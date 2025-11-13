Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

by

I’m Rachel Austin, a textile artist from The Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.

Greatly inspired by nature and my beautiful surroundings, I love the challenge of working out how to cut fabric pieces, which when sewn together and stuffed, form realistic-looking animals. I mainly use unwanted faux fur fabric and hand sew it into tactile pieces of art. So far I’ve created animals from little birds to life-size badgers! I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoy making them.

If you would like to know more, pop over to my Facebook or Instagram.

Thank you for reading!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals
Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals
Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals
Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals
Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Curious cub

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Badger & the butterfly

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Peek-A-Boo!

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

By the riverbank

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Swallows

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Willow tit

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Kestrel in flight

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Unicorn head – sewn from a fleecy throw

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Song thrush

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Image credits: www.etsy.com

Howling wolf cub

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Jenny Wren singing

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Poseable baby fawn

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Baby scrap dragon

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Meeting on meadows gate

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Flying sparrow

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Off for a hop about

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Magpie

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Blue-eyed baby

Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Make Fake Desserts And Turn Them Into Headbands
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made A Very Sweet Needle Felted Chinchilla In Two Weeks!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
21 Minimalist Photos By BTS’s V
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Kitty Is Physically Unable To Have A Bad Photo Taken Of Him
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Different Genuses Of Succulents
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Russian Ballet Dancer Wears Odd Costume So He Can Act Out A Fight Between Two Kids
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.