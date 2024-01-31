5 Great TV Shows That Ended in 2023

The worst feeling in the world perhaps is watching your favorite shows plummet in quality season after season. Seeing them take on the world by storm when they first begin, only to watch them become a classic tale of success turned slow death, where each passing season brings a decline in quality until the show ends up alienating its viewers — think Two and a Half Men. It can be heartbreaking — which makes us think, perhaps it’s not so bad when a show concludes its premise in its prime time. But does that, by any chance, make the conclusion less heartbreaking? We beg to differ. It’s always sad when a great show ends.
It takes a ton of integrity for the showrunners to recognize when to call it quits, especially when it’s riding high on streamers and is loved by its fanbase. However, to respect the fans enough to end the show when they’ve told the story they wanted to tell requires genuine concern for the art. Shows like these are rare and truly special. So, read on as we talk about the five best TV shows that ended with their final seasons in 2023.
1. Succession
Back when Succession first aired in 2018, it was a hidden gem that was criminally overlooked. But word of mouth soon spread, and the show only got better as the seasons went by, with the fourth and final season undoubtedly being the strongest. Just as Logan (Brian Cox) would dangle hope in front of his children, making them believe they were the chosen successors before doing a 180, the final season took us on a rollercoaster of hope and despair. It teased us with glimpses of happiness, reassuring us that everything would be okay, only to brutally rip our hearts out, leaving us screaming “NO!” at our TVs.
Succession has it all. Razor-sharp dialogue, delivered with A-grade acting. Flawed and complex characters that make us love and loathe them in equal measure. New alliances and backstabs. And amidst all the chaos, the burning question that echoed through each season was finally answered in the grand finale: “Who will succeed Logan Roy?”
2. Barry
Another impressive TV show that ended in 2023 is the raw, complex, and darkly hilarious Barry. The Bill Hader-led is one of those shows you thought was one thing but turns out to be something completely different. It takes seemingly goofy and over-the-top characters and throws them headfirst into the gritty world of crime. What unfolds is a dark comedy series laden with mature themes and some of TV history’s most realistic action scenes.
The final season of Barry takes a daring new approach from the previous seasons in its storytelling technique — which we won’t spoil for you — but trust us, it’s a game-changer. It weaves together themes from the entire run, creating a storyline that keeps you on the edge of your seat the whole time. The conclusion of each character’s story takes turns you never saw coming but still feels like the most satisfying ending. And the bleak but hilarious final episode cements Barry’s legacy as one of the finest dark comedy shows right up there on the shelf with BoJack Horseman and Fleabag.
3. Attack on Titan
Wrapping up 89 episodes of epic titan battles, brutal deaths, and plot twists that hit you like a freight train, Attack on Titan stands as one of, if not the best, anime series of this generation. The show became super famous and fans didn’t shy away from calling it the “Game of Thrones of anime.” While the final season started off slow and confusing with entirely new characters and storylines, once you realize what’s going on and why you’ve been following these new characters, the show grips you by the throat and turns the dial from 0 to 100. It shatters your conventional ideas of heroes and villains and tosses them out the window, challenging you to rethink your allegiances. And with the hour-long final episode, a masterpiece featuring some of the series’ most riveting action sequences and heart-breaking plot twists, Attack on Titan finally came to an end after 11 years.
Watch Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll
4. Sex Education
Sex Education hasn’t changed much over the seasons, and the final season brings back all of that wholesome and inclusive warm-heartedness you’ve grown to love while taking its characters through new challenges. Plus, the last season resolves the lingering questions surrounding Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) will-they-won’t-they dynamic. After three seasons of anticipation, fans finally get to discover the fate of their relationship in the final season. Sadly, the hit TV show ended in 2023.
Watch Sex Education on Netflix
5. Ted Lasso
In an era where every piece of media is trying to be darker, grittier, and more nihilistic, Ted Lasso is one of those simple feel-good shows that just breathes love, warmth, and wholesomeness. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is an American college football coach who is hired to train an English soccer team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience in the sport. Ted faces the challenge of winning over his hard-boiled teammates, a skeptical public, and a manager determined to sabotage the club. Despite the odds, Lasso’s relentless optimism and genuine love for everyone manages to win over hearts.
In its final season, the showrunners surprised fans by making Lasso leave the team and return to Kansas to be with his son. The season concluded with a triumphant victory for AFC Richmond, leaving us with a heartfelt farewell to Lasso. We’ll always remember Ted Lasso for its heart-warming moments that made us laugh out loud, shed tears of heartbreak and joy, and, most importantly, made us believe in the best of humanity. While we’re sad to see these shows, check out this list for TV shows we’re excited to see debut in 2024.
