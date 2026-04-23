‘Yellowstone’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From TV’s 8.6 IMDb-Rated Cowboy Juggernaut

When Yellowstone turned modern ranch drama into appointment television, it didn’t just create stars — it created leverage. For some cast members, the show became a late-career earnings rocket (big salaries, executive-producer power, legacy fame). For others, it became the kind of long-running platform that upgrades your market value: more roles, bigger offers, paid appearances, and brand opportunities that didn’t exist before the Dutton universe.
The net worth ranges below are compiled from widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, and they may not reflect exact or fully accurate figures.
What’s interesting about Yellowstone money isn’t just who has the highest number — it’s why. Some people were wealthy before the show ever premiered. Others became valuable because the show made them indispensable, then turned them into household names who can now sell tickets, endorsements, and future series. Here are the ten cast members most commonly discussed in net worth conversations, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Jefferson White
Jefferson White’s reported net worth tends to fall in the low-million range, which fits the profile of a working actor who becomes a fan favorite on a hit series and uses that visibility to stack steady career income over time. His value isn’t built on blockbuster film paydays — it’s built on a dependable TV résumé and the kind of recognition that creates new lanes (guest roles, conventions, brand opportunities).
What pushes him up the ladder is the “Jimmy effect.” His character became one of the show’s most emotionally memorable arcs, which matters because fan attachment converts into real-world earning power — especially when a series has a giant audience and a franchise ecosystem that keeps characters relevant even after the main run ends.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jefferson White
|$1.0M – $2.0M
|
|Fan-favorite visibility creates steady career momentum and post-show opportunities, even without blockbuster-level paydays.
9. Forrie J. Smith
Forrie J. Smith is one of those cast members whose net worth estimates vary widely online, but a realistic reading usually places him in the low single-digit millions. That tracks with someone who built a long working life around the Western world — stunt work, wrangling, acting — and then found a massive mainstream audience later with Yellowstone.
His earning story is also more “real world” than glossy-Hollywood: he benefits from a recognizable character, authentic cowboy credibility, and the kind of public demand that fuels appearances and ongoing media work. The show didn’t just give him a role — it turned him into a brand of authenticity, which tends to age well in a franchise like this.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Forrie J. Smith
|$1.5M – $3.0M
|
|Estimates vary, but the “late-career breakout” effect plus authenticity-driven demand supports a solid low-million range.
8. Gil Birmingham
Gil Birmingham’s reported net worth generally sits around the low millions, which makes sense for a veteran actor whose career includes major franchise visibility outside *Yellowstone* as well. He’s not a “one-show” success story — he has a long track record, and Chief Rainwater added one of his most recognizable roles to date.
What boosts his long-term value is durability. A performer with decades of steady credits can keep earning through recurring roles, guest spots, and new projects that become easier to land once a series makes you widely recognizable. His income profile looks like career compounding: not one giant payday, but consistent work that keeps stacking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Gil Birmingham
|$1.5M – $3.5M
|
|Veteran career earnings plus a signature role in Yellowstone keep him consistently placed in the low-million bracket.
7. Kelsey Asbille
Kelsey Asbille is commonly placed around the mid-single-digit millions or just below, depending on which estimate source you look at. The practical reason is straightforward: she has a long runway of TV work, and Yellowstone gave her mainstream visibility at a scale most actors don’t reach — the kind of exposure that increases rate cards and opens doors.
Her net worth range is also shaped by how TV actors build wealth. It’s rarely one gigantic check. It’s steady employment, smart career choices, and the ability to leverage one massive show into continued work, brand deals, and higher-billing roles. Even when estimates differ, her placement in the “comfortable multi-million” tier is consistent.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kelsey Asbille
|$2.0M – $4.0M
|
|Multi-year mainstream visibility typically pushes working actors into a higher earning tier, even when public estimates vary.
6. Ryan Bingham
Ryan Bingham’s net worth is usually reported in the low millions, and his income story is different from most of the cast because he’s not only an actor — he’s a successful musician with major career accolades. That means his wealth isn’t just tied to Yellowstone salary; it also draws from music catalogs, touring, licensing, and long-term royalties.
That “dual-income identity” is why he ranks above many pure TV earners. Acting checks are great, but music catalogs can keep paying in the background. When you combine both lanes — plus the renewed visibility the show gave him — the result is a steady, resilient financial profile.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ryan Bingham
|$2.5M – $4.5M
|
|Music + acting creates a layered income model that often outperforms a TV-only career over time.
5. Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley’s reported net worth commonly lands around the mid-single-digit millions. His career predates Yellowstone with major film credits, which means his wealth isn’t solely “Dutton money.” The show, however, gave him sustained mainstream visibility for years — exactly the kind of credit that stabilizes and grows earnings.
What makes his profile valuable is consistency. Long-running premium TV elevates an actor’s floor: you become more bankable, your next offers get stronger, and the industry treats you like a proven commodity. His net worth range reflects that blend of pre-show career capital plus the long series runway.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Wes Bentley
|$3.0M – $6.0M
|
|Long-term career earnings plus a high-visibility series role typically strengthens both pay rate and long-term opportunity.
4. Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes sits higher than most supporting cast because Kayce is a core Dutton pillar, and core pillars get leverage — especially once a show becomes a cultural phenomenon. His public net worth estimates often cluster around the low-to-mid single-digit millions, but his upside is unusually clear: franchise extensions and spinoff momentum tend to raise the ceiling quickly.
His wealth story is also about timing. The later a show gets into its dominant years, the more valuable its leads become. If your role remains central as the ratings, syndication/streaming value, and cultural relevance peak, you’re in the best negotiating position — and that’s the lane he’s been in.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Luke Grimes
|$3.0M – $6.0M
|
|Core Dutton status generally creates stronger late-run leverage, and franchise continuation tends to boost future earnings.
3. Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly’s reported net worth usually lands in the mid-single-digit millions, and Beth’s popularity is a big reason why. Beth became one of the franchise’s most quoted, most memed, most talked-about characters — the kind of cultural force that gives an actor serious leverage even outside the show.
Her earnings profile also benefits from a long, credible acting history beyond Yellowstone. That matters because it means she’s not building from scratch; she’s stacking a massive TV-era payday phase on top of years of steady work. Beth didn’t just make her famous — it made her valuable in a way that carries into future casting and brand interest.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kelly Reilly
|$4.0M – $7.0M
|
|One of the show’s biggest breakout cultural forces; that popularity often translates into better post-series leverage and pay.
2. Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser consistently ranks near the top of cast net worth lists because Rip Wheeler became a franchise face. When a character turns into the show’s emotional center and a merchandising-ready icon, the actor’s earning power rises — not only through salary, but through broader market value, appearances, and the kind of “recognizable everywhere” status that makes future work easier to secure.
His reported net worth is typically placed in the high single digits to low tens (millions). That’s the sweet spot for a longtime working actor who lands a defining hit late enough in his career to monetize it fully: he had decades of credits already, then Yellowstone upgraded him into a star.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Cole Hauser
|$8.0M – $12.0M
|
|Rip’s franchise status turns visibility into leverage; reported estimates consistently place him in the top tier behind Costner.
1. Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner is in a different wealth universe than the rest of the cast because he arrived as an established A-list movie star, director, and producer with decades of major earnings behind him. Yellowstone didn’t create his net worth — it revived and amplified his late-career power, giving him a prestige hit that reinforced his value while adding major television income to an already massive portfolio.
That’s why his reported net worth range is typically placed in the hundreds of millions. For ranking purposes, he’s the clear No. 1 “who profited most” answer because his baseline is enormous, and the show added another high-value chapter: top billing, executive-producer influence, and a franchise-level spotlight that kept him culturally central again.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kevin Costner
|$200M – $250M
|
|Arrived already wealthy; the show added premium TV earnings and renewed franchise-level cultural leverage, keeping him far ahead of the rest.
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