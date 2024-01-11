Succession is the most successful show on HBO right now. The drama series about rich people problems is currently in its final season and it’s doing pretty well for itself. However, despite all of us getting caught up in the drama of the uber-rich, there’s something that’s always been a little difficult to connect with the show. The Succession characters are selfish, greedy and just overall terrible people with no loyalty to anyone. Including, their own family. So it becomes really hard to relate to any one of them, or even feel any sympathy, given all that. And I don’t know if that is intentional or just a by-product of characters who are so inherently terrible.
Please note that the following will contain spoilers for all seasons of Succession, including the penultimate episode of season 4.
Kendall Is The First Succession Character That Was Sympathetic, But Not So Much
The series began with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) as the capable son always living in his father’s shadow. So when Kendall tries to take over, pushing his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) out of the picture, audiences root for him. We could relate to Kendall, as the son of an emotionally abusive father, always told he was never good enough, and he just seemed like a tragic guy.
But when adversity comes along, Kendal has consistently made the most terrible decisions. He tries to squeeze his siblings out of the family business during his sister’s wedding. He was, became, when was again, an emotionally unstable drug addict who berated the people around him just as much as his father did to him. So when Kendal is in danger of losing his kids near the end of season 4, it’s very hard to feel sorry for him.
The show is trying to make us feel bad for the guy, but it’s really hard to believe Kendall even cares for his kids, given his past behaviour. His words of ‘doing it all for my kids’ feels hollow and empty, given that he barely even sees them.
Roman Roy Continues The Succession Characters’ Bad Streak
Then there’s Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), who could be the most sympathetic of the Roy children, if not for his deviant and odd nature. At first blush, Roman is the most quirky and brash of the Roy siblings, but withers in the presence of his father. You can even argue that after Logan’s death, Roman has really come into his own in this last season. However, it’s hard to feel bad for the guy when he breaks down at his father’s funeral, given what we know about him.
Season 1 saw Roman taunt the kid of his maidservants, with the promise of 1 Million Dollars if he hit a home run during a family game of baseball. Obviously, just being cruel. He sexually harassed one of the senior executives of their company, for months. And his constant incestuous ‘jokes’ about his mother and sister are just downright creepy. And while audiences knows this is all part of a self-defence mechanism due to the trauma and abuse he probably suffered as part of being Logan Roy’s youngest son, it’s still inexcusable. So it’s hard to feel bad for him, in a situation that usually would be tragic for others to go through.
Shiv Roy’s Story Is Probably The Most Tragic
Similar to her siblings, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) is also quite the piece of work. But also, she’s probably the most normal of them as well. While ambitious, self-righteous and self-serving all on her own, Shiv has the most morals and scruples of the bunch. However, she still has character flaws that make her the most interesting of the Roys. Shiv is cold, calculating and probably the only rational one of the group. But when it comes to her marriage and her relationship with her husband, things go downhill.
Of all the Succession characters, Shiv is the one that the audience can relate most to. Being a successful and thriving professional woman despite the misogyny, not just from outside, but within her own family is admirable. So while her character’s nature makes sense, it’s still hard to connect to certain situations she goes through. When dealing with her pregnancy, while her marriage crumbles, Shivs plays it so strongly, that even the audience is doubtful about how much of her apathy is genuine, and how much is a front for the world.
While the Succession characters are all terrible to varying degrees, Shiv might be the only redeeming one. But it’s still the reason why it’s so very hard to invest in the emotional journeys of these characters when you can’t believe that they are troubled or hurt by anything they are going through.
