‘Heartbreaking’: Yellowstone Star Breaks Silence On Kelsey Asbille’s Marshals Exit

Fans who tuned into Sunday’s premiere of Marshals were shocked to learn that Kelsey Asbille’s Monica Dutton was no more.
The Yellowstone spin-off follows Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. But his wife, Monica, has been written out of the show.
She was a major character in the original series, and her sudden demise came as a huge surprise to viewers.
Asbille did not return for the spin-off, and fans finally have an explanation for her exit.
Marshals showrunner explains why Kelsey Asbille isn’t in the Yellowstone spin-off
When Yellowstone ended, Kayce and his family had moved into East Camp of the Broken Rock Reservation. During the premiere of Marshals, it was revealed that Monica had perished since the original show’s finale.
Monica and Kayce’s son, Tate, confirmed that his mother passed away from cancer. While the specifics of her demise remain a mystery, showrunner Spencer Hudnut shed some light on the character’s fate.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hudnut revealed that franchise creator Taylor Sheridan drafted “several ideas” for the spin-off when he was informed of Asbille’s unavailability.
Although the creative team did not intend Monica’s demise, Asbille’s exit forced them to explore the possibility. Hudnut shared:
“It wasn’t like Luke, and I were sitting there saying, ‘We should kill Monica.’ It was more like, ‘If she’s not available for this, then what’s the best way to move on from that character in the least exploitative way?’”
Luke Grimes breaks down Monica Dutton’s fate in Marshals
During a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Luke Grimes confessed that he was initially unsure whether he wanted to do the spin-off without Asbille. The actor was surprised to learn that Monica wouldn’t be a part of Kayce’s next chapter.
Grimes revealed that he and Asbille are “really good friends” in real life. He described his on-screen wife as “the coolest actor” he’s ever worked with.
“We’re really close, and for a while I couldn’t imagine doing it without her,” he shared.
Despite initially being bummed, Grimes eventually warmed up to the idea of Monica’s passing. He soon realized there was a big story to tell with Kayce, especially in his wife’s absence.
“I did think it was a good idea, even though it was heartbreaking,” he admitted.
How Monica’s demise will shape Kayce’s story in the spin-off
Grimes further explained that Monica’s passing forced Kayce and Tate to grapple with grief.
Since Kayce received a definitive ending in the Yellowstone finale, her demise acts as a catalyst for fresh conflict in his life.
“Obviously, we can’t just watch this guy have his dream life. There’s no drama,” he added.
In the same conversation, Hudnut confirmed that despite her absence, Monica would remain an integral part of the spin-off’s father-son story.
“Her presence and spirit will remain throughout this series. She’s such a huge part of who Kayce Dutton is that she will be with him along the way,” he added.
Marshals premiered on March 1, 2026, on CBS, and the inaugural season is expected include thirteen episodes.
A month before its debut, CBS announced that the Western drama had strong chances of renewal, with a writers’ room already commissioned.
Marshals streams on Paramount+, a day after episodes are broadcast on television.
