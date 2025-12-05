Noah Schnapp Scene Recreation Mocked Amid Backlash For Acting In New ‘Stranger Things’ Season

Noah Schnapp has once again become the subject of brutal mockery amid ongoing chatter about his “questionable” and “cringe” acting skills.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star, who has played Will Byers since he was 11, has been in hot water ever since the show’s final season dropped on Netflix in late November 2025.

A recreated viral scene from his recent Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance has only intensified the backlash.

“If second hand embarrassment had a face.. I’m so uncomfortable,” one fan reacted to his latest antics.

Noah Schnapp has struggled to wow audiences in the blockbuster Netflix finale of Stranger Things

Image credits: noahschnapp

The highly anticipated final season is being released in three parts, the first volume dropped on November 26, followed by the next two arriving on December 25 and December 31.

While Volume 1 has earned rave reviews and even became the biggest premiere for an English-language Netflix series to date, Schnapp’s acting has noticeably stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Despite critics praising the cast for bringing the world of Hawkins, Indiana, to life, fans overwhelmingly felt that Noah wasn’t among the standout performers this time.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The internet collectively deemed his acting lacking, with some calling it “the worst I’ve seen all year.”

And in the midst of this backlash, his December 3 appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s popular talk show in New York City only poured more fuel on the fire, as he recreated his iconic ‘Sorcerer’ scene from the Volume 1 climax.

At the request of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, Noah recreated one of his iconic Will Byers scenes from the series live and impromptu

Image credits: Tudum by Netflix

Image credits: juggler972

During the interview, Schnapp discussed the scene, explaining its significance and how physically demanding the performance had been.

He revealed that, during filming, he even popped all the blood vessels in his face in the single take used for the scene.

Fallon then asked Noah to playfully mimic the dramatic moment for the studio audience, and the actor agreed.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

To make the recreation feel more realistic, they used a fake blood syringe to simulate blood dripping down Schnapp’s nose as he immediately slipped into character.

He fell to his knees, making direct eye contact with the camera, his face flushing pink from the effort, even in the lighthearted recreation.

The 21-year-old star’s live acting demonstration ignited a wave of strong and mixed reactions from fans, with many calling the moment “cringe”

Image credits: Netflix

Noah dramatically wiped the blood from his nose and continued staring into the camera for several seconds, despite Jimmy and the audience cheering loudly, before finally breaking character.

Given the timing of the interview which closely tied into the previous criticism The Tutor star had faced, fans reacted brutally online with many voicing that it was “an effort to redeem” himself.

One user on X posted a cropped clip of the interview featuring only the scene recreation moment which has garnered nearly 2 million views and over 500 comments, writing in the caption, “I don’t think I have ever cringed worse at a video before.”

Several commenters echoed the sentiment, with one writing, “Performative… this looks like the ending of all kpop MVs.”

Noah was compared to a variety of other big names, including Daniel Radcliffe, Benson Boone, and even K-pop stars

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Ricardo22356097

Another joked, “Everytime I see this video… It’s like when Benson Boone does a flip.”

“Jimmy making his guests do cringe s**t,” one user wrote, while another joked, “This is a humiliation ritual if i’ve ever seen one.”

“Lets be real this guy has been dy**g to play a superhero his entire life, he is like oh recreate the best moment of my life – lets do it!”

Image credits: noahschnapp

Elsewhere in the interview, the Netflix star addressed being compared to other celebrities, most notably Daniel Radcliffe, famed for Harry Potter.

He told Jimmy, “When I’m alone, I’ve been getting Harry Potter the past few years. It happened three times last year, which has never happened to me before.”

Schnapp isn’t the only cast member facing the brunt of online heat following the debut of the popular series’ final season

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“They’ll come up to me and they’ll be like, ‘I love your show. Thank you.’ And I’m like, ‘Thank you so much. I appreciate the support.’ And then they’re like, ‘I adore Harry Potter. I love the character.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, wrong franchise.’”

While he has been in hot water over his acting skills, several of his co-stars, including Natalia Dyer and Millie Bobby Brown, have been weathering controversies of their own as the series comes to a close after nearly a decade.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Netflix

Image credits: portisedhead

Shortly after Volume 1 dropped, Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, sparked concern among fans over her noticeably slimmer and “sick” appearance.

The speculation quickly spiraled into online theories, with the biggest rumor centering around alleged weight-loss medication.

Meanwhile, Millie has been making headlines for her recent public appearances with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who the internet has collectively dubbed the “useless husband” due to his seemingly nonchalant demeanor during their outings.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

She was also blasted recently after revealing, amid marital-strain speculation, that she had legally changed her name to her husband’s, now going by Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.

One fan bluntly commented, “This franchise is really taking a turn for the worse…”

“I’m convinced that press tours nowadays are just one big humiliation ritual for the actors,” wrote one user

Image credits: openthefridge

Image credits: sparkl3brat

Image credits: TheBlckDgg

Image credits: BluYetty

Image credits: Mlimo02

Image credits: 2Big2Broly

Image credits: FaboooLouLou

Image credits: hylander96

Image credits: mayfieldbae

Image credits: PlaguedAtom

Image credits: ACTSOFSERVlCE

Image credits: fry_twt

Image credits: AardvarkLost

Image credits: NFTignition

Image credits: loudflavor

Image credits: knightartistry

Image credits: endlessfib

Image credits: RobinsonNCA12

