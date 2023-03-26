The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards was famous before she was a reality star. She began her television career during her childhood and continued pursuing her acting career throughout her adulthood. Both Kyle and her sister, Kim Richards, worked as child actors before becoming original members of the RHOBH franchise.
Since joining the RHOBH season 1 cast in 2010, Richards’ family life has become even more of a public interest than it was before. She and Kim are both child stars turned reality stars, and their older sister Kathy Hilton is Paris Hilton’s mom. Kathy later became an RHOBH star alongside her sisters. Though she’s spent most of her life in the public eye, there is more to Kyle Richards than meets the eye.
1. Kyle Richards Is The Only Original RHOBH Cast Member
Richards became the last original member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Lisa Vanderpump left the show at the end of season nine. She has appeared in all 12 seasons of the show since RHOBH debuted in 2010. Richards is the only RHOBH who did not leave and return in a later season, which is a common occurrence for some housewives franchise stars.
2. Kyle Richards’ Name Was Chosen For A Specific Reason
Some children are named after a family member or another important person who inspired their parents. Kyle Richards’ parents did not name the second child they welcomed together after a family member. Instead, they named her after a New York Giants football player, Kyle Rote. She is also the youngest of many siblings.
Richards’s parents were both married before they married one another, and both have children from their first marriages. While most of Richards’ siblings do not live in the public eye, two of her sisters are as famous as Kyle. Kim Richards is Kyle’s only sibling from her mother and father’s marriage. Kathy Hilton is Kyle’s mother’s daughter from her first marriage.
3. Richards’ Acting Career Began When She Was Five
Richards began her television career in 1974. She was a child star at age five after landing her first role in a television show called Police Woman. She and her sister, Kim Richards, starred in several movies and shows together throughout their childhood, including Little House on the Prairie. One of her most notable childhood roles was alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the horror movie Halloween. She was nine when she starred in this movie.
4. Kyle Richards Recently Returned To The Big Screen For A Famous Role Reprisal
When Richards starred in Halloween, she played the role of Lindsay Wallace. Lindsay Wallace is the little girl Jamie Lee Curtis’ character is babysitting when Michael Myers attempts to kill her. Richards’ character survives the movie.
Nearly 43 years after she first portrayed Lindsay Wallace in Halloween, Richards returned to the big screen to reprise her role as the little girl Jamie Lee Curtis babysat in the 2021 movie Halloween Kills. She came back as Wallace one more time in 2022 in Halloween Ends.
5. Kyle Richards’ Awards & Nominations
Kyle Richards’ career began when she was five, and she’s accumulated a number of nominations for various awards over the years. Her first was for her role in The Watcher in the Woods in 1982. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress Award for the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films. She earned a Young Artist Awards nomination for the same movie. Richards also earned a YAA for This is Kate Bennett…and Down to Earth.
Richards was recognized with a nomination for Favorite Reality TV Star at the People’s Choice Awards in 2019 and 2022. Her reprised role as Lindsay Wallace in Halloween Kills also earned her an award nomination in 2022. Richards was nominated for Most Frightened Performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
6. Kyle Richards Is Big On Philanthropy
Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are listed as First Families at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. To become a First Family for the hospital, a family must donate more than $100k to the facility. Richards and her husband spend ample time not only donating financially but also donating their time. Richards was a chair for several fundraisers for the children’s hospital over the years, occasionally working on those fundraisers at the same time as she filmed RHOBH. The cause is important to both Kyle Richards and Umansky, and they continue to show their support for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles through their philanthropic activities.
