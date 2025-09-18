The Rise Of Lorenzo Nobilio: From Squid Game Elimination To Battle Camp Champion

Lorenzo Nobilio didn’t just stand out from other contestants on Netflix’s Battle Camp; he won the grand prize. However, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. The reality television star was also one of the memorable contestants on the inaugural season of Squid Game: The Challenge reality TV show in 2023. Although he faced elimination from the latter, Nobilio left a lasting impression on viewers during his brief time on the show.
Before he gained fame as a reality television show contestant, Lorenzo Nobilio worked in the corporate world, serving both public and private organizations. While he had a promising future at the time, Nobilio couldn’t continue with the rigid corporate life for long. Instead, he chose to spread his wings, explore his creative side, and express himself as a content creator. He has been active on various social media platforms, building a growing fan base. Keep reading to know more about the first Battle Camp winner.
Lorenzo Nobilio’s Early Life and Background Information
Aside from the fact that he was born and raised in Italy, nothing much is known about the early life of Lorenzo Nobilio. He was 28 years old when he appeared as a contestant on Battle Camp in April 2025. As a rising star, details about Nobilio’s background are still unfolding. A University of Westminster graduate, Nobilio now resides in the United Kingdom. He shares a close relationship with his mother and sister, who often feature on his social media pages. Nobilio’s first foray into reality television portrayed him as a selfish “master manipulator,” but he has since evolved into a lovable personality.
What Did Lorenzo Nobilio Do For a Living Before Squid Game: The Challenge?
Lorenzo Nobilio left his job in the corporate world of finance to explore his creative side. He was a private equity asset manager for Global Mutual Properties before he became a television sensation. Nobilio worked in both private and public sectors, including Network Rail, building a solid foundation in his field. However, the psychological effect of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to leave the structured corporate world and pursue his other interests.
Nobilio is now focused on content creation with over 80k followers on Instagram and many more on other social media platforms. He doesn’t miss an opportunity to showcase his lifestyle as a true fashionista. As a content creator, Nobilio travels a lot, exploring his passion to see the world after leaving the rigid corporate world. He has traveled to different cities in Europe and Japan. Nobilio visited New York City in early 2025, making memories with friends.
He Began His Television Career Journey on Squid Game: The Challenge
Lorenzo Nobilio competed in the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge, which premiered on November 22, 2023. Based on the hit South Korean drama series Squid Game, this Netflix reality competition television series features 456 players who compete in various games to win a $4.56 million cash prize. The show topped Netflix’s Top 10 English-language shows upon its release. Squid Game: The Challenge was renewed for a third season before the season 2 premiere.
On Squid Game: The Challenge, Lorenzo Nobilio participated as Player 161. Most of his fellow players in the competition hated him for being rude and selfish. Consequently, he was eliminated in Episode 5 after the other players voted him out. His elimination halfway through the show followed his refusal to eat apples that a fellow contestant offered and his sly comment about the gesture.
Lorenzo Nobilio is Battle Camp’s First Winner
Uniting Netflix’s reality television universe for the ultimate contest among stars, Battle Camp premiered on April 23, 2025. On the show, previous stars from various Netflix reality TV shows, including Lorenzo Nobilio, team up to compete for $250,000. Unlike his experience in Squid Game: The Challenge, Nobilio had luck on his side during the Battle Camp competition. He also entered the game with a strategy, proving himself to be a valuable asset from the beginning.
Beyond walking away with the grand prize, Lorenzo Nobilio impressed viewers with his pleasant personality. His flamboyant outfits and interesting sense of humor made him difficult to ignore. He also built genuine relationships with other players, particularly Georgia Hassarati, with whom he became fast friends. Nobilio seemingly learned from his mistakes and the detestable impression he left on Squid Game: The Challenge. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t believe he actually won.
