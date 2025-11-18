“Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life”: Bride Warned Of “Red Flag” After Groom Asks Time Of Wedding

A bride-to-be feared that her future husband would be “late to his own wedding” after he texted her a question many would expect from a guest.
Avery Beverly shared the message she received from her fiancé, Aidan, two months before their nuptials.
“What time is our wedding?” the young man asked.
The couple started dating when they were both fourteen and have been together for seven years, according to another post from Avery.
In a separate video posted on September 1, Avery can be seen sitting in bed, putting together the “save the date” cards for her wedding.
The groom’s comment sparked different reactions online, from amusement to shock, and many forms of “it is what it is.”
“Welcome to the rest of your life!” one user wrote.
“My husband asked the day of the wedding,” another woman shared.
“Mine knew nothing about our wedding because I planned it while we were in separate states. Hahaha it all worked out perfectly tho,” added a third woman.
Somebody else recommended that Avery take extra precautions to ensure Aidan would be standing at the altar in time. “Tell that man to arrive 30 minutes early, or he will be late,” she wrote.
Avery and Aidan met when they were 14 and have been together for seven years
However, others saw the groom’s question as a red flag, suggesting that Avery would have to take care of everything during their marriage.
“Trust me, if he’s like this for something this important, it’ll be like that forever. Run,” commented an additional user.
“This would send me in a rage, but I’m glad you find it funny,” another said.
“I will never understand fiancés who aren’t locked in on details. My husband was such a partner in our wedding planning, he found our venue and our caterer. Girl, if he’s not an informed partner now…” a separate commenter shared.
Aidan recently texted Avery to ask what time they’d be having the ceremony
According to a 2023 survey from The Knot, the couple undertakes 81% of the planning, followed by parents at 11%, a wedding planner at 7%, and other loved ones at 2%.
“Don’t run, but communicate that he needs to take important dates more seriously. If he cares, he will change his behavior,” somebody else advised the bride-to-be. “People commenting ‘run’…sometimes people make mistakes.”
Avery shared that Aidan proposed to her at a golf course near a bridge. “I still can’t believe it finally happened. It was everything I wanted,” the Floridian gushed.
“Two weeks ago, he and his little sister went around our town and found the spot where he would propose. He proposed on the 23rd [of July, their anniversary]. It was just the best night ever.”
The message sparked a discussion online, with many people labeling it a red flag, while others argued that it was a normal part of married life
The prize for “worst groom” seems to have already been awarded. Last year, a groom from Bhagalpur, India, failed to show up for his own wedding after drinking heavily and getting intoxicated the night before.
Once he regained consciousness, he went to the bride’s home, but she refused to tie the knot with him because she said she could not live with a man who did not recognize his responsibility.
The bride’s family asked the groom’s family to repay the funds used for the preparations.
Similarly, Welsh bride Kayley Stead was left at the altar in 2022 when her partner of four years, Kallum Norton, didn’t turn up to say “I do.”
Since Kayley didn’t want the money spent on the event to go to waste, she decided to carry on with the celebration.
“His dad then rang me… he said, ‘I am sorry, he is safe, but he is four hours away,’ and we had an hour to get married,” the insurance clerk told The Sun.
Kayley spent the first dance with her groomsmen, her brothers, and her dad. She even posed for professional photos without the would-be groom.
Many women shared their experiences of preparing for their big day with their partners
