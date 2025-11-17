Hey Pandas, What Shouldn’t Be As Acceptable And Normalized As It Is? (Closed)

Karens running rampant, parents allowing children to misbehave, what should be stigmatized and/or not allowed?
#1
The increasing Rich/Poor gap.
#2
casual transphobia! like saying the t-word that rhymes with granny to describe clothes.
#3
Karen’s getting whatever they want. A lot of businesses will just give Karens whatever they’re screeching for because it’s easier than actually having to deal with them. NO. Stop doing this. All it is teaching them that it is okay to bully workers and that it will work
#4
Hating on people just because you can and there are no consequences
#5
Eating baby animals!! Most “food” animals are babies, and people fail to acknowledge that! Chickens -4-5 WEEKS old, lambs-2-6 MONTHS old, pigs- 1-6 MONTHS old, male chicks from the egg industry, 1 DAY old!
All babies!!
Cows on a dairy farm maybe ladt 4-5 years before their bodies are too exhausted to go on and then those poor cows are literally DRAGGED to slaughter. They could live to be 20!
The internet is a vast place and if you don’t believe thd numbers I have posted, do your own research.
We normalize eating SENTIENT, LOVING, and very GENTLE creatures.. how disturbed is that!!?😕
#6
The concept that if someone makes more money than you, that they’re somehow better than you and you should do/act/live just like they do. A few centuries back, the concept of “nobility” was overthrown for the idea that all people are equal. But, nowadays people are mindlessly worshiped because they’re athletes, musicians, actors, politicians, or just famous for being famous…this needs to stop.
