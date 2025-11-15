Hey Pandas, Show Me A Horrific Or Scary Drawing That You Did (Closed)

by

Digital or traditional, it doesn’t matter! Get creative.

Rules:

Please don’t trace artworks.

Please don’t claim other artworks as your own.

Be nice in the comments.

I tried to do this post before, but I did it in the wrong category. Apologies, I am new to Bored Panda!

I look forward to seeing your artwork.

#1 Working On A Ya Book/ Role Playing Game Bkackwater Manor

#2 Drew This One Just For This Challenge

#3 Don’t Really Have A Name For It

#4 Quite Proud Of This, Did It When I Was 12! Sorry For The Bad Lighting

#5 I Did This Creepy Painting Inspired By The Cryptid Called The Shunka Warakin

#6 Ode To 2021

#7 I’ve Posted It Before But I Thought It Fit Here

#8 Xenomorph

#9 I Just Like Demons And Stuff

#10 Frank

#11 This Is What Happens When I Get Bored In School

#12 The Most Horrifying Edit I Ever Did

#13 The Orange Thief

#14 Took Me A Long Time

#15 The Totsypede

#16 Doodle Kitty

#17 Girl Pennywise

#18 Drew This For A Cdc Challenge (The Character Design Challenge Is On Facebook, New Theme Every Month)

#19 Worshp Me: Creepy Hand Turkey

#20 Sober. Whether You’ve Been Sober For A Long Time Or Trying To

#21 I Was Having A Hard Time So I Decided To Draw My Friends As Worry Dolls To Cheer Me Up. Instead I Ended Up With These Voodoo Monsters ´cause I Was Listening To Horror Stories While Drawing……

#22 Rehtegotdehctits

#23 Santa

#24 I Call Him Henry

#25 Entity.mp4 (Pixelart Gif I Did)

Patrick Penrose
