Hey Pandas, Show Me A Horrific Or Scary Drawing That You Did (Closed)

Digital or traditional, it doesn’t matter! Get creative.
Rules:
Please don’t trace artworks.
Please don’t claim other artworks as your own.
Be nice in the comments.
I tried to do this post before, but I did it in the wrong category. Apologies, I am new to Bored Panda!
I look forward to seeing your artwork.
#1 Working On A Ya Book/ Role Playing Game Bkackwater Manor
#2 Drew This One Just For This Challenge
#3 Don’t Really Have A Name For It
#4 Quite Proud Of This, Did It When I Was 12! Sorry For The Bad Lighting
#5 I Did This Creepy Painting Inspired By The Cryptid Called The Shunka Warakin
#6 Ode To 2021
#7 I’ve Posted It Before But I Thought It Fit Here
#8 Xenomorph
#9 I Just Like Demons And Stuff
#10 Frank
#11 This Is What Happens When I Get Bored In School
#12 The Most Horrifying Edit I Ever Did
#13 The Orange Thief
#14 Took Me A Long Time
#15 The Totsypede
#16 Doodle Kitty
#17 Girl Pennywise
#18 Drew This For A Cdc Challenge (The Character Design Challenge Is On Facebook, New Theme Every Month)
#19 Worshp Me: Creepy Hand Turkey
#20 Sober. Whether You’ve Been Sober For A Long Time Or Trying To
#21 I Was Having A Hard Time So I Decided To Draw My Friends As Worry Dolls To Cheer Me Up. Instead I Ended Up With These Voodoo Monsters ´cause I Was Listening To Horror Stories While Drawing……
#22 Rehtegotdehctits
#23 Santa
#24 I Call Him Henry
#25 Entity.mp4 (Pixelart Gif I Did)
