Inspired By Nature, I Upcycle Faux Fur Fabric By Sewing It Into Realistic-Looking Animals

I’m Rachel Austin, a textile artist from The Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.
Greatly inspired by nature and my beautiful surroundings, I love the challenge of working out how to cut fabric pieces, which when sewn together and stuffed, form realistic-looking animals. I mainly use unwanted faux fur fabric and hand sew it into tactile pieces of art. So far I’ve created animals from little birds to life-size badgers! I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoy making them.
Curious cub
Badger & the butterfly
Peek-A-Boo!
By the riverbank
Swallows
Willow tit
Kestrel in flight
Unicorn head – sewn from a fleecy throw
Song thrush
Howling wolf cub
Jenny Wren singing
Poseable baby fawn
Baby scrap dragon
Meeting on meadows gate
Flying sparrow
Off for a hop about
Magpie
Blue-eyed baby
