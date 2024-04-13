Are We Getting Ted Lasso Season 4

Ever since Ted Lasso Season 3 wrapped up in May 2023, fans have been desperately awaiting for a potential Ted Lasso Season 4 news. With three seasons of feel-good football fun, Ted Lasso managed to carve out a unique niche on television that no other series has managed to fill. And it wasn’t just about the sport. The series also explored deep, resonant themes of overcoming trauma, loneliness, and mental illness, all in its own wholesome Ted Lasso way. That’s why it struck a chord with audiences worldwide and scored back-to-back Emmys in the comedy genre.
However, the finale of Season 3 had a sense of closure to it. The season ended with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) leaving his post as the AFC Richmond coach and returning home to Kansas to be with his son. With such a perfect and satisfying conclusion, fans are left wondering whether Season 3 was really the end of the series. Or is there still hope for a Season 4?
Ted Lasso Was Written as a 3-Season Arc
According to show creator Bill Lawrence and lead actor Sudeikis, Ted Lasso was always pitched as a 3-season story. The writing team had a clear beginning, middle, and end in mind, and Season 3 was written with the intention of bringing the story to a close. The final episode of Season 3, aptly titled “So Long, Farewell,” wrapped everything up nicely.
Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) retained her majority ownership of the team (and shared the rest with the fans!), Roy (Brett Goldstein) stepped up to become the new manager at Richmond, Keeley’s (Juno Temple) PR firm was successful, Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) secured his dream of playing for the Nigerian national team, Jamie (Phil Dunster) reconnected with his father, and Ted returned home to be with his son. It was the perfect bowtie ending for every character.
However, There is Still Hope For Ted Lasso Season 4
While the story we got was all that was originally planned, there is still room for more. Firstly, the cast and creators seem keen to continue. Channing Dungey, the CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, also hinted at this possibility in an interview with Variety, stating, “[It] could be kicked back open if need be… I wouldn’t put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso.” This suggests the door isn’t entirely closed, and the show’s popularity could lead to a future continuation.
Secondly, the Season 3 finale, while conclusive, also intentionally planted elements that leave the door open for the story to continue. The final montage, in particular, showed us glimpses of what the gang will be up to after Ted goes back to Kansas. We saw Roy stepping into the manager role, Keeley’s PR firm flourishing, and even a proposal for a women’s team at Richmond. These elements suggest that the characters will continue to grow and that there is still a lot of story left to tell in this universe. But, even if there’s a Season 4, it’s going to be a bit of a wait. It’ll be another two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens at all.
We May Get Ted Lasso Spinoffs Instead of a Season 4
Ted Lasso Season 3 gave Ted a picture-perfect ending and bringing him back to Richmond for a Season 4 just wouldn’t feel right. And if they try to make a Season 4 without the titular character, it wouldn’t resonate the same way, reminiscent of how The Office changed after Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) departure. It wouldn’t be the same quirky, optimistic Ted Lasso we know and love.
But while Ted’s story might be over, there’s still potential for spinoffs focusing on the rest of the characters. In fact, the later episodes of Season 3 already spent more time focusing on the supporting characters than they did on Ted. And in the finale, Ted explicitly says that the story isn’t about him, it’s about the team. We could see a spinoff centered around AFC Richmond with a new coach. Or perhaps a series dedicated to Sam’s journey playing in Nigeria. We may even get a spinoff series focused solely on the women’s team, with Ted popping up occasionally for mentorship via Facetime calls, much like Rocky’s (Sylvester Stallone) role in the Creed movies.
Lowney himself has hinted at spinoff possibilities. In an interview, he mentioned that while Ted Lasso was written as a three-season arc and that was what Sudeikis wanted, he feels “there’s something else… There will be other things.” And if a spinoff does happen, rest assured that it’ll be made with the same care and love as Ted Lasso. In February 2023, Dungey mentioned that they wouldn’t do a spinoff just for the sake of it. He referenced Young Sheldon as a successful spinoff that retained the core essence of its predecessor. Any Ted Lasso spinoff would be in the same vein, offering a fresh perspective on an existing character or a brand-new storyline, like focusing on the women’s team. Also, check out these five best Jason Sudeikis movies of his career.
