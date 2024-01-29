Death and Other Details cast list is hauling in viewers to this new addition to Hulu’s impressive collection of mystery murder series. Set aboard a luxury cruise ship where a hunt for a killer ensues, the series began its run on January 16, 2024. The 10-episode series was created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams who channeled Agatha Christie‘s works to come up with a contemporary piece. They also borrowed a few leaves from the pages of famous fictional characters like Sherlock Holmes to develop compelling characters and a thrilling plot.
Aside from the intriguing elements of classic whodunnits, Death and Other Details boasts an extensive stellar cast whose range of character interpretation has been leaving a significant mark on audiences for decades. Exceptional performances from stars such as Mandy Patinkin and his co-stars set the show up as binge-worthy. Follow this article to learn about the notable Death and Other Details cast members.
Violett Beane as Imogene Scott
Violett Beane portrays one of the two prominent characters on the show. Roped in a locked-room murder as the prime suspect, Imogene Scott must work with a man she has despised since childhood to prove her innocence. Known for stellar performances in several successful projects, Beane’s spot on the Death and Other Details cast list is well-deserved. Beane appeared in a recurring role as Jesse Wells / Jesse Quick on The Flash from 2015 to 2018 and appeared in her first main role on God Friended Me as Cara Bloom from 2018 to 2020. She is also known for her performance as Markie Cameron in the blockbuster film Truth or Dare (2018).
Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Coteworth
Renowned for his leading roles on both the screen and stage, Mandy Patinkin rendered a stellar performance as part of the Death and Other Details cast. He portrays Rufus Coteworth, the acclaimed detective working with Imogene to find the real killer on the cruise ship. While he has seen many changes in his career, the brilliant detective still has his magic touch as a logical interrogator. A Juilliard School, Patinkin has appeared in many high-profile projects across film, television, and stage, including his famous role in Homeland (2011–2020). Patinkin has won numerous awards as proof of his exceptional talent.
Lauren Patten as Anna Collier
Another award-winning star on Death and Other Details cast, Lauren Patten is renowned for her stage credits which have earned her numerous awards. Patten’s role as Imogene’s wealthy and gay best friend since they were kids is her first appearance as a series regular. Before playing Anna Collier, Patten was a recurring cast member on Blue Bloods (2018–2021, 2023) and The Good Fight (2019). She has guest starred in other television projects such as Arrested Development (2013), Succession (2018), and Switched at Birth (2015).
Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen
An American award-winning stage, film, and television actress, Linda Emond gained recognition for her performances in Life (x) 3 (2003), Death of a Salesman (2012), and Cabaret (2014), three of which got her Tony nominations. Emond’s portrayal of the Interpol investor assigned to the locked-room murder case puts her in conflict with Patinkin’s Cotesworth. Interestingly, Death and Other Details cast is the first murder mystery list Emond has appeared on. She played Donna DeMeo on Only Murders in the Building.
Rahul Kohli as Sunil Bhandari
Rahul Kohli portrays Sunil Bhandari, the owner of the SS Varuna cruise ship where the murder mystery unfolds. An accomplished English actor, Kohli is known for his performances in television projects such as iZombie (2015–19), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). He has also been featured in popular video games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty.
Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules
Jules is the head of security on board the cruise liner whose efforts to solve the murder mystery are not well received by the other characters. A French and Spanish actor, Hugo Diego Garcia has been versatile in his career. He has a law degree and tried professional boxing before the acting bug got him. He has also expanded his horizon to include writer and director in his profile. Garcia is known for his performances in two short films – Tony and Cagnolino.
Angela Zhou as Teddy Goh
The crew manager on SS Varuna, Teddy Goh often encounters powerful clients in her line of duty. Of Chinese descent, Angela Zhou is a New Zealander with a range of television and film credits. In addition to being a crucial part of Death and Other Details cast, Zhou is known for her roles as Mei/Fong in Hell on Wheels, Detective Todd in Promising Young Women, and Dr. Grace Parker in Supergirl.
