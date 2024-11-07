‘Outer Banks’ is Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season

It’s time to bid farewell to the Pogues! The popular Netflix series Outer Banks has been renewed for a fifth and final installment. With Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 episodes dropping on November 7, 2024, the news of the renewal and subsequent conclusion is a bittersweet moment for fans of the show.
On November 4, 2024, Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke revealed to Netflix that the show would end with its fifth installment. The creators shared a letter with fans, reflecting on their journey of working on the popular Netflix series for the past seven years. They shared an instance when they came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at sunset while facing a power outage that sparked the idea for Outer Banks. They further expressed how this inspired them to create a story of four best friends who want to live and let live. The creators also revealed how P4L was born in their letter in the following words:
“From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”
The script for Outer Banks Season 5 is currently in the works as Outer Banks Season 4 maintains its victory streak at Netflix’s Global Top 10. Series lead Chase Stokes, who plays John B, shared the creators’ letter on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to fans as he signed off with a signature, “It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life.”
|Rank
|TV Show
|Season
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours Viewed
|Runtime
|Views
|1
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|3
|2
|72,300,000
|8:31
|8,500,000
|2
|This Is the Zodiac Speaking
|1
|1
|17,100,000
|2:16
|7,500,000
|3
|Territory
|1
|1
|37,000,000
|5:46
|6,400,000
|4
|Beauty in Black
|1
|1
|37,100,000
|6:34
|5,600,000
|5
|Nobody Wants This
|1
|5
|17,800,000
|4:25
|4,000,000
|6
|Outer Banks
|4
|3
|15,500,000
|4:01
|3,900,000
|7
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|–
|6
|26,300,000
|7:54
|3,300,000
|8
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|1
|12
|22,300,000
|8:19
|2,700,000
|9
|Car Masters: Rust to Riches
|6
|1
|11,000,000
|5:05
|2,200,000
|10
|Love Is Blind
|7
|4
|30,000,000
|13:55
|2,200,000
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Finale Will Be Like None Other
View this post on Instagram
The Outer Banks Season 4 finale episode will be a sweet treat. The letter from the creators revealed that Season 4 will end with a supersized finale. The trio revealed that the season will end with a feature-length episode they assured is their best and most powerful.
On average, the show’s episodes are between 40 and 60 minutes long. The finale episode of Outer Banks Season 4 is said to be slightly over 1 hour and 19 minutes. As per the trailer of Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2, revealed by the cast at the Poguelandia LA live event on November 2, 2024, the gang is headed to Morocco in search of Blackbeard’s Blue Crown. The creators shed light on the experience of creating the fourth installment in the following words:
“The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce.”
The cast of Outer Banks Season 4 includes Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, Mia Challis and Cullen Moss.
Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 episodes will be released on Netflix on November 7, 2024. You can stream all previous episodes on the same platform.
|Outer Banks
|Cast
|Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow
|Release Date
|April 15, 2020 (Season 1); Latest season release TBD
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Created by
|Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke
|Produced by
|Rock Fish Studios, Red Canoe Productions, Netflix Originals
|Plot Summary
|Follows a group of teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina searching for hidden treasure
|Musical Elements
|Original score by Fil Eisler, with additional licensed tracks that enhance the adventurous atmosphere
|Current Status
|Renewed for Season 5, which will be the series’ final installment
