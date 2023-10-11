Portraying Parker Caine in the first two seasons of Charmed was the charm Nick Hargrove needed in his career. Growing up in Philly, Hargrove exhibited a passion for making impressions and imitating accents and dialects. This fascination also sparked an interest in storytelling. Hargrove would often entertain his family and aspired to become a child actor but that never happened.
Nick Hargrove was already a college graduate when he made his acting debut which required him to move to Los Angeles. He has since appeared in many projects, including The Wrong Mother, Medal of Honor, Counterpart, and Devotion. Aside from his acting career, Nick Hargrove is also a model and has gained prominence on Instagram with over 187k followers. He has appeared in TV commercials and print ads but the actor is aiming at bigger aspirations for his future in the industry. Read on for more revealing facts about the Charmed star who is represented by No Ties Management.
1. Nick Hargrove Was Born In 1992
An American national, Nick Hargrove was born on September 3, 1992, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has a sister named Saskia and a brother, Nelson with whom he shared his childhood. However, none of his family members is active in the entertainment industry. He grew up in his hometown until he gained admission to study in North Carolina. The identity of Hargrove’s parents is not public knowledge but his mother is reportedly of German ancestry. Hargrove lost his grandfather on March 6, 2023.
2. He is a University of North Carolina Alum
Nick Hargrove was a Pennsylvania resident until he went off to college. He studied German and Economics at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. While his passion for the performing arts was already burning at the time, Hargrove graduated from college before launching his acting career. This required him to move to a different city to start his new life.
3. Nick Hargrove Rose to Fame On The Set Of Charmed
Charmed fans had the pleasure of having Nick Hargrove play Maggie Vera’s boyfriend, Parker Wagner-Caine. He joined the American fantasy drama television series as a series regular in season 1, appearing in 15 episodes. However, Hargrove transitioned into a recurring guest actor in season 2 where he only appeared in five episodes. Overall, Nick Hargrove portrayed Parker in 20 episodes of Charmed from 2018 to 2020.
Nick Hargrove has not been getting the desired attention since he left Charmed. His next role came in Devotion (2022), two years after he concluded filming on Charmed. He also appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles as Clyde Greene in 2023.
4. He Dated His Charmed Co-star
Nick Hargrove and Sarah Jeffery brought their onscreen relationship to life. The Charmed co-stars began dating in early June 2019 when Hargrove had already wrapped up filming on the show. Their relationship wasn’t much of a public affair but the couple ended things within a couple of years. Jeffery’s mom revealed on April 28, 2021, that the couple had broken up. The actress confirmed the news on New Year’s Day 2022. Hargrove has been keeping his love life away from media scrutiny, thus, nothing much is known about who he is dating. He is friends with American actress, Leah Lewis and Canadian actor, Adam DiMarco.
5. Nick Hargrove Aspires To Become a Director
While acting got all his attention at this time, Nick Hargrove has plans to carve a niche as a director. In addition to expanding his horizon in the film industry, he hopes to work with industry greats such as Christopher Nolan, Neil Blomkamp, Ridley Scott, Quentin Tarantino, Alex Garland, David Fincher, and the list could go on. As of the time of writing, Hargrove is yet to make good on his plans to become a film director.
6. Before Charmed, Nick Hargrove Made His Acting Debut in 2017
While his role in Charmed stood him out, Nick Hargrove was already acting before his appearance in the fantasy drama. He made his acting debut in the 2017 horror thriller, M.F.A. as Nick. The same year, he portrayed Derek in The Wrong Mother and Dom in the short film titled Closure. He began 2018 with a minor role in one episode of Medal of Honor and went on to appear in two episodes of Counterpart while filming Charmed. In 2019, he portrayed Lucas in the short film, The Other. Hargrove graced the set of Single Parents in season 2 episode 12, portraying Brian.