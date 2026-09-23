‘Matlock’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Matlock arrived as a clever reinvention of a familiar television title, but its cast brings together performers from very different financial generations. The CBS legal drama combines an Oscar-winning movie veteran with members of a famous Hollywood family, longtime television character actors, established international performers, and younger stars whose largest opportunities are only beginning to arrive. That creates a substantial wealth gap, with the performers at the top benefiting from decades of film salaries, network television, theater, producing, voice work, and residual income accumulated long before the series premiered.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten significant performers from across the series, including the central legal team and important recurring characters tied to the larger investigation. Several cast members have little reliable financial information available, so broader conservative ranges are used instead of treating speculative online estimates as established facts. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Matlock cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Aaron D. Harris
Aaron D. Harris plays Alfie Kingston, Matty’s grandson and one of the few people who understands exactly why she has entered Jacobson Moore under a false identity. Alfie becomes far more useful than an ordinary family member because his technical skills and willingness to help allow Matty to continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death. Matlock represents one of Harris’ first substantial mainstream television opportunities, placing him alongside performers with decades more professional experience.
That shorter career naturally leaves Harris at the bottom of the financial ranking. There is little dependable public information about his personal wealth, so a conservative estimate below the million-dollar level is more defensible than the inflated figures sometimes attached to emerging actors online. Television salaries provide the clearest current income source, with future film and streaming opportunities likely to determine how quickly his financial position grows. A continuing role on a successful CBS drama gives Harris an unusually strong foundation this early in his career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Aaron D. Harris
|$100,000 – $500,000
|
|Harris remains early in his professional career, making Matlock his most significant regular television opportunity so far.
9. David Del Rio
David Del Rio plays Billy Martinez, one of the young associates working under Olympia and one of the first people Matty regularly encounters inside the firm. Del Rio had already spent years moving between television, film, theater, writing, and directing before joining Matlock. His earlier credits include Pitch Perfect, Grease Live!, The Baker and the Beauty, and Maggie, giving him experience across comedy, musicals, network television, and streaming projects.
Public estimates of Del Rio’s fortune vary considerably, but a low-seven-figure range fits the scale and length of his career more comfortably than some of the larger speculative figures online. Acting provides the main financial foundation, with directing, writing, and producing adding additional creative income. Billy gives him one of the most stable series-regular jobs of his career and the possibility of multiple years of CBS salary growth. Continued seasons could therefore make Matlock much more financially important than any single earlier project.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|David Del Rio
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Del Rio has built a diversified entertainment career, with his regular role as Billy providing valuable long-term television stability.
8. Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis plays Sarah Franklin, the ambitious young associate whose competitive instincts frequently contrast with Billy’s more relaxed personality. Lewis began working professionally as a child and later became widely recognizable as George Fan on Nancy Drew, appearing throughout the CW mystery drama’s four-season run. Her film breakthrough came through The Half of It, while voice acting expanded her profile dramatically when she voiced Ember Lumen in Pixar’s Elemental.
Lewis’ estimated wealth falls within the low-single-digit millions, supported by years of television salaries, film work, voice acting, and employment dating back to childhood. Her Pixar role is particularly valuable because animation gives her another income lane outside live-action television. Matlock adds a continuing network salary and keeps Lewis attached to a series with multi-season potential after Nancy Drew ended. She remains considerably younger than most of the performers above her, giving her substantially more time to increase that fortune through future leading roles.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Leah Lewis
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Lewis has accumulated professional earnings since childhood and now combines network television with substantial film and voice-acting experience.
7. Eme Ikwuakor
Eme Ikwuakor plays Elijah Walker, an attorney whose work with Olympia eventually becomes complicated by their personal relationship. Ikwuakor had already built a lengthy television résumé before entering the legal drama, including roles in Inhumans, On My Block, Moonfall, and numerous episodic productions. His career has largely developed through supporting and recurring work rather than one long-running lead, giving him the type of steady character-actor path that can accumulate substantial experience without producing blockbuster-level salaries.
Reliable reporting about Ikwuakor’s personal finances is limited, making a broad low-million-dollar estimate more appropriate than a precise figure. Television salaries, films, guest appearances, and recurring roles form the likely foundation of his wealth. Matlock gives him a substantial continuing character whose connection to Olympia provides both courtroom material and an ongoing personal storyline. That regular exposure can improve future salary leverage while adding a dependable network paycheck to a career previously spread across many separate productions.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Eme Ikwuakor
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Ikwuakor’s wealth reflects years of steady character work, with Elijah becoming one of his more substantial continuing television roles.
6. Yael Grobglas
Yael Grobglas plays jury consultant Shae Banfield, whose expertise gives Jacobson Moore an additional advantage when cases depend as heavily on reading people as understanding the law. Grobglas became internationally recognizable through Jane the Virgin, where she portrayed Petra Solano throughout the acclaimed comedy-drama’s five-season run. Her earlier and later work includes Reign, Supergirl, and numerous Israeli television productions, giving her a career spanning both American and international markets.
Grobglas’ estimated fortune generally lands somewhere in the low-single-digit millions. Five seasons on a successful network series provide the strongest obvious financial foundation, while international television, guest appearances, films, and residual income add further value. Her work on Matlock is recurring rather than the central source of her wealth, but Shae allows Grobglas to remain connected to another successful broadcast drama. Her years on Jane the Virgin ultimately give her a longer record of sustained series income than most performers ranked below her.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Yael Grobglas
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Grobglas’ five-season run on Jane the Virgin provides the strongest financial foundation within a career spanning multiple entertainment markets.
5. Skye P. Marshall
Skye P. Marshall plays Olympia Lawrence, the accomplished attorney who reluctantly takes Matty onto her team and gradually develops one of the show’s most important relationships with her. Marshall entered acting after serving in the United States Air Force and later built television credits through Black Lightning, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Good Sam, and East New York. Olympia represents a significant career step because Marshall now occupies the center of both the legal cases and the family drama surrounding Jacobson Moore.
Estimates of Marshall’s wealth vary widely online, so a conservative multimillion-dollar range avoids attaching artificial precision to private finances. Acting salaries provide the primary foundation, supplemented by years of guest, recurring, and series-regular work. Matlock is particularly valuable because Olympia is effectively the show’s second dramatic center, giving Marshall consistent screen time and considerably more negotiating value than a standard supporting role. Multiple successful seasons could make the CBS series the most lucrative project of her career and move her higher in future cast rankings.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Skye P. Marshall
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Olympia gives Marshall one of her largest and most sustained television roles, with considerable financial upside if the series continues.
4. Sam Anderson
Sam Anderson plays Edwin Kingston, Matty’s husband and one of the essential partners helping her maintain the elaborate investigation behind her return to legal practice. Anderson entered Matlock with more than four decades of television and film experience. His extensive résumé includes Perfect Strangers, ER, Lost, Angel, and countless guest roles, while film appearances include Forrest Gump and Water for Elephants.
Anderson’s estimated fortune sits in the mid-single-digit-million range, reflecting an unusually long career built through steady character work rather than enormous leading salaries. Decades of network television, recurring roles, films, voice work, and residual income have created a durable financial base. Edwin gives him another continuing role late in that career and places him directly inside the series’ overarching mystery rather than limiting him to an occasional guest appearance. His wealth demonstrates the cumulative financial value of remaining consistently employed across several generations of American television.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sam Anderson
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Anderson’s fortune reflects more than four decades of consistent character work across network television, film, and recurring roles.
3. Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter plays Julian Markston, Olympia’s ex-husband and the son of the firm’s senior partner, placing him directly inside both the professional and personal conflicts at Jacobson Moore. Ritter had already built a substantial television career through Joan of Arcadia, Parenthood, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and numerous guest roles. His voice work has also become significant, particularly through Gravity Falls, while film and independent projects have kept his career active outside network television.
Ritter’s estimated net worth is generally placed around $6 million, built through more than two decades of acting and voice-performance income. His financial profile is distinct from the considerable Hollywood legacy of his father, John Ritter, since public net worth estimates focus on Jason’s own professional earnings rather than simply treating family success as personal wealth. Julian gives him another substantial network role and keeps Ritter working across both comedy and drama. Even so, two veteran co-stars have accumulated significantly larger fortunes through much longer careers and higher-profile film work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jason Ritter
|$5 million – $8 million
|
|Ritter has accumulated wealth through more than two decades of television, film, and voice work rather than relying on his family’s Hollywood history.
2. Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges plays Howard “Senior” Markston, the powerful head of Jacobson Moore and patriarch of the family operating at the center of the firm. Bridges arrived with more than seven decades of screen experience, beginning as a child actor before developing into an acclaimed performer in his own right. His major credits include The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Descendants, Masters of Sex, Stargate SG-1, and an enormous collection of television movies and series appearances. His career has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe victories.
Bridges’ estimated fortune is widely placed around $16 million, reflecting one of the longest professional histories in the cast. Film salaries, television, directing, producing, residual income, and decades of steady employment have all contributed. His role in Matlock is recurring rather than the foundation of that wealth, but Senior gives Bridges another prominent network character well into his later career. The financial difference between him and most of the ensemble largely comes down to longevity: Bridges had already accumulated decades of Hollywood earnings before many of his current co-stars were born.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Beau Bridges
|$14 million – $18 million
|
|Bridges has accumulated wealth through more than seven decades in entertainment, making longevity one of the biggest advantages in his financial position.
1. Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates takes the top spot as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, the brilliant attorney who enters Jacobson Moore while secretly investigating the documents connected to her daughter’s death. Bates had already achieved virtually every level of dramatic success before taking the CBS lead. Her terrifying performance in Misery earned an Academy Award, while films including Fried Green Tomatoes, Titanic, Primary Colors, and Richard Jewell established decades of major movie work. Television later brought acclaimed runs through American Horror Story and numerous prestige productions.
Bates’ estimated net worth is widely placed around $20 million, giving her the strongest individual fortune among the principal Matlock performers. More than 50 years of film salaries, television work, directing, theater, residual income, and real estate have created that financial position. Leading Matlock adds another substantial network salary during a period when many actors of similar career length have moved almost entirely into supporting work. The series also places Bates at the center of both the weekly legal cases and the serialized mystery, making the role another financially valuable chapter in an already extraordinary career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kathy Bates
|$18 million – $25 million
|
|Bates’ Oscar-winning film career, decades of television work, and continuing lead roles give her the largest estimated fortune in the Matlock cast.
Follow Us