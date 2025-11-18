Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Alleged “Break Up” Contract Leaked, Fans Left Stunned

Travis Kelce’s team is planning to take legal action after a “fabricated” contract, allegedly written by his PR agency, claimed that his relationship with Taylor Swift is a publicity stunt.
The document contains a header from Travis’ PR company, Full Scope, and states that the NFL player and the Karma singer have a breakup scheduled for September 28.
According to the purported contract, which was shared on Reddit, the pair agreed to release a statement three days after their breakup.
The announcement would allegedly be “gracious, respectful, and stress mutual respect.”
The paperwork lists some examples of what the statement would look like.
“Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration.
“They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.
“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”
The announcement would “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity” and be sent to different press outlets for “broad coverage.”
It would focus on the tight end’s “personal growth” by framing the breakup as a “natural part of life.”
The “contract” mentioned that the pair would announce their breakup in a “gracious and respectful” statement that would “stress mutual respect”
A spokesman for Full Scope denied the validity of the documents, stating that they were “entirely false and fabricated, and were not created, issued or authorized” by the agency, as per the DailyMail.
The PR company announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against whoever fabricated the contract.
“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”
Though Travis’ publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, has no proven connection to the documents, he has previously admitted to putting together “showmances” for publicity purposes.
“It’s to be able to sell the hype of it – whether a concert, album… or getting people to go to see the movie, it’s all about the hype at the moment,” Jack said on Mamamia’s The Quicky podcast in 2019.
He admitted to staging at least two relationships during his career and said these contracts usually last a year.
Without revealing any names, Jack recalled that a fake relationship he knew of involved a minor female star who ended up getting a “career boost” thanks to the arrangement.
Her fake boyfriend was allegedly an actor who “had a movie coming out and it was getting a lot of bad reviews and slack,” so his agent “wanted to take the negativity of the movie away and make it more about him,” according to the DailyMail.
Surprisingly, there have been instances where celebrities admitted to being in fake relationships for publicity. In 2006, Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey were photographed by paparazzi on a movie date, a moment the reality star later credited as her launch to fame.
In 2019, Nick told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “Let’s just say this: We went to a movie. No one followed us there. Somehow, mysteriously, when we left, there were 30 photographers waiting outside. There are certain ways to play this game, and some people play it well.”
Nicole Richie and Steve-O’s 2006 romance was also a fabrication. According to the comedian, the two faked a relationship because Nicole “wanted to get some media coverage that wasn’t about her being skinny.”
“It was a ridiculous publicity stunt… ‘[I’ll] run around with f***ing Steve-O, and they won’t be talking about how skinny I am. They’ll say I’ve lost my goddamn mind,” he said on The Howard Stern Show that year.
The Hills co-stars Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad reportedly dated in late 2006. Thirteen years later, Brody revealed that their relationship had been orchestrated by the show’s producers, even though they just wanted to be friends.
The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs player went public with their relationship in September 2023
Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023 when the 14-time Grammy winner attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Fortnight singer showed up dressed in red and white, the colors of her boyfriend’s team, and watched the game next to Travis’ mother, Donna. Then, the couple was seen leaving the stadium hand-in-hand.
The following month, she brought her A-list friends, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie Turner, to cheer Travis on during a game against the New York Jets in New Jersey.
Travis had revealed his failed attempt to get Taylor’s attention at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in October.
In an episode of his podcast, New Heights, he said he tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet—a fan gesture and nod to one of her songs—with his number on it.
However, Taylor didn’t want to meet him either before or after the show. “She has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt,” he confessed at the time.
“It amazes me what people will believe,” a fan wrote
