Horyzon”
Difficulty: Class 5E
Unsafe, Entity Infestation, Environmental Hazards
Level 42 is a gigantic non-Euclidean forest buried beneath toxic fog, constant acid rain, and the shadow of an enormous erupting volcano standing at the center of the level.
The forest canopy is so dense that almost no natural light reaches the ground below. Most of the environment exists in near-total darkness broken only by volcanic flashes, glowing chemical runoff, and distant eruptions somewhere beyond the trees.
The atmosphere itself is deadly.
The air is heavily polluted with unstable compounds that react violently to open flames. Even the smallest spark can instantly trigger massive explosions of burning air particles capable of k*****g nearby wanderers within seconds.
Acid rain falls constantly throughout the level.
The rain burns exposed skin, corrodes equipment, contaminates water sources, and creates massive toxic regions known as “Deadzones” where entire sections of forest blacken and release poisonous gas into the surrounding air.
At the center of the level stands an enormous active volcano erupting almost continuously.
Ash clouds, volcanic bombs, rivers of lava, and chemical debris rain across the forest with little warning. Massive burning rocks frequently crash through the canopy, leaving enormous craters behind them.
Despite the horrific conditions, the forest somehow remains alive.
The trees themselves appear anomalous and completely immune to the acid rain, seemingly feeding on the chemical reactions occurring within the poisoned soil beneath them.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Nearly every aspect of Level 42 is lethal.
Acid rain, toxic fumes, unstable terrain, freezing temperatures near the forest floor, volcanic eruptions, and explosive atmospheric reactions make survival extraordinarily difficult even for experienced wanderers.
The level’s most disturbing anomaly is the phenomenon known as the “Horyzon.”
Attempts to travel too far through the forest eventually result in reality looping back on itself. Wanderers often find themselves returning to the exact location where they originally began despite traveling for days in a straight line.
Those affected frequently suffer hallucinations, irrational behavior, memory disturbances, and temporary mental collapse afterward.
Some survivors claim they briefly glimpsed impossible landscapes beyond the Horyzon where the laws of physics themselves appeared completely broken.
Strangely, no hostile entities have ever been documented inside Level 42.
Most researchers believe the environment itself is simply too deadly for anything else to survive there.
How You Can Get There
Level 42 can reportedly be entered by noclipping out of Level 41 or by traveling far enough beyond the distant boundaries of Level 10.
How To Escape
The only confirmed exits involve rare anomalous lava pools found near the volcano itself.
These pools briefly display visions of another level before transporting wanderers elsewhere after an extremely painful burning sensation.
Most survivors emerge in either Level 93 or a mysterious undocumented destination labeled “[NULL].txt.”
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#44 Level 43 — “Water World”
Level 43 — “Water World”
Difficulty: Class 3
Unsafe, Unsecure, Low Entity Count
Level 43 is a massive abandoned aquarium theme park divided into four increasingly dangerous regions.
The entire level is filled with drifting fog, dripping water, distant boat horns, and the overwhelming feeling that something catastrophic happened there long ago.
The first area resembles an empty seaside amusement park trapped beneath endless daylight. Silent pathways twist between abandoned rides, food stands, benches, and faded signs while loudspeakers occasionally repeat old park announcements into the empty air.
Many pathways loop back into themselves without warning.
After wandering long enough, travelers eventually reach the park’s “normal” state — a ruined but partially functioning complex centered around a gigantic aquarium dome known as Water World.
Inside the dome are enormous aquariums filled with both familiar sea creatures and completely unknown species swimming through a strange mixture of saltwater and Almond Water. Although most of the building’s electrical systems appear dead, the tanks continue operating normally.
Peaceful Facelings occasionally wander the exhibits silently observing the creatures before disappearing once no longer watched.
Deeper inside the attraction lies the Staff Halls.
These industrial maintenance corridors are filled with exposed pipes, dim orange lighting, leaking ceilings, and the constant sound of machinery echoing somewhere behind the walls. Here, the atmosphere changes dramatically.
Smilers, Skin-Stealers, Wretches, and other hostile entities begin appearing throughout the corridors.
Hidden within the staff computer systems is a corrupted file known as “New_Video.avi.”
Watching the video triggers the level’s final transformation.
Without warning, a massive flood tears through the park, dragging wanderers into the final stage of the level — the true Water World.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Once Water World begins, the entire park becomes completely submerged.
Although wanderers somehow remain capable of breathing underwater, reality itself begins breaking apart. Walls lose solidity, rooms merge together impossibly, and aquatic life swims freely through the flooded environment — sometimes even passing directly through solid surfaces.
The primary threat during this stage is an entity known only as “The Fish Creature.”
Originally appearing inside the corrupted video file, the creature begins actively hunting wanderers throughout the submerged park once the flood occurs.
Crustors, Smilers, and other predatory aquatic entities also become extremely aggressive during this phase.
Even before the flooding begins, however, the abandoned atmosphere of the park itself deeply unsettles most explorers.
Throughout the empty attractions, loudspeakers endlessly repeat the same message:
“The park is closed. Please come back another day.”
How You Can Get There
Level 43 can reportedly be entered through several water-related anomalies including a strange underwater hole in Level 7, specific train routes within The Metro, random taxis in Level 11, and certain doors hidden inside Level 54.
How To Escape
Different regions of the park connect to different exits. Broken rides may lead to Level 58, elevators can reportedly access Level 65, and arcade machines connect directly to Level 40.
The flooded Water World stage also contains exits leading toward Level 34, Level 85, and several Negative Levels through noclipping.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#45 Level 44 — “Corroding Retail Outlet”
Level 44 — “Corroding Retail Outlet”
Difficulty: Class 3
Unsafe, Secure, Low Entity Count
Level 44 is a gigantic abandoned retail outlet made up of endless empty storefronts, warehouse-like rooms, flickering lighting, and long silent corridors filled with strange windows displaying scenes from the Frontrooms.
The level feels unnervingly close to reality.
Most rooms resemble deserted shopping spaces or storage areas left behind after some unknown evacuation. Shelves stand empty, signs hang half-broken from ceilings, and abandoned checkout counters stretch across darkened halls beneath weak electrical lighting.
Unlike most Backrooms levels, the lights here do not produce the familiar fluorescent hum.
Instead, they emit a faint buzzing sound resembling unstable electricity somewhere inside the walls.
The most disturbing feature of Level 44 are the windows.
Every window displays moving scenes from the Frontrooms as though showing live footage of reality itself. Wanderers have reportedly watched ordinary people walking through cities, sitting inside homes, driving cars, or living completely normal lives completely unaware they were being observed.
No confirmed communication through the windows has ever succeeded.
Some explorers insist the scenes occur in real time. Others believe the windows merely imitate reality.
The farther someone travels from their starting point, the more unstable the level becomes.
Hallways distort into impossible angles, rooms rearrange themselves unpredictably, and attempts to backtrack often fail entirely. Many wanderers who explored too deeply into the outlet were never seen again.
What Makes It Dangerous?
A corrosive black substance slowly spreads throughout Level 44.
The material resembles acidic tar capable of dissolving cardboard, wood, walls, ceilings, and even sections of the environment itself. Entire rooms have reportedly collapsed after prolonged exposure to the spreading corrosion.
Worse still, the substance appears to grow continuously over time.
Although hostile entities are relatively uncommon, dangerous creatures occasionally inhabit the darker sections of the level. Moans, screeches, and movement can often be heard somewhere above the ceilings, while Wranglers and other entities have reportedly appeared within heavily shadowed areas.
One of the level’s strangest anomalies is a silhouette-like figure known as “The Outlined Statuette.”
The entity appears standing silently on the opposite side of certain windows and communicates directly into wanderers’ minds through vague warnings and fragmented messages.
Some reported statements include:
“Reality will shatter along with my home.”
“You must stop him before he takes over.”
“Only when you escape can you find him.”
These warnings led many researchers to suspect Level 44 may somehow exist between the Backrooms and the Frontrooms themselves.
How You Can Get There
Level 44 is most commonly entered through random metal doors occasionally appearing inside Level 0.
How To Escape
Escaping usually requires either returning to the original entry point or locating another metal door somewhere deeper inside the outlet.
Most exits reportedly lead toward Level 9 or Level 11.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#46 Level 45 — “Abyss Inc.”
Difficulty: Class 1
Safe, Secure, Minimal Entity Count
Level 45 is a massive black void filled with floating skyscrapers suspended endlessly above an infinite abyss.
The buildings resemble near-perfect copies of real-world office towers from the Frontrooms, including one enormous structure identical to New York City’s Empire State Building positioned at the center of the level.
So far, thirty-three skyscrapers have been documented.
They form a giant circular arrangement around the central tower, with buildings nearer to the center remaining stable and illuminated while the outer structures suffer from blackouts, decay, and increasing entity activity.
Each skyscraper generates its own localized gravity field.
Inside a building, gravity behaves normally. Outside the structures, however, objects drift weightlessly through the void. Humans exiting the buildings still fall relative to the tower they left, meaning anyone stepping off the edge without support disappears downward into the abyss indefinitely.
Nobody has ever reached the bottom.
Travel between skyscrapers occurs primarily through emergency fire escapes that connect impossibly between neighboring towers despite the buildings floating far apart in open space.
The interiors initially appear completely ordinary.
Office furniture, computers, potted plants, conference rooms, cubicles, decorations, and working lights fill the towers exactly as expected.
Until someone touches them.
Closer inspection reveals a disturbing truth: everything inside the skyscrapers is fake.
Desks, electronics, furniture, and even plants are elaborate hollow replicas made entirely from painted Styrofoam incapable of functioning in any meaningful way.
The buildings imitate reality perfectly without actually being real.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 45 itself is relatively safe compared to most Backrooms environments.
The abyss surrounding the skyscrapers is not.
Anyone falling from a building without interception vanishes permanently into the darkness below. No remains, sounds, or evidence of impact have ever been recovered.
The outer skyscrapers also suffer from frequent blackouts and are heavily infested with Deathmoths. These populations appear naturally controlled by strange glowing entities known as Curabitur Birds — floating yellow lights drifting silently through the void like distant stars.
The psychological effects of the level are also deeply unsettling.
Many wanderers become disturbed after realizing every object surrounding them is artificial, as though the environment itself is only pretending to understand human civilization.
How You Can Get There
Level 45 is most commonly accessed through The Hub. Rarely, an exit hidden near the oak tree in Level 90 may also transport wanderers into the level.
How To Escape
Leaving through the front entrance of the faux Empire State Building will reportedly return wanderers safely back to The Hub.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#47 Level 46 — “Arabian Desert”
Difficulty: Class 3
Unsafe, Unsecure, Low Entity Count
Level 46 is a massive desert inspired by ancient Arabian landscapes, filled with endless dunes, ruined temples, violent sandstorms, and the remains of a forgotten civilization swallowed by time.
The level constantly shifts between three environmental states that make survival extraordinarily difficult.
During Day, temperatures rise to roughly 70°C (158°F), hot enough to k**l an unprotected human within a short period of time.
During Night, temperatures collapse to approximately -30°C (-22°F), freezing exposed wanderers and turning the desert into a deadly wasteland of ice-cold sand and black skies.
Dawn is the safest state.
Temperatures stabilize between 30–40°C (86–104°F), allowing limited exploration and travel across the dunes.
These cycles do not follow normal time.
A single night may continue for an entire year, while dawn has reportedly lasted several years uninterrupted before suddenly ending without warning.
Scattered throughout the desert are ancient ruins built by a civilization known only as “The Ancient Ones.”
Massive temples, buried cities, sandstone towers, and underground chambers rise from the dunes across the level. Strangely, these structures possess protective properties capable of shielding wanderers from the deadly environmental extremes outside.
Many explorers survive only by moving between these ruins.
Recovered scrolls and carvings suggest the Ancient Ones possessed knowledge far beyond modern Backrooms groups. Their writings contain detailed astronomical charts along with repeated references to a terrifying future event known as “The Higher Day.”
According to the texts, the Higher Day would bring temperatures so extreme that even stone itself would melt beneath the sun.
Nobody knows whether the prophecy already occurred — or if it is still waiting to happen.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The environment itself is the primary threat of Level 46.
Extreme heat, freezing cold, dehydration, violent sandstorms, and endless exposure make survival incredibly difficult even before hostile entities appear.
During major sandstorms, creatures known as “Sand Spirits” emerge throughout the desert.
These entities attack immediately upon sight and are considered highly aggressive. Their only confirmed weakness appears to be liquid, making water one of the few effective defenses against them.
Rare oases scattered across the dunes provide fresh water and temporary refuge during storms. Many wanderers attempt to remain close to these locations whenever possible.
The level also carries a constant sense of ancient dread.
Nobody knows what destroyed the Ancient Ones or whether the catastrophic Higher Day still waits somewhere in the future.
How You Can Get There
Level 46 can reportedly be entered by traveling deep enough into the desert regions of Level 80, through sandstone doors appearing inside Levels 0, 1, or 21, or by entering large sandy regions within Level 85.
How To Escape
Jumping into certain oasis pools may transport wanderers to Level 293.
Some ruins containing office-style doors reportedly lead to Level 4, while low-gravity regions of the desert can eventually transition into Level 149.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#48 Level 47 — “The Adderwood”
Difficulty: Class 3
Unsafe, Unsecure, Low Entity Count
Level 47 is a massive ancient forest filled with towering trees, dense fog, strange wildlife, and severe reality distortions affecting nearly every part of the environment.
Many of the trees appear impossibly old, their trunks covered in thick moss, fungi, and lichen stretching h**h into the darkness above. During the day, the entire forest remains buried beneath cold gray fog so dense that no sunlight is ever visible through the canopy.
At night, however, the fog vanishes completely.
An enormous full moon suddenly appears hanging unnaturally close above the forest while unfamiliar constellations spread across the sky overhead. On rare occasions, pale white auroras drift silently between the stars.
The forest itself behaves in deeply unstable ways.
Areas not being directly observed appear to exist in a constant state of superposition, shifting shape, position, and condition whenever nobody is looking at them. Trails change direction, landmarks vanish, and entire sections of woodland rearrange themselves without warning.
Even objects brought into the level are affected.
Campfires may extinguish themselves while unobserved. Tools can revert into broken earlier states. Entire campsites have reportedly disappeared completely overnight.
Many wanderers eventually begin doubting their own memory after prolonged exposure to the forest.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The forest is filled with snakes.
Most are harmless.
However, harming even a single snake immediately summons the level’s greatest threat: the Great Old Adder.
This colossal crimson Titanoboa begins relentlessly hunting whoever injured the creature. No confirmed victim has ever escaped once targeted by the Adder.
Because of this, snakes are treated almost as sacred animals throughout the level.
Another major threat emerges after nightfall.
Enormous black wolf-like entities known as Black Shucks begin stalking the forest once the moon appears overhead. Rather than attacking immediately, the creatures often follow wanderers silently for hours, psychologically exhausting their victims before finally striking.
The most effective survival tactic is climbing a tree and waiting for dawn, as the Black Shucks disappear completely once daylight fog returns.
The forest also contains aggressive elk-like creatures along with a mysterious cult known as the Ophion Occult Order.
Members of the cult worship the Great Old Adder directly and are rumored to possess the ability to summon or control the entity under certain circumstances.
How You Can Get There
The only confirmed method of entering Level 47 involves noclipping.
Dead hollow trees are considered especially likely to transport wanderers into the forest.
How To Escape
Noclipping is currently the only confirmed method of leaving the level.
Members of the Ophion Occult Order claim that a mysterious trail hidden somewhere within the forest can guide travelers toward specific exits — possibly even back into the Frontrooms themselves — though these claims remain unverified.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#49 Level 48 — “The Sunset Beach”
Difficulty: Habitable
Safe, Sustained Communities, Devoid of Harmful Entities
Level 48 is an endless tropical coastline permanently frozen beneath a beautiful orange-red sunset.
Warm light reflects endlessly across the ocean while calm waves roll gently onto the shore beneath cloudless skies. Unlike most Backrooms levels, the environment feels peaceful, comfortable, and strangely welcoming from the moment someone arrives.
The level consists primarily of two major regions.
The first is an infinite sandy beach stretching endlessly beside a calm lukewarm ocean. The second is a dense tropical forest beginning roughly 200 meters inland and continuing far beyond the visible horizon.
Temperatures remain consistently comfortable, usually ranging between 22°C and 36°C (71°F–96°F), making long-term survival unusually easy compared to most Backrooms environments.
Scattered along the shoreline are modern luxury homes, beach resorts, and hotels fully furnished with working lights, appliances, furniture, showers, and air conditioning. Many wanderers consider Level 48 one of the closest things to an actual vacation destination anywhere within the Backrooms.
Food is plentiful throughout the level.
The inland forest contains edible plants, fruit, freshwater sources, and wildlife closely resembling animals from the Frontrooms. Most documented creatures are harmless and several species have reportedly become tame around long-term settlements.
Farther inland, however, the jungle slowly becomes stranger.
Unknown plants, unfamiliar animal calls, and increasingly unusual ecosystems begin appearing deeper within the forest where exploration remains limited.
Despite the peaceful atmosphere, many wanderers describe the level as emotionally unusual.
The sunset never changes.
Hours, days, or even years may pass without the sky darkening even slightly.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 48 is considered relatively safe overall.
The greatest unknown is the ocean itself.
Although the shallow coastal waters appear harmless, the deeper regions remain almost completely unexplored. Researchers still do not know what may exist far beneath the surface.
The inland jungle can also become highly disorienting due to its massive size and increasingly unfamiliar wildlife farther from the beach.
Rumors also persist regarding an entity known only as “The Shadow.”
According to several reports, wanderers lying motionless on the beach while pretending to be dead may occasionally vanish completely and awaken inside Level 100 instead. No confirmed evidence currently exists explaining this phenomenon.
How You Can Get There
Level 48 can reportedly be entered through several beach or tropical-related anomalies including noclipping into sand inside Level 134, swimming through lakes in Level 121, entering sunset-themed doors within Level 21, or falling asleep inside sandy hotel rooms in Level 11.
Rare palm trees found in Level 46 may also transport wanderers into the level.
How To Escape
Noclipping inside certain hotels may lead to Level 581, while swimming through small inland lakes can reportedly return wanderers to Level 121.
Farmhouses hidden deep within the forest may transport wanderers to Level 10, while long dirt trenches occasionally transition into Level 49.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#50 Level 49 — “The Unfilled River Of Phlegethon”
Difficulty: Class 4
Exit: 2/5 Somewhat Difficult to Exit
Environment: 4/5 Extreme Environmental Risk
Entities: 5/5 Hostile Infestation
Level 49 is an endless World War I-style battlefield made entirely of muddy trenches, bunkers, artillery positions, flooded tunnels, and abandoned military structures stretching infinitely into the distance.
The air constantly smells of wet soil, smoke, blood, rust, and decay while distant gunfire echoes endlessly somewhere beyond the trenches.
Although the level itself is technically infinite, wanderers remain trapped inside the trench network.
Attempting to climb into “no man’s land” results in immediate death.
Victims are shot instantly by unseen enemy forces positioned somewhere beyond the fog with impossible accuracy. Nobody has ever successfully crossed the battlefield above the trenches.
The trench system varies constantly in structure.
Some corridors are narrow, flooded, and claustrophobic while others open into artillery nests, machine gun emplacements, underground shelters, and collapsing bunkers buried beneath layers of mud and debris.
Scattered throughout the trenches are canned food supplies, Almond Water, medical kits, empty rifles, ruined uniforms, and handwritten notes left behind by previous wanderers or unknown soldiers.
Many recovered documents reference a mysterious endless conflict between two nations known as the Republic of Nuvaria and the Kingdom of Hagsten.
Nobody knows whether either side still exists.
What Makes It Dangerous?
Level 49 is extremely hostile.
Besides the unseen soldiers firing into the trenches, the level is patrolled by gigantic autonomous war machines known as “Trenchcleaners.”
These towering humanoid constructs move silently through the trenches scanning for movement using glowing blue lights mounted where their heads should be. Once a Trenchcleaner identifies a target, it begins relentless pursuit while firing an endless barrage from a massive rotating chaingun arm.
No confirmed kills against a Trenchcleaner have ever been documented.
The environment itself is equally dangerous.
Heavy fog events can engulf entire trench systems for days at a time, causing severe disorientation and paranoia. Violent storms regularly flood the trenches with waist-h**h water and thick mud while artillery bombardments may begin without warning overhead.
During air raids, wanderers are advised to immediately seek cover and shield their heads to avoid death from explosions or collapsing trenches.
The level creates a constant feeling that the war never ended.
Only the soldiers disappeared.
How You Can Get There
Level 49 can reportedly be entered by using the abandoned Humvee found in Level 35, following dirt trenches from Level 48, touching military recruitment posters inside Level 11, or being buried alive in another level.
How To Escape
Rusted bunker doors may reportedly lead toward Levels 14, 50, or 65.
During severe flooding, submerged tunnels can connect to Level 7. Being struck by lightning during a storm transports wanderers to Level 3.
K*****g another wanderer inside Level 49 immediately transports the attacker to Level 666.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
#51 Level 50 — “The Moribund Highway”
Difficulty: Class 3
Unsafe, Unsecure, Low Entity Count
Level 50 is an endless four-lane highway stretching through a silent desert filled with abandoned vehicles frozen perfectly in place.
Every car appears paused mid-motion as though time itself stopped without warning.
Some vehicles remain suspended halfway through changing lanes while others sit motionless in traffic jams stretching endlessly across the asphalt. Nothing on the highway ever moves.
The silence inside the level is overwhelming.
No wind blows through the desert. No engines run. No insects, animals, or voices can be heard anywhere. The only sounds most wanderers ever hear are their own breathing and footsteps echoing across the empty road.
Many survivors describe the silence as psychologically unbearable after prolonged exposure.
Almond Water is strongly recommended to help maintain mental stability during long stays.
Most vehicles are empty.
Occasionally, certain cars can be unlocked and may contain ordinary personal items someone might realistically keep inside a vehicle. Strangely, every car discovered in the level carries the exact same Nevada license plate:
“I80L2WV”
No vehicle newer than 2011 has ever been documented.
RVs and mobile homes appear to be the safest places to rest. One explorer reportedly survived severe exhaustion by sleeping inside an abandoned RV for several hours without incident.
What Makes It Dangerous?
The greatest threat inside Level 50 are the wandering figures occasionally seen walking the highway.
Very little is known about them.
Nobody can confirm whether these figures are actual humans, entities imitating people, or something else entirely. The only recorded close encounter resulted in the explorer involved disappearing shortly afterward without explanation.
Because of this, wanderers are strongly advised to avoid all contact.
The level also contains numerous unexplained anomalies.
People sleeping inside RVs frequently report violent banging against the vehicle walls lasting for hours despite nobody being visible outside. Others claim to hear distant traffic noises echoing somewhere across the desert even though every car remains completely motionless.
One explorer documented a mysterious highway exit labeled “Exit 205” extending endlessly into the distance.
Nobody knows where it leads.
What unsettles most wanderers is the feeling that Level 50 is not abandoned.
It feels paused.
How You Can Get There
Level 50 can reportedly be entered through an RV found in Level 35, specific arcade machines inside Level 25, or by remaining inside a truck within Level 176 for too long.
How To Escape
No confirmed exits currently exist.
Some rumors claim the highway eventually ends and transitions into Level 69, though no explorer has ever successfully verified this.
Image source: backrooms-wiki
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