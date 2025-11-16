Hey Pandas, What’s A Photo You Took With Your Phone That Seems Professional? (Closed)

by

I took one of a dandelion seed and was surprised on how it turned out. What’s your really good photo?

#1 Hydrangea Gradient

#2 Hummingbird Hawk-Moth, I Finally Took A Picture Of That Cute Little Face 🥰

#3 Dahlia With Dewdrops

#4 My Backyard After The Rain

#5 Roma

#6 Adorable Bumblebee

#7 Dolomites, Italy

#8 Yellowstone Prism

#9 Dew Droplets On A Spider’s Web

#10 Jelly Fish At Ripleys Aquarium, Taken With Samsung S21 Ultra

#11 Mushrooms!!! ^_^

#12 Venezia

#13 Summer Rain

#14 Evenings

#15 My Cat

#16 Caterpillar

#17 Purrassic Park

#18 I’m Not The Best When It Comes To Taking Photos But I Like This One

#19 Porto, Portugal

#20 Mumbai Rain

#21 Neighborhood Lake At Sunset

#22 Blooming Poppies, For Me The Most Beautiful Sight From The Spring Meadows 😍

#23 Somewhere In Paris

#24 Water Droplets On A Dandelion

#25 My Buddy Looking Down On Me

#26 Scented Yellow Rose

#27 Flowers At A Walmart

#28 My Brother’s Said That About Some Of My Mushroom Pictures- And He’s An Actual Photographer!

#29 Somewhere In Belarus

#30 Jumped Out Of The Car And Took This Pic.i Love It

#31 Man Rows Before Total Sunset

#32 Top Of Mauna Kea Hawaii – A Telescope At Sunset Above The Clouds

#33 Pandorica Eloises Best 🐈 Life

#34 A Little Blossom Before A Big Storm

#35 Glacier National Park, Montana – St. Mary Lake

#36 Cuban Sunset

#37 Inside Of A Water Bottle

#38 My Favourite Oak Tree

#39 Fountain In Midtown Manhattan, NYC

#40 Colorful Moments

#41 Giant Lite-Brite

#42 Went To Safari West With Only My iPhone

#43 A Surfer Catching Waves With Dolphins

#44 Hello

#45 Fig Beetle Found At Work

#46 Nica, My Heart

#47 Tulips In Mill Creek Park

#48 At The Butterfly Garden

#49 Neapoli, Laconia Greece

#50 Women And Children In The Peruvian Amazon

#51 Poison Dart Frog Always Thought It Looked Like A Preloaded Phone Walpaper

#52 Sunset In Nc

#53 The Twin Lakes – Bali

#54 Sundown At Ulriken

#55 This White Rose, Maybe?

#56 I Took This With A Macro Lens On My Phone. Not Sure If That’s Cheating

#57 Full Moon

#58 Butterfly – In Danish “Blåfugl”

#59 Tunnel View – Yosemite

#60 Kitteh Cave

#61 Close Up Of The Moon

#62 Yea Autumn

#63 Somber Sunflowers

#64 Early Morning, No Filter Or Adjustments, Taken With An Android

#65 Skeeter

#66 A Window Into The Ocean

#67 My Vincas Looking Like Little Cupcake Flowers

#68 Iguana In The Sun

#69 Looks Like It Should Be Part Of A Calander

#70 Chocolate Delight

#71 Sunset Refections

#72 Pretty Dandelion Seed

#73 Reflections Of The Clouds On Lake Istokpoga In Florida Just After Sunset

#74 Caribbean Sunse6

#75 This Sunflower

#76 Hummingbird

#77 This

#78 Bee Friend

#79 Wishing To Be Outside

#80 I’ve Loved This One For So Long, And I Still Have No Clue What It Is

#81 2.7 Olympic Swimming Pool Going Over The Spillway Every Second At The Dalles Dam

#82 Backside Of A Sunset – Lone Peak, Ut From My Backyard

#83 Buzz

#84 The Insides Of A Fig

#85 Vola-Vola

#86 This Adorable Bumblebee!

#87 Sunset Over Lake Harmony – In Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania, USA

#88 Lakamas Lake, Camas, Wa — Happened Upon This Gorgeous Scene At The Tail End Of A Rain Storm

#89 Isle Of Skye

#90 Drinks On The Patio

#91 Rabid Wolf Spider

#92 Little Bantam Salmon Faverolles Chook

#93 Trail On The Blue Ridge Parkway

#94 Love This One

#95 Daffodil

#96 Bratko S Peak View

#97 Dandelion

#98 Eagle Eye

#99 Cool Flower I Found In My Yard

#100 Sunrise At Rainbow Lake

#101 A Nice Place To Rest

#102 Greece

#103 Found This Little Guy In The Wild

#104 Snow Building Up On Some Branches

#105 Morning Light On A Bouquet Of Flowers Created A Perfect Still Life Photo

#106 Sunbeam Engine – Rockley Engine House, UK

#107 Flower Garden

#109 The Fly

#110 Sunset. Lewes, Delaware

#111 Lake Erie Sunset

#112 March 2021 Central Finland Morning Fog

#113 Georgie At Seal Rock, Oregon

#114 Whitby In Summer

#115 Somewhere In Colorado

#116 Feeling Like A Hepburn

#117 A Butterfly

#118 A Piece Of Ice During Sunset

#119 Butterfly

#120 Long Exposure Up At My Cabin

#121 Tree Frog On A Calla Lilly Leaf

#122 I Took This Picture From The Krimmler Waterfall In Austria

#123 Lookout

#124 Bee

#125 Hope Y’all Like It!

#126 My Husband Fishing Off Of Our Dock On Lake Hernando In Florida

#127 Railroad

#128 Tel Aviv

#129 Saw This Plant While Garage Saling

#130 My First Macro Photo

#131 A Turtle I Found While Mowing The Lawn

#132 There Is A Home Near Me That Has A Garden That They Open To The Public. On Mother’s Day A Few Years Ago We Went And My My Daughter Took A Bunch Of Close-Up Shots. This One Came Out So Perfectly!

#133 Low Tide — Each Of These Bulges Holds Little Crabs. I Love This Picture Because To Me They Look Like Little Islands

#134 I Started Getting Into Photography And Stuff When I Had Covid Over The Summer. Here’s One Of The Pics I Took

#135 Wallaby

#136 Srt Hellcat

#137 Train Station In Brussels Taken This Morning

#138 Water Droplets On A Dandelion

#139 Beartooth Pass, Montana. Kids First Time Seeing Their Home State Since 08

#140 Bunnies

#141 Powderhorn Park In Late Summer

#142 Toronto

#143 Small Yellow Flower

#144 -7 Degrees Fahrenheit, But Gorgeous View

#145 Peace And Quiet

#146 The Moon

#147 Spring …the Morning Sun After A Cold Night !

#148 Magnolia Flower

#149 Sunrise In Australia

#150 May Not Be As Professional Looking As Some Others But This During A Total Eclipse

#151 My Cat Bruno

#152 Pic I Took Of A Flower In France

#153 Just A Sunset Out Of The Window ❤️

#154 One Day In Mesa Arizona

#155 This Was Many Years Ago, But Still Looks Really Good

#156 I Was Sitting Outside With My Dog When I Took This Photo And I Couldn’t Believe How Close I Got To The Butterfly!

#157 Caribbean Sunset

#158 Coast

#159 Frosted Rose

#160 Epcot At Night

#161 Purple Poppy In The Rain

#162 Robbin Among Trees

#163 Black-Eyed Susans. Taken With A Basic Android Phone

#164 Purple Bells

#165 Sun Set In Ct Summer

#166 Sand In Nc With A Macro Lense

#167 Surface Tension In A River

#168 My Favorite Flower, Husband Bought Me Day He Passed Away

#169 My Kids At The Indianapolis Art Museum

#170 My Husband Holding A Tiny Tree Frog So My Kids Can See It

#171 :)

#172 A Place To Rest

#173 At The Local Nursery

#174 Milk Thistle At The Farm

#175 I Have Different Focuses On This One, But I Think This One Is The Best

#176 I Don’t Know

#177 Somewhere In Alaska 2021

#178 Picture Of A Yellow Sky I Saw Once

#179 Foggy Morning

#180 Parts That Didn’t Get All The Way Destroyed During The Fire On The Way To Detroit Or

#181 This Bumble Bee Going After My Thailand Tulips

#182 This Photo …inflame My Passion For Jumping Spiders

#183 Figment Of Nature

#184 Pretty Sky!

#185 I Love The Clouds We Always Have Such Fluffy Ones

#186 Just A Sunset Out Of The Window ❤️

#187 Bouquet Of Flowers

#188 Yaquina Bay, South Beach, Or

#189 Spring Breakthrough

#190 She Lives In The Canal By Our House In Florida

#191 Sugar Bowl

#192 Mt Katahdin State Park, Me

#193 Trier, Germany :)

#194 I Do Not Move For 5 Minute Because I Trough It Was A Super Rar Bird ! …o_o …but …. Look Twice !

#195 Blue Ridge Mountains

#196 Photogenic Phoebe

#197 Vacation? Yes, Please!

#198 A Nature Of Us

#199 Fall … !

#200 There Is Nothing To Be Afraid Of Son

#201 A Moss Rose, Taken With A Nokia 2.3

#202 Life Finds A Way

#203 My Favorite Camellia Nuccio’s Bella Rosa

#204 Believe It Or Not…i Took This With A Flip Phone

#205 Butterflies Garden

#206 A Photo Of A Moth I Took A Year Ago ^~^ The Antennae Are So Cute And Wispy

#207 Butterfly

#208 Puerto Vallarta

#209 Disney’s Animal Kingdom

#210 Somewhere In The Philippines

#211 Grand Mesa Sunset

#212 Bumblebee

#213 Blade Of Grass

#214 In The Wood….!

#215 My Friend With The Backlight From My Bed. I Was Just Playing Around With My Phone Camera

#216 Painted Flowers

#217 My Sunflowers

#218 A Flower Of Luffa Acutangula Or Chinese Okra From My Garden

#219 Mt. Katahdin State Park, Me

#220 Picture Of A Flower In My Step-Grandma’s Garden

#221 Bouquet From A Friend

#222 Picture Of A Plane I Took While I Was Sitting In A Riding Car

#223 I Took This Picture Of The Clouds In Austria

#224 A Ominous Bridge I Crossed

#225 Wife And Son Playing Legos In The Yard

#226 Mushrooms In My Driveway

#227 Bristol U.k

#228 Big Moon Rising

#229 4th Of July Before Fireworks

#230 He’s My New Friend I Named Him Jeff

#231 Play Ball!

#232 No Fire …. Just Sunlight !

#233 Abandoned Place

#234 I Have Different Focuses On This One, But I Think This One Is The Best

#235 Kansas Cornfield And Clouds I Took With My Phone

#236 Patriotic Night Took From My Android

#237 Norfolk Broads At Dusk

#238 Red Rock Canyon, Outside Las Vegas

#239 The Sunset

#240 Through The Roof Of My Car In Portland, Oregon

#241 Forest Dwarf

#242 A Wild Flower, I Don’t Know What’s The Name Of It But It Seems Very Beautiful

#243 I Have Different Focuses On This One, But I Think This One Is The Best

#244 Sugar Bowl

#245 Dodge Srt H3llcat

#246 A Pretty Bush In My Garden :)

#247 Bouquet From A Friend

#248 A Sunset Walk

#249 Some Flowers

#250 Canada!

#251 Whitetail Deer

#252 Sunrise In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, USA, November, 2020- Vacation With Husband

#253 Leaning Tower Of Macaroniandcheesa

#254 Camp Fire

#255 I Took These At The Va What A Beautiful Place To Settle Down For A Nap!!

#256 My Puppy When He Was A Smol-Er Puppy

#257 Shiny✨💦

#258 The Sunset Ft. My Dog Masin

#259 Dewdrop

#260 I Wish

