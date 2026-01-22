4 Best Chase Stokes Movies and TV Shows

Chase Stokes is making a statement with his leading man roles, winning numerous fans, one role at a time. From his breakout performance in Outer Banks to taking the lead in the 2025 movies, Valiant One and Marked Men: Rule + Shaw, Stokes’s talent is indisputable. His acting prowess is also evident in supporting roles. Beyond acting, he contributed as a consulting producer in eight episodes of The Runarounds. Stokes is also a co-executive producer in Valiant One, in which he played a leading role.
Chase Stokes embodies his assigned roles so well that it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing them. Interestingly, he prioritized his education before pursuing his acting career. Stokes graduated from Valencia College with a bachelor’s degree. He later attended the University of Central Florida and Seminole State College. One of his earliest career interests is to become a professional ice hockey player. Nevertheless, he has proved that acting is right up his alley. Here are some of the best Chase Stokes movies and TV shows.
1. Outer Banks (2020-)
Although he didn’t want to audition for the show at first, Outer Banks turned out to be the best thing that happened to Chase Stokes’s burgeoning career. Set in a coastal community around the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the Netflix hit follows the conflict between two groups of teenagers during their search for a legendary treasure. Stokes plays John B, the ring leader of one of the groups, consisting of Pogue teenagers from the working-class locals.
Chase Stokes leveraged his formative years spent along the eastern shore in Florida to embody his Outer Banks character in a way that makes it impossible to imagine anyone else playing John B. Interestingly, he initially turned down the audition because he thought it was a Goonies reboot. Stokes realized his mistake when he read the pilot months later. While the leading role almost went to Rudy Pankow, who now plays JJ in the series, Stokes eventually played it, marking his first leading man appearance in his acting career. Outer Banks has also solidified Stokes’ status as a talented actor.
2. Valiant One (2025)
Chase Stokes is a young valiant soldier in this military thriller. He led the cast as Sergeant Edward Brokham, who is propelled to lead his team to safety after a helicopter malfunction killed some of his teammates and left the rest stranded in enemy territory. The movie also stars Lana Condor as Stephanie, Callan Mulvey as Chris, and Desmin Borges as Josh. Although Stokes joined the cast of the military action thriller film in 2022, the movie was released on January 31, 2025. Valiant One gained mostly positive reviews. However, it’s not considered a commercial success, grossing $1.2 million at the box office against its reported $10 million budget.
3. Marked Men: Rule + Shaw (2025)
Chase Stokes’ career has seen exponential growth since his appearance in Outer Banks. He has continued to book leading roles, including Rule Archer in Marked Men: Rule + Shaw, a romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes. It’s an adaptation of Jay Crownover‘s 2012 novel Rule, from the Marked Men series, starring Stokes (Rule) and Sydney Taylor (Shaw Landon) as the two leads. Stokes played a rebellious tattoo artist navigating the shift in his relationship with Taylor’s character, Shaw, who is from a wealthy family. Fans of the book series described the movie as a great adaptation.
4. Uglies (2024)
A movie about a dystopian society that considers people as “ugly” until they undergo cosmetic surgery at the age of 16 to become “pretty,” Uglies explores a whole new world. However, “pretty” is not the only thing they get, as they are also brainwashed to serve the city’s purpose. The Uglies cast is led by Joey King (Tally Youngblood), with supporting performances from Keith Powers (David), Chase Stokes (Peris), Brianne Tju (Shay), and Laverne Cox (Dr. Cable).
Stokes’ Peris in Uglies shares something in common with his John B character on Outer Banks – both characters are incredibly loyal to their close friends. Even after becoming “pretty,” which also makes people mindless, Tally managed to get through to him before Dr. Cable put him back under the knife and turned him into a “Special.” In Uglies‘ ending, Peris fell from the dam during a fight with David, and his upgrade to a superhuman soldier (special) might be his saving grace. The cliffhanger ending also set the pace for a potential sequel.
