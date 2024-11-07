‘Outer Banks’ is Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season

by

It’s time to bid farewell to the Pogues! The popular Netflix series Outer Banks has been renewed for a fifth and final installment. With Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 episodes dropping on November 7, 2024, the news of the renewal and subsequent conclusion is a bittersweet moment for fans of the show. 

On November 4, 2024, Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke revealed to Netflix that the show would end with its fifth installment. The creators shared a letter with fans, reflecting on their journey of working on the popular Netflix series for the past seven years. They shared an instance when they came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at sunset while facing a power outage that sparked the idea for Outer Banks. They further expressed how this inspired them to create a story of four best friends who want to live and let live. The creators also revealed how P4L was born in their letter in the following words:

“From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

The script for Outer Banks Season 5 is currently in the works as Outer Banks Season 4 maintains its victory streak at Netflix’s Global Top 10. Series lead Chase Stokes, who plays John B, shared the creators’ letter on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to fans as he signed off with a signature, “It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life.”    

Rank TV Show Season Weeks in Top 10 Hours Viewed Runtime Views
1 The Lincoln Lawyer 3 2 72,300,000 8:31 8,500,000
2 This Is the Zodiac Speaking 1 1 17,100,000 2:16 7,500,000
3 Territory 1 1 37,000,000 5:46 6,400,000
4 Beauty in Black 1 1 37,100,000 6:34 5,600,000
5 Nobody Wants This 1 5 17,800,000 4:25 4,000,000
6 Outer Banks 4 3 15,500,000 4:01 3,900,000
7 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story 6 26,300,000 7:54 3,300,000
8 The Lincoln Lawyer 1 12 22,300,000 8:19 2,700,000
9 Car Masters: Rust to Riches 6 1 11,000,000 5:05 2,200,000
10 Love Is Blind 7 4 30,000,000 13:55 2,200,000

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Finale Will Be Like None Other 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @hichasestokes

The Outer Banks Season 4 finale episode will be a sweet treat. The letter from the creators revealed that Season 4 will end with a supersized finale. The trio revealed that the season will end with a feature-length episode they assured is their best and most powerful. 

On average, the show’s episodes are between 40 and 60 minutes long. The finale episode of Outer Banks Season 4 is said to be slightly over 1 hour and 19 minutes. As per the trailer of Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2, revealed by the cast at the Poguelandia LA live event on November 2, 2024, the gang is headed to Morocco in search of Blackbeard’s Blue Crown. The creators shed light on the experience of creating the fourth installment in the following words:      

“The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce.”

The cast of Outer Banks Season 4 includes Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, Mia Challis and Cullen Moss

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 episodes will be released on Netflix on November 7, 2024. You can stream all previous episodes on the same platform.

Outer Banks Poster Outer Banks
Cast Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow
Release Date April 15, 2020 (Season 1); Latest season release TBD
Stream On Netflix
Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke
Produced by Rock Fish Studios, Red Canoe Productions, Netflix Originals
Plot Summary Follows a group of teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina searching for hidden treasure
Musical Elements Original score by Fil Eisler, with additional licensed tracks that enhance the adventurous atmosphere
Current Status Renewed for Season 5, which will be the series’ final installment

Watch on Netflix

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
How Showtime’s “The Affair” Has Evolved From Season 1
3 min read
May, 31, 2018
The Umbrella Academy Number 5 cast
Number Five from Umbrella Academy Real Name
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2022
charlie hunnam as jax teller
Five Things Movies and TV Get Wrong About Motorcycle Gangs
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Extreme Unboxing
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2020
Power Book IV Force: Season 1 Episode 7: “Outrunning A Ghost” recap
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2022
Why Avar Kriss Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.