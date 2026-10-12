‘1923’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

1923 brought two genuine movie legends into Taylor Sheridan’s expanding Yellowstone universe, then surrounded them with an ensemble drawn from prestige television, blockbuster films, British drama, and a new generation of rising stars. Across two seasons, the Dutton family’s fight to protect the Yellowstone ranch stretched from Montana to Africa, Europe, and the American railway system, giving the series a scale few television Westerns attempt.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 prominent performers from the two-season series. Acting salaries, franchise work, television careers, film earnings, theater, voice acting, music, residuals, producing, and other established income streams are considered. Several younger performers have limited public financial information, so their ranges are intentionally conservative. The difference at the top is much easier to establish: two members of this cast entered 1923 after decades as some of the most recognizable actors in the world.
10. Isabel May
Isabel May narrates the story as Elsa Dutton, extending the character’s role beyond 1883 and providing a direct emotional bridge between Sheridan’s two early Dutton prequels. Although Elsa does not participate physically in the events of 1923, her narration gives the series its historical perspective and connects Jacob and Cara’s generation to the family story that came before them. May first became widely known through the Netflix comedy Alexa & Katie before moving into more dramatic work.
Public estimates of May’s wealth remain relatively modest, with roughly $400,000 – $1 million providing a cautious range. She is still early in a career that has already included 1883, 1923, Young Sheldon, feature films, and expanding franchise opportunities. Unlike the veteran stars higher on this list, she has not yet accumulated decades of major salaries or residual income. Her place in the Yellowstone universe nevertheless gave her international visibility that substantially increased her long-term earning potential.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Isabel May
|$400,000 – $1 million
|
|May is among the youngest performers ranked here, so her fortune remains far below the veteran actors despite her major role in the Dutton franchise.
9. Julia Schlaepfer
Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, the British aristocrat who abandons the life planned for her after meeting Spencer Dutton in Africa. Their romance becomes one of the show’s major storylines as the pair attempt to reach Montana while encountering one obstacle after another. Schlaepfer had already appeared in The Politician as Alice Charles, but Alexandra gave her a larger dramatic showcase and some of the most emotionally demanding material in the entire series.
Most public estimates place Schlaepfer’s net worth somewhere around $1 million – $3 million. The range remains broad because her individual salaries have never been publicly disclosed and she has a much shorter résumé than most of the cast. Television work provides the clearest source of her fortune, supplemented by film roles and other entertainment opportunities. 1923 dramatically raised her profile by placing her opposite Brandon Sklenar for two seasons and making Alexandra essential to the Dutton family’s future.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Julia Schlaepfer
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Alexandra became Schlaepfer’s biggest role to date, substantially increasing her visibility and future earning potential.
8. Brandon Sklenar
Brandon Sklenar stars as Spencer Dutton, the traumatized World War I veteran and professional hunter whose long journey home becomes the central adventure running alongside the ranch conflict. The role transformed Sklenar from a working actor with smaller credits into a recognizable leading man. Before the series, he appeared in projects such as Midway, Vice, and The Offer. His post-1923 career quickly accelerated.
Sklenar’s current net worth is estimated around $2 million, with approximately $2 million – $3 million providing a reasonable working range. His earnings have expanded through films including It Ends with Us, Drop, and The Housemaid, along with the two seasons he spent leading one of Paramount+’s biggest dramas. The important financial story is momentum. Spencer gave Sklenar the kind of breakout role that can permanently shift an actor’s salary level, and his increasingly prominent film career suggests that his fortune could grow rapidly.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Brandon Sklenar
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Sklenar’s fortune remains relatively modest, but his career has accelerated sharply since Spencer Dutton made him a recognizable leading man.
7. Michelle Randolph
Michelle Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford, Jack Dutton’s fiancée and eventual wife, whose introduction to the Dutton family becomes far more brutal than she could have anticipated. Randolph entered 1923 with a relatively short acting résumé, but the series became the first major step in what has turned into a rapidly expanding career. Sheridan subsequently cast her as Ainsley Norris on Landman, giving Randolph another substantial role inside one of television’s biggest modern Western franchises.
Randolph’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $2 million, with $2 million – $3 million accounting for the normal uncertainty surrounding private finances. Acting now provides her largest source of income, while modeling and the clothing company she co-founded with her sister have added other opportunities. Her transition from 1923 to Landman has been especially valuable because it replaced one high-profile Paramount+ project with another rather than forcing her to rebuild momentum after the prequel concluded.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Michelle Randolph
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Randolph followed her breakthrough as Elizabeth with another major Taylor Sheridan role, helping her career continue growing after 1923.
6. Jerome Flynn
Jerome Flynn plays Banner Creighton, the Scottish sheep farmer whose conflict with Jacob Dutton helps ignite the violent struggle over Montana grazing land. Flynn had already experienced several very different versions of fame before entering the series. British audiences knew him from Soldier Soldier and his successful music partnership with Robson Green, while international viewers recognized him immediately as Bronn from Game of Thrones.
Flynn’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $3 million, with a $3 million – $4 million range reflecting his long career across acting and music. Game of Thrones provides the most obvious modern financial contribution, particularly as Bronn grew from a supporting mercenary into one of the series’ longest-surviving characters. Earlier British television, recording income, Ripper Street, stage work, and 1923 provide additional sources. Banner gave Flynn another extended prestige-drama role and allowed him to play a much harsher character than the charming opportunist audiences knew from Westeros.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jerome Flynn
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Flynn’s fortune combines decades of British television and music with international recognition from Game of Thrones and 1923.
5. James Badge Dale
James Badge Dale plays John Dutton Sr., Jacob’s nephew and a central member of the ranch family during the opening stretch of the story. Dale’s time on the series is shorter than several actors ranked below him, but he arrived with one of the strongest modern character-actor résumés in the ensemble. His television work includes 24, The Pacific, Rubicon, and Hightown, while his film credits stretch from The Departed to Iron Man 3 and World War Z.
Dale’s current net worth is estimated at approximately $3 million, with a $3 million – $4 million range allowing for normal uncertainty. His fortune is the product of extraordinary consistency rather than one massive franchise salary. Major studio films, premium television, miniseries, independent features, and residuals have kept him working steadily for decades. 1923 added another major title to that résumé, even though John Dutton Sr.’s place in the story prevented Dale from participating across the entire two-season run.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|James Badge Dale
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Dale has accumulated his fortune through decades of steady work across studio films, premium television, and acclaimed limited series.
4. Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick plays Sheriff William McDowell, Jacob Dutton’s longtime ally and one of the few lawmen willing to confront the chaos surrounding the ranch. Patrick entered the series as a veteran whose screen career had already lasted more than 30 years. His defining movie role remains the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but television became equally important through The X-Files, The Unit, Scorpion, and Peacemaker.
Patrick’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $6 million. That fortune has been built through an enormous number of film and television roles, voice acting, producing, residual income, and long-term property ownership. 1923 arrived during another particularly active stage of his career, with Patrick simultaneously appearing in high-profile streaming and franchise productions. His résumé demonstrates how a single iconic villain can open the door, while decades of dependable character work create the longer-lasting financial foundation.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Robert Patrick
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Patrick’s wealth reflects more than three decades of continuous film and television work after his breakthrough as the T-1000.
3. Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton plays Donald Whitfield, the wealthy industrialist who transforms the dispute over the Yellowstone into a battle against capital, debt, and economic power. Dalton was already international screen royalty long before joining Sheridan’s Western. He played James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, following decades of classical theater and period drama work. Later generations discovered him through Hot Fuzz, Penny Dreadful, and Doom Patrol.
Dalton’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $20 million. His two Bond films supplied some of the largest documented paychecks of his career, while theater, television, film, and voice acting created decades of additional income. He also voiced Mr. Pricklepants in the Toy Story franchise, extending his work into another enormously successful property. Whitfield gave Dalton a formidable late-career villain and placed him comfortably above nearly the entire ensemble financially, though the gap between third place and the two stars above him is enormous.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Timothy Dalton
|$18 million – $20 million
|
|Dalton’s Bond salaries and nearly six decades of professional acting give him a substantial lead over most of the supporting cast.
2. Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren stars as Cara Dutton, the family matriarch whose composure repeatedly becomes essential when Jacob is injured, absent, or facing threats that cannot be solved with a rifle. Mirren arrived at 1923 with one of the most acclaimed careers of her generation. Her work includes Prime Suspect, The Queen, Gosford Park, RED, the Fast & Furious franchise, and decades of celebrated stage performances.
Mirren’s publicly reported net worth is approximately $100 million, although that estimate is generally described as combined wealth with her husband, director and producer Taylor Hackford. That distinction matters because the figure is not directly comparable with every individually reported estimate on this list. Her own career nevertheless includes more than 60 years of film, television, theater, producing, franchise work, and major leading roles. 1923 added another lucrative prestige project and paired her with the only member of the cast whose estimated fortune is substantially larger.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Helen Mirren
|$90 million – $100 million
|
|The widely cited $100 million estimate represents combined wealth with husband Taylor Hackford rather than a purely individual figure.
1. Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford leads the Montana side of the story as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton who took control of the Yellowstone and raised the next generation of the family. Ford entered 1923 after spending half a century at the center of some of the most valuable film franchises ever created. Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones alone would constitute a historic career, yet Ford also led enormous hits including The Fugitive, Air Force One, and Blade Runner.
Ford’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $350 million, making him the richest member of the 1923 cast by an extraordinary margin. His biggest film contracts have included eight-figure upfront salaries and lucrative backend participation, while decades of blockbuster work, producing, property, and franchise returns created one of Hollywood’s largest acting fortunes. Recent work on 1923, Shrinking, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe proves that those earnings have continued well into his 80s. No other performer in the series comes close to matching the financial scale of his career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Harrison Ford
|$330 million – $350 million
|
|Ford’s decades of blockbuster salaries, franchise participation, and major property holdings make him overwhelmingly the richest performer in the series.
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