Actress Joey King has an on-screen persona that makes her performances memorable in movies and television. She made her professional acting debut in 2006 and has worked with several A-list actors and filmmakers over the years. She’s one child actor who has managed to have a successful career into adulthood.
Joey King’s screen role was in a commercial at age 4. Born on July 30, 1999, King was six years old when she debuted on television in 2006, guest-starring as Emily Mason on Disney Channel’s teen sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Her credited film debut was a voice role as a yak calf in Horton Hears a Who!. Since then, these have been Joey King’s 7 memorable movie roles.
Ramona and Beezus
The 2010 Ramona and Beezus was Joey King’s breakout role on the big screen. King was cast as Ramona Geraldine Quimby, an adventurous third-grader. Joey King was 10 when Ramona and Beezus was released on July 23, 2010. King’s character is the movie’s protagonist. Her character is a spirited young girl with a wild imagination.
Throughout the movie, Ramona navigates the ups and downs of family life, friendship, and school. She often finds herself in amusing and sometimes challenging situations. Joey King co-starred alongside Selena Gomez, who played Beatrice Ann “Beezus” Quimby, Ramona’s older sister. Ramona and Beezus also starred John Corbett, Bridget Moynahan, Josh Duhamel, Sandra Oh, and Ginnifer Goodwin.
White House Down
Although relatively unknown at the time, Joey King portrayed the Young Talia al Ghul in the billion-dollar The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. It may not have been a memorable role since many audiences couldn’t recognize her at the time, but her character’s impact shaped the movie’s plot. Another role Joey King made an impression with was Roland Emmerich’s 2013 White House Down.
Released on June 28, 2013, a then-13-year-old Joey King played Emily Calen, the daughter of Channing Tatum’s John Cale character. With Jamie Foxx as co-lead, White House Down was the second film in 2013 that centered around a terrorist attack on the White House. The other movie was the Gerard Butler-led Olympus Has Fallen.
The Kissing Booth trilogy
Joey King played the lead character in all three installments of The Kissing Booth films. The movies released between 2018 and 2021 gave audiences a better appreciation of King’s growth as an actress and in age. Joey King was 18 when the first The Kissing Booth movie was released in May 2018. By the end of the trilogy, King was 22. In The Kissing Booth films, Joey King played Elle Evans, whose life, romance, and college decisions make the most of the trilogy. At several points in the film series, she’s forced to choose between her childhood best friend, Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney), and his older brother and Elle’s crush/later boyfriend, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi).
The Princess
The 2022 fantasy action-comedy thriller The Princess is one of Joey King’s least-rated movies. However, it still left an impression with critics and audiences. Although widely panned by critics, King’s performance as the eponymous Princess received special praise. Joey King isn’t cut out to play a Disney Princess, as she refuses to be offered as a Queen to her suitor. Instead, she fights her way through to save her family and her kingdom from the cruel-hearted Julius (Dominic Cooper).
Bullet Train
Bullet Train was Joey King’s last released movie in 2022, but it was one of her best films in recent times. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Bullet Train was a commercial success, grossing $239.3 million against a $85.9–90 million production budget. With Brad Pitt leading the cast, Joey King was cast in a supporting role as The Prince, a young assassin on the train. The character disguises herself as a harmless schoolgirl seeking revenge on The White Death (Michael Shannon). King joined the star-studded cast that comprised notable actors such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock, and Masi Oka.
A Family Affair
2024 began with a bang for Joey King, who has had four film releases by September. With the year having its fair share of younger-male, older-female romance plots, A Family Affair is arguably Netflix’s reply to Amazon Prime Video’s The Idea of You. Despite both receiving mixed reviews from critics, they were successful, judging by audience viewership numbers.
In A Family Affair, Joey King played Zara Ford, the daughter of Nicole Kidman’s character, Brooke Harwood. Zara worked as a personal assistant for celebrity actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron). After his attitude forces Zara to quit, Chris goes to her house to apologize and meets Zara’s mother. Much to Zara’s disapproval, Brooke and Chris decide to pursue their chemistry.
Uglies
Joey King led the cast of another novel-adapted film in September 2024. Director McG’s Uglies was based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 dystopian novel. So far, Uglies has received generally negative critical reviews. However, it’s another proof that ratings do not necessarily define a movie’s success. It moved to the top of Netflix’s Top 10, with millions of watch hours in less than a week of release. In Uglies, Joey King portrays Tally Youngblood. However, fans of the actress are finger-crossed that her next movie will break Joey King movies’ disappointing six-year negative Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
