What is Kyle Richard’s Family Dynamic With Her Sisters?

Kyle Richards’ family is a unique one. Her family dynamic is equally interesting, and it’s almost difficult to follow. Anyone who has followed along in the Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton drama knows that these sisters can be best friends. They can also be the worst of enemies. Family is fickle, is it not? Right now, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards are in a bad place with one another. Kyle’s been part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since day one, and she brought in her sister a few seasons ago. Her other sister, Kim Richards, was part of the cast at the beginning, and the world got to see that relationship falter more than a few times. Now, we are seeing it with Kyle and Kathy, too. What is going on with Kyle Richards’ family, and what is the dynamic, exactly?
Kyle Richards is One of Six Kids
Kyle Richards was born on January 11, 1969. She is the youngest daughter of Kathleen and Kenneth Richards. Kim Richards is Kyle’s older sister, and she was born in 1964. Kyle is the youngest of all six kids. Her older sister, Kathy Hilton, is actually her half-sister. Their mother gave birth to Kathy Hilton back in 1959 when she was with her first husband. Her father was well into his 50s when he and his wife welcomed Kyle, and she has three additional half-siblings as a result of his own first marriage. However, Kyle’s older half-siblings from her father’s first marriage were already adults when she was born.
Being Raised in the Public Eye
Born and raised in Hollywood, both Kyle Richards and her sister Kim were raised in the spotlight. Their parents were excited to make them little movie stars, and they did just that. Both Kim and Kyle were child stars. Kim was arguably the more giant star as a child. She was asked to become part of the cast of a television series and Disney Channel movies such as Escape to Witch Mountain. While Kim was the bigger child star, Kyle wasn’t slacking. She was involved in several projects as a child actress. Kyle was cast in Little House on the Prairie as the character Alicia. She was also cast in the hit movie Halloween. She played Lindsey, the little girl Jamie Lee Curtis’ character was babysitting when Michael Myers was trying to kill them all.
Both girls knew a thing or two about being part of the Hollywood world, and they continued that tradition as adults. They both said yes when they were cast as part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills program. Neither Kyle or Kim Richards had a clue how much their family would feud on this show, however.
Kyle and Kim’s Breaking Point
While the world had some questions about the relationship between the sisters when their show began airing in 2010 – mostly about Kyle Richards and Kim but also about their relationship with Kathy Hilton – it wasn’t until the last episode of the first season of RHOBH that the two really had it out. It’s the moment they were situated in the back of a limo, and Kyle Richards began yelling at Kim about being an alcoholic and needing to get help. It was later revealed that Kyle spent a lot of time helping her sister with her addiction and finances, and Kim ended up in rehab. The sisters eventually made up, but they continued to have issues throughout the remainder of Kim’s years on the show.
Has There Always Been a Feud Between Kim and Kyle and Kathy?
We don’t know the truth about this one. What we do know there is a lot of family drama between these sisters. We also know that Kim and Kyle Richards have their issues. At the end of the day, Kyle is always there to help her sister when she needs it. However, we also know that there are some issues with the Hilton family and the Richards sisters. We’ve always suspected it, and the fact that it’s played out a bit on the show proves that they also have their moments.
However, what we want to know is whether there is an issue between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton that stems from much further back. We know that Kyle has always been close to her nieces Nicky and Paris Hilton, but what about their mother? Kathy married into the Hilton family and became exceptionally wealthy as a result, and there’s always been speculation that this was a problem for them. However, Kathy and Kyle seem to get along well when they do get along. However, their issues are currently some of the worst we’ve seen.
At the end of the day, sisters have issues. They get along, they fight, and they have some of the biggest dramas in the world with one another. However, we have a feeling they’ll make up. They always do.