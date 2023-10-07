The Truth Behind Dom and Georgia’s Breakup Post ‘Perfect Match’

Perfect Match is a reality dating series that premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2023. The series is hosted by American actor, singer, and TV personality Nick Lachey. It features cast members from other Netflix reality shows, who pair up and compete in challenges. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples get the chance to be matchmakers. This gave them the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with brand-new singles who would come into the villa. The first season was filmed in March 2022 in Playa Bonita, Panama City, Panama.
The Netflix all-star dating series, featured contestants who failed to find their soulmates on shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. Only five couples made it to the final round, but only one could be crowned the winner. Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati were voted to be a perfect match at the end of the first season of the show by the other contestants. The couple were then awarded an all-expenses-paid vacation for one week to anywhere of their choice. In April 2023, the series was renewed for a second season
Dom And Georgia’s Relationship Timeline
Georgia Hassarati made her reality TV appearance on the Netflix reality show, Too Hot To Handle. Her partner Dom Gabriel also featured on the reality TV show, The Mole. The pair first matched in episode five after Dom’s relationship with Francesca Farago ended. The first four episodes of Perfect Match had no shortage of ups and downs for Dom. He was coupled up with Francesca Farago. However, their connection proved unstable when she left him for Love Is Blind star Damian Powers.
Georgia first matched with fellow Too Hot To Handle alum Chase DeMoor. Georgia was brought into the house by Chase but she quickly lost trust in him after manipulated his way into the Board Room by faking his scores in the blind kiss ranking. Things took a good turn for Dom when Georgia took a leap of faith and asked Dom to couple up. They explored their interest in each other and quickly became one of the strongest couples in the villa. Dom showed his loyalty, turning down both Colony and Diamond when he was sent on dates with them. Dom eventually asks Georgia to be his girlfriend at the end of episode eight.
Why Did Dom And Georgia Breakup?
When Dom and Georgia were voted the winners of Perfect Match season 1, it was clear their fellow housemates believed in them. However, in a recent interview, Dom stated that he and Georgia thought there was no chance they would be named The Perfect Match. However, the couple did not stay together for long after filming. Earlier this year Dom explained that long distance was the main reason he and Georgia split. Georgia shared that the same day Dom asked her to date him, they ended up calling things off because he didn’t tell her fellow cast member Ines had told him she loved him.
Georgia also stated that after filming she discovered that the spark was not there because Dom was moving too fast for her. The pair didn’t even take the all-expenses trip they won. Dom also claimed that he found out that she was in a relationship on a podcast. While they couldn’t make their relationship last, the pair have remained friends following the split. The two still follow each other on their social media accounts and sometimes leave comments on some of each other’s posts.
What Have They Been Up To Post Breakup?
Following Georgia and Dom’s split, Georgia connected with a different Netflix reality show alum, Harry Jowsey from season one of Too Hot to Handle. Georgia and Harry Jowsey reportedly began dating In June 2022. Coincidentally Francesca Farago also dated Harry in the past.
Alternatively, Dom confirmed he’s still single and is open to meeting other Netflix reality TV stars on The Perfect Match season 2. However, Dom has been linked with Ines Tazi. In February 2023, Ines shared Instagram photos of a trip to California for Super Bowl weekend. In a video on the post, Dom was in the background. A follower commented, asking Ines if she and Dom are “besties or romantic,” Ines replied with three heart emojis. However, neither Ines nor Dom has confirmed if they’re a couple.
Reactions From Other Contestants And Fans
Georgia and Dom’s break up certainly came as a surprise to Perfect Match fans and their fellow contestants who apparently were wrong for naming them the perfect match. Their feud blew up on social media after Georgia got tired of staying quiet about the split because several fans turned on her after learning that she began dating Harry Jowsey after filming ended for Perfect Match. Georgia eventually shared her messages with Dom online.
Georgia had a very public and messy split with Dom which brought her a lot of negativity and cheating accusations from fans and her former friend Francesca Farago. Francesca accused Georgia of lying about her timeline with Harry insisting Georgia cheated on Dom with Harry. It’s no news Georgia and Francesca aren’t the best of friends following their time on Perfect Match. Previously Georgia has stated that she had a terrible time in the house due to bullying from Francesca. On the other hand, Francesca has made it clear that things with Georgia are now tense.