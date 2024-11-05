Brian Hallisay: Everything You Need to Know About The Client List Star

Known for his depiction of Will Davis on The CW’s Privileged, Brian Hallisay has enjoyed success as a television actor as his career blossoms. He debuted on the small screen in the mid-2000s, appearing in small roles before his breakthrough on Privileged. He later gained more recognition as Kyle Parks on The Client List opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Hallisay has appeared on staple television shows such as Without a Trace, Cold Case, Bones, Body of Proof, NCIS, Suits, and 9-1-1. He plays two roles on the latter.
Brian Hallisay thrived in a Wall Street career before he caught the acting bug. As such, he didn’t make an early entry into show business. Nevertheless, Hallisay has made a name for himself in the mainstream without showing any sign of slowing down. As fans look forward to his next project, we explore the life and career of the Privileged actor and what he has been up to.
Brian Hallisay’s Early Life and Education
The Client List alum was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Hallisay was born on October 31, 1978, during Halloween. He attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington DC and graduated in 1996 before enrolling in Cornell University. After graduating from college in 1996, Hallisay moved to New York where he secured a job on Wall Street. The actor had a great time in the financial market but felt he was slaving away. Thus, he decided to give his passion for acting a chance.
His Acting Career Began on Television
Brian Hallisay was introduced to television fans in 2005 when he appeared on two shows – The Inside and Strong Medicine as Jake Carrington and Dr. George Harmon respectively. After testing the waters, Hallisay went all in to build his acting profile. Between 2006 and 2007, he appeared in guest roles on shows such as Without a Trace, Cold Case, Bones, and CSI: NY. He landed a career-defining role in 2008 when he played Will Davis in the comedy-drama Privileged. However, The CW pulled the plug on the show after one season.
While appearing on Privileged, Hallisay guest-starred on NBC’s Medium and Eastwick which aired on ABC in 2008 and 2009 respectively. In 2011, Rizzoli & Isles cast Hallisay as Chris Dunbar in one episode. He followed it up with his second major role on television as Kyle Parks on The Client List. Hallisay appeared on The Client List from 2012 to 2013 alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt whom he later married. He also appeared on Ringer and Mistresses.
In 2014, Brian Hallisay joined the cast of Revenge season 4 as Ben Hunter in a recurring role and became a main cast member after episode 7. He made guest appearances on Major Crimes and Code Black in 2016 and NCIS in 2018. After his stint on NCIS, Hallisay landed one of the biggest roles of his career, portraying Jason Bailey/Doug Kendall on 9-1-1. He plays a recurring role in the procedural drama television series. Hallisay has also appeared on Suits as Craig Cameron.
Films Brian Hallisay Has Starred In
Despite having an extensive career on television, Brian Hallisay has not garnered many film credits. Nevertheless, he has starred in a few notable films. The Privileged star debuted in his feature film in the 2006 American romantic comedy Bottoms Up. He didn’t appear in another movie until 2011 when he was featured in the Hostel horror film franchise, Hostel: Part III as Scott. The film was directed by Scott Spiegel and starred Kip Pardue and John Hensley.
Three years after Hostel: Part III, Hallisay appeared in two film roles in 2014. He portrayed Mark in the supernatural horror film Jessabelle and Captain Gillespie in the Oscar Award-winning biographical film American Sniper. The latter also stars Bradley Cooper as Kyle and Sienna Miller as Taya who played the main onscreen couple. Hallisay has not been seen in any film role since 2014. However, his television credits continue to pile up.
Brian Hallisay Is Married With Kids
The hunky American actor has been married to his The Client List co-star since 2013. They met while filming and didn't waste much time before raising a family. Hewitt and Hallisay married in late 2013 and welcomed their first child afterward. Their second child, a son was born in June 2015 while the third child and second son joined the family in September 2021. The family of five keeps a low profile.
