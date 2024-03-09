Jason Kelce: Who Is Travis Kelce’s Brother?

Jason Kelce is the brother to Travis Kelce, who found a new level of stardom when he started dating singer Taylor Swift. But before Jason was known only for being the goofy and lovable brother to Travis, he had an exciting football career before he retired from the NFL. In 2024, Kelce officially announced that he was retiring from professional football. In an emotional speech, he thanked his wife and three kids for supporting him through this beautiful journey in his life.
Jason was drafted into the NFL in 2011 and played the centre position on his team. Kelce has played for the Philadelphia Eagles for the 13 years he’s been playing professional football, winning the Superbowl in 2017. Aside from being the first brothers to face off in the Super Bowl with Travis, there are more interesting facts about Jason off the field. Here is what you need to know about former NFL player Jason Kelce.
Jason and His Brother are Famous NFL players
Jason and Travis Kelce are the only children of Donna and Ed Kelce. Their parents always knew their kids would be into sports, so they encouraged their athleticism at an early age. Jason and Travis were the first brothers to face off in the NFL when the Chiefs and the Eagles competed in the Super Bowl 2023. They went head to head during the Super Bowl, where his wife Kylie came to support him while pregnant. The brothers are no strangers to the Super Bowl, having made a combination of six Super Bowl appearances in their careers. Before they got their spots in the Eagles and the Chiefs, Jason and Travis played for the Bearcats and even lived together around this time. While their parents are now divorced, they still support their sons and all their endeavours. Even though he has retired, Kelce is considered one of the best centres in NFL history.
Jason Kelce Hosts a Podcast
Jason and Travis Kelce’s relationship isn’t all about football because the brothers co-host the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. The podcast takes place during the season when these two brothers discuss everything from their football career highlights to the games and other stories from the NFL. Once in a while, they will also share about their personal lives, with the topic recently being Travis’s relationship with pop singer Swift. The brothers appreciate the time they spent together filming the podcast.
Jason Is a Husband and Father
Kelce is the proud father of three daughters, and he is pleased to be a girl dad. He spends as much time as he can with his girls and even took them to Disneyland in February 2023. Jason married the love of his life, Kylie Kelce, and they’ve been together for years. The couple met on Tinder and married in 2018 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. During an interview with Today, his wife, Kyle, shared that what works for their relationship is constant communication and prioritising each other above everyone else.
Kelce has Supportive Parents
Kelce’s mother attends most of her sons’ games when she can. She is mainly seen wearing a two-sided jersey with their names, cheering her boys during their games. While many people know Kelce for his love for football, he has played other sports. Growing up, Kelce played Hockey and loved it. Kelce’s mother said they encouraged their sons to love sports and not necessarily only focus on the NFL.
Jason Kelce Has A Documentary About His Life
Not many football players have a #1 documentary on Prime Video towards the end of their careers, but that shows how loved and admired Kelce was. In 2022, Kelce started documenting what he thought would be his final season in the NFL. The documentary, titled Kelce, stars Jason Kelce as the Philadelphia Eagles captain and Pro-Centre as he grapples with whether it is time to hang his boots and retire from the game after the 2022 season. In March 2023, Kelce signed a one-year contract and officially retired from professional football in 2024.
He Loves Music
While most fans know this about the NFL player, it’s a fun fact that most people do not expect from someone in his career, but Kelce loves music. He played the baritone saxophone in his jazz band in high school, so his love for instruments like the guitar and Saxophone started at a young age. In 2018, he joined the Philadelphia Orchestra to play “Fly Eagles Fly” on the Saxophone. This is one of his favourite songs; he sings to his daughters frequently. Here is what you need to know about Ed and Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis Kelce’s parents.
