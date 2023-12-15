How Old Is Matt Cedeño? Everything You Need To Know

Matt Cedeño broke into the entertainment industry through his early modeling gigs that took him to different countries. However, his days as a fashion model are over as acting takes center stage in his career life. As an American actress, Cedeño is known for his television exploits in projects like Days of Our Lives (1999-2005), Devious Maids (2013-2014), Z Nation (2015–16), Power (2015-2018), and Ruthless (since 2020). For his outstanding work on Days of Our Lives, ALMA nominated him for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama three years in a row.
While he garnered prominence on the small screen, Cedeño has a few notable film credits. He played the hunky Valentino in the 2023 Netflix Christmas film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood. Overall, Cedeño has bagged over 40 acting credits across film and television projects. From his early life to his burgeoning career, here’s everything you need to know about Matt Cedeño.
What Is Matt Cedeño’s Age?
Matt Cedeño is an American national born on November 14, 1973, to a Black Cuban father and a mother from an Irish and English background. The prolific actor was born in Moses Lake, Washington, and spent his childhood with an older brother Ray, and a half-brother Scott. Cedeño may be famous but details of his early life and academics are hardly available for media scrutiny. Aside from the unknown identity of his parents, Cedeño’s educational background is also under wraps. However, he reportedly combined his academics with modeling until he completed his studies.
Career Timeline of Matt Cedeño
A fan of music with Janet Jackson and Celia Cruz making his list of favorite singers, Matt Cedeño has always been drawn to the entertainment industry. His early career days were spent as a fashion model which took him to places like New York, Milan, Spain, and Los Angeles. During this time, Cedeño had to strike a balance between his academics and modeling. He has drawn the curtain on his modeling career and is currently focusing on a full-time acting career.
Matt Cedeño debuted on television in 1997 with small roles in Life with Roger as Kyle and Boy Meets World as Sergio. He then hit the jackpot when he landed a spot as a regular cast on Days of Our Lives, portraying Brandon Walker from 1999 to 2005. His role on the NBC daytime soap opera earned him nominations for an ALMA award as Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama for 3 consecutive years. Cedeño guest-starred on several shows, including CSI: Miami, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Desperate Housewives, and The Mentalist. From 2013 to 2014, he was a recurring cast in the Lifetime comedy-drama Devious Maids during season 1 and part of season 2 before his character was killed off.
His next big role came on the set of the Syfy television series Z Nation as Javier Vasquez. He was a main cast in season 2 and guest starred in season 3. From 2015 to 2019, Cedeño appeared in recurring roles on Oprah Winfrey Network’s prime-time soap opera Ambitions and Starz drama Power. He joined the main cast of Tyler Perry’s soap opera Ruthless in 2020 and has been on the show since then while playing recurring roles on Truth Be Told and Promised Land. Matt Cedeño made his film debut in a small role in the 1999 film, The Suburbans alongside Ben Stiller and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Other notable film projects in his credit include 28 Days, Price of Glory, Romancing the Bride, Hoboken Hollow, Hot Tamale, and K-11. He appeared as Valentino in the 2023 Christmas film Best. Christmas. Ever!
Who Is Matt Cedeño’s Wife?
Matt Cedeño has been married to Erica Cedeño since July 1, 2009. The marriage has produced two children – a son named Jaxon Cruz Cedeño, born on August 7, 2013, and a daughter, Aviana Jaselle Cedeño whom they welcomed on April 28, 2018. The Ruthless star often posts happy moments with his wife and children on social media. Though not as popular as Cedeño, Erica is an actress known for appearing in films such as Stiletto (2008), Manje’ (2007), and Melissa & Joey (2010).
How Tall Is Matt Cedeño?
Matt Cedeño stands at a towering height of 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) with a drool-worthy body ensemble. His impressive height and fit physique take credit for his successful career in the modeling industry during his budding days. Cedeño has often garnered fan favorite status for his hunky features that come complete with chiseled abs and toned body.
