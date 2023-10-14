Parasite: The Ultimate Guide to Stream the Oscar-Winning Korean Movie

Parasite is a South Korean comedy thriller film. The movie premiered on 21 May 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival. It was released in South Korea by CJ Entertainment on 30 May 2019. Parasite features an almost all-Korean cast, including some well-known Korean actors such as Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam. Parasite follows the story of two families from different socioeconomic backgrounds. The poorer family plots to get employed by the wealthy family, and one after the other starts working for the wealthy family posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.
The movie explores themes of social inequality and class struggle. Parasite received positive reviews from both fans and critics. The movie achieved numerous accolades including making history by becoming the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The movie also won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. It also achieved commercial success grossing over $260 million worldwide against a $15 million budget.
Parasite Is Available To Stream On Multiple Platforms
Parasite is available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. However, the availability will differ from one region to another. On 24 February 2020, Hulu announced that it had exclusive rights to stream the film in the United States. The streaming company had an overall deal with studio Neon, which produced Parasite. The movie was released on the platform on 8 April 2020. The movie was also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video outside of the United States from 28 March 2020.
Parasite is also available to stream on other platforms such as HBOMax and Youtube TV. However, for viewers that wish to buy the movie it is available to buy and stream on Alamo on Demand, DIRECTV, AMC on Demand, Redbox, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. Parasite is also available to rent on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Redbox. Parasite is also available on Netflix, however in very limited countries. The movie is available to stream on Canadian Netflix . The movie is not available in the United States, or the UK because of the copyrights.
The Cost of Watching Parasite Differs From Platform to Platform
The cost to stream Parasite varies across platforms and regions. Most platforms where the movie is available to stream are subscription-based. On Hulu, viewers can subscribe to the streaming company’s subscription to watch Parasite for a fee of $17.99/month for the plan without ads and $7.99/month for the plan with ads. For streaming platforms that aren’t subscription-based, viewers can rent or buy the movie for a fee.
On Amazon Prime Video Parasite is available to rent for $3.79 and is also available to buy for $14.99. Parasite is available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft Store for $3.99. The movie is also available to buy on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft Store for $14.99. However, it’s also available to buy on Alamo on Demand, DIRECTV, AMC on Demand, and Redbox at cheaper prices of $9.99, $11.99, $11.99, and $13.99 respectively.
Different Platforms Offer Additional Benefits
Each platform offers different benefits. Some might offer HD or Ultra HD while others don’t while some offer viewers the option to watch the movie in 4K video quality. However, it’s also important to note that the video quality while streaming can be affected by several factors such as device compatibility and internet connection.
More commonly, platforms have the option to watch the movie in HD, platforms such as Google Play Movies, YouTube, Alamo on Demand, DIRECTV, FlixFling, Spectrum On Demand, AMC on Demand, and Redbox. However, quite a few offer viewers the option to rent Parasite in 4K video quality such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. Aside from video quality benefits, platforms such as Hulu also offer subscribers the option to watch the movie on 2 different screens at the same time and one account can have up to 6 user profiles.
Some Platforms Offer Discounts And Free Trials
Most subscription-based streaming platforms also offer benefits such as a free trial for a limited number of days. Hulu offers this free trial for 30 days and can cancel anytime. However additional terms and conditions apply. On Amazon Prime viewers can purchase the movie at a discount price with a gift card or promotion code.