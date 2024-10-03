Netflix’s Uglies Ending Explained

Uglies ending seemingly sets up the premise for a grand crash between Dr. Cabel’s machinations dumbing down humanity and the rebels’ struggle for free will. The McG adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 dystopian novel of the same name arrived on Netflix on September 13, 2024. It pulled in over 20 million viewers in its first three days, becoming one of the platform’s most-watched titles.
The dystopian sci-fi drama stars Bullet Train’s Joey King as Tally Youngblood alongside Brianne Tju (Shay), Keith Powers (David), Chase Stokes (Peris), Laverne Cox (Dr. Cable), and Charmin Lee (Maddy). Released to unenthused reviews and ratings, Uglies’ unique premise fuels its popularity with viewers anticipating a sequel that would give the story a satisfying ending. A second movie might accomplish that but in the meantime, here’s a breakdown of Uglies’ ending.
What’s The Premise Of The Nexflix Sci-fi Adventure?
The film based on Westerfeld’s eponymous novel revolves around a futuristic dystopian society subjecting people to cosmetic surgery when they turn 16 to make them pretty. Uglies toys with the idea of preventing the disastrous outcome of mankind’s extreme reliance on fossil fuels. Hinged on that, the movie explores a sinister agenda to control people through a surgery that limits their cognitive abilities, albeit disguised as a means of sustaining peace by making everyone perfect, pretty, and happy.
American actress Joey King drives the narrative as Tally Youngblood, a teenager denied her lifelong desire to be pretty on her 16th birthday. After she’s compelled to embark on a mission aimed at stopping the alternative lifestyle and agenda of The Smoke rebels, Tally learns the truth about the mandatory cosmetic surgery. She aligns with the rebels’ mission but must pay a huge price to push the struggle for free will forward. The credits roll in as Tally becomes pretty, but that’s no longer what she would have chosen for herself.
Why Did Tally Give Herself Up For The Surgery In Uglies’ Ending?
Towards the end of the dystopian teen adventure, the protagonist surrenders herself to Dr. Cable saying, “I’m Tally Youngblood! Make me Pretty.” Despite learning what the surgery does to the mind, Tally willingly submits herself to the procedure, altering her cognitive function for the greater good. The decision is predicated on her resolve to save the world from the damning intellectual impairment orchestrated by Dr. Cable to control people.
After Shay refuses to be the test subject for the rebels’ vaccine trial, Tally volunteers herself and undergoes the cosmetic surgery. The film ends with her living in the city as a Pretty. She says she loves being pretty and runs her thumb through the scar on her palm. This hints at her awareness of the pact with the rebels as the movie reaches a cliffhanger ending, teasing a sequel that will explore the outcome of the conflict between The Smoke and the authority.
Is Uglies Getting A Sequel?
McG only adapted the first installment of Westerfeld’s eponymous novel series for the film. The story spilled into Pretties and Specials respectively published in 2005 and 2006. A fourth novel titled Extras was published in 2007 with another protagonist. Given that, it might take at least two sequels to complete the Tally Youngblood story. While Uglies’ ending teases a sequel, Netflix hasn’t given the green light.
Speaking to Deadline, the director urged the audience to push for the sequel. “The audience needs to speak up and say we should finish the book series,” he told the publication. “The story goes on, but we need to have everybody clamor for it because it’s tough to get movies made…” McG is optimistic the story will continue on screen. “That’s why we signed up for this in the first place. It’s a series of books, and we want to tell the full story,” he said.
Did Peris Die?
As the plot thickens in Uglies, Peris becomes a Special, contrary to how the character is depicted in the book series. Given his contentment with being a Pretty, the books explain he lacks what it takes to be a Special. The Uglies film departed from this, presenting the character as a Special who seemingly plunged to death while fighting the rebels.
However, the film ended without clarifying if he died from the fall. His death appears to be a cliffhanger that leaves the door open for the character’s possible return in a sequel. Peris didn’t die in the Uglies books. But then, the movie isn’t faithful to how the character is depicted in the books. Check out 5 Kurt Wimmer movies to watch if you like The Beekeeper.
