Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 23, 2026

Happy birthday to James Charles, Ryan Coogler, and Chris Gethard! May 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Internet Personality James Charles, 27
An American YouTuber and makeup artist, James Charles Dickinson rose to prominence with his groundbreaking role as the first male CoverGirl ambassador. He is celebrated for his vibrant beauty content and innovative makeup tutorials on his highly popular YouTube channel. Charles also launched a successful makeup collection in collaboration with Morphe Cosmetics.
Little-known fact:
Despite creating visually striking makeup looks, James Charles is legally blind without his corrective lenses.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Film Director and Screenwriter Ryan Coogler, 40
An American film director and screenwriter, Ryan Coogler rose to prominence with his critically acclaimed debut Fruitvale Station. He gained global recognition for directing Marvel’s Black Panther and later won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners.
Little-known fact:
Ryan Kyle Coogler worked as a juvenile hall counselor, following in his father’s footsteps, even during his rise to fame.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actor, Comedian and Writer Chris Gethard, 46
An American actor, comedian, and writer, Chris Gethard is known for his candid and often vulnerable comedic style. He is widely recognized for hosting The Chris Gethard Show and his powerful HBO special, “Career Suicide.”
His work frequently explores themes of mental health and personal growth, connecting with audiences through honest storytelling.
Little-known fact:
Chris Gethard is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu under Renzo Gracie, a detail few fans realize.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 British Actor, Director and Writer Richard Ayoade, 49
Renowned for his distinctive comedic timing, British actor Richard Ayoade rose to fame as Maurice Moss in The IT Crowd. He has also made his mark as an accomplished director with films like Submarine and as a popular television presenter.
Little-known fact:
During his youth in Ipswich, Richard Ayoade developed an obsession with J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye, even dressing like the protagonist, Holden Caulfield.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, Actress, and Poet Jewel, 52
An American singer-songwriter, Jewel Kilcher rose to prominence with her multi-platinum debut album Pieces of You. She is known for her soulful voice and poetic lyrics, earning four Grammy Award nominations. Beyond music, Jewel is also a published author and actress.
Little-known fact:
She lived in her van for a time while performing in San Diego coffeehouses before signing her record deal.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Maxwell, 53
Influential American singer-songwriter Maxwell emerged in the 1990s as a key figure in the neo-soul movement. His debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, garnered critical acclaim and platinum status, showcasing his distinct falsetto. He has since collected three Grammy Awards for his enduring contributions to R&B music.
Little-known fact:
His first job was as a dishwasher at Pizza Hut.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Actor, Comedian, Writer, and Producer H. Jon Benjamin, 60
Renowned for his distinctive deadpan voice, American actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin has lent his talents to many beloved animated characters. He is widely recognized for his starring roles as Sterling Archer in Archer and as Bob Belcher in Bob’s Burgers. Benjamin’s unique comedic delivery consistently shapes the landscape of modern adult animation.
Little-known fact:
H. Jon Benjamin is an amateur ornithologist and enjoys birdwatching in his free time.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Actress Melissa Mcbride, 61
An American actress recognized for her transformative performances, Melissa McBride captivated audiences with her role as Carol Peletier. She famously evolved from a minor character into a fan favorite on The Walking Dead.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming an actress, Melissa McBride worked as a film and commercial casting director in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Journalist, Author, and Screenwriter Mitch Albom, 68
An American author and journalist, Mitch Albom is widely recognized for his poignant narratives exploring life, loss, and redemption. His powerful storytelling resonates globally. Albom’s celebrated memoir Tuesdays with Morrie became a runaway bestseller, and he also founded multiple charities in Detroit and Haiti.
Little-known fact:
Before becoming a renowned author, Mitch Albom supported himself as a professional musician, playing piano in nightclubs across the US and Europe.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actor, Game Show Host, and Entrepreneur Drew Carey, 68
Celebrated for his affable on-screen presence, American comedian and game show host Drew Carey rose to fame as the star of his popular sitcom. He has since become the long-running host of the iconic game show The Price Is Right.
Little-known fact:
Drew Carey once served in the US Marine Corps Reserve for six years, where his distinctive buzz cut and glasses first became part of his look.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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