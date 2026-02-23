5 Famous Actors Celebrating 20 Years in Hollywood in 2026

Hollywood loves an anniversary, and 2026 brings one worth celebrating. A new class of actors officially marks 20 years since their debut in the mid-2000s. The era produced more rising stars than many people remember. In 2006, a new generation of actors stepped into the limelight with dreams bigger than their experience. Now, in 2026, those early ambitions have transformed into full careers worth celebrating.
For many of the actors, the 20th anniversary is more than a number. It represents years of growth, setbacks, triumphs, and unforgettable performances that shaped their careers. While some became global stars, others found success in niche genres or critically acclaimed projects. Regardless of their paths, each actor’s 20-year journey is a story of passion and perseverance. Here are five famous actors today who made their acting debut in 2006.
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista made his official entry into Hollywood in 2006 with his small but noticeable role in the action-comedy Relative Strangers. Before that, Bautista was best known worldwide for his successful WWE career. However, his transition from the ring to the screen marked the beginning of a new chapter. Later in November 2006, Dave Bautista made his television debut, appearing as a guest star in an episode (“Static”) of The WB/The CW superhero series Smallville. Over the next twenty years, Dave Bautista grew into one of Hollywood’s most respected action stars.
The wrestler-turned-actor has earned critical acclaim for roles that showcased his range beyond physical presence. Bautista’s portrayal of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise brought him global fame. Later, her stunned audiences and critics were impressed by standout performances in films like Dune and Knock at the Cabin, proving that he could handle emotional depth as well as action. As Dave Bautista celebrates 20 years in Hollywood, his career stands as a testament to persistence and reinvention.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas also made her screen debut in 2006, with the Spanish-Cuban romance-adventure drama Virgin Rose (Una rosa de Francia). The Cuban-Spanish actress was just 17 when the film was released. Virgin Rose introduced de Armas to audiences in Cuba and Spain, laying the foundation for her pursuit of more ambitious roles. Although her early work took place far from Hollywood, de Armas’ screen presence and natural charisma hinted at bigger opportunities ahead. During the years that followed, Ana de Armas steadily moved from Spanish television to international projects.
She eventually gained the much-needed attention for her role in Eli Roth’s psychological thriller Knock Knock (2015), co-starring alongside Keanu Reeves. De Armas continued her upward rise with standout roles in War Dogs (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Knives Out (2019), and No Time to Die (2021). In 2022, de Armas portrayed Norma Jeane (Marilyn Monroe) in Blonde, for which she earned an Oscar nomination. She recently led the cast of the John Wick film series spin-off Ballerina (2025). As she reaches her 20-year mark in Hollywood in 2026, Ana de Armas has become one of her generation’s most versatile actresses.
Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood made his acting debut with the 2006 historical war drama Flags of Our Fathers. While the film was directed by his father, Clint Eastwood, Scott, at the time, chose to use his mother’s last name, Scott Reeves, to avoid nepotism. Although his role in Flags of Our Fathers was small, it marked the beginning of his professional acting journey and introduced him to the realities of working on a major Hollywood film set.
Over the next twenty years, Scott Eastwood continued to build his résumé with a mix of supporting and leading roles across genres. He gained wider recognition with appearances in The Longest Ride (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), and Fast & Furious films. His steady presence in mid-budget and action-driven films helped him establish a solid footing as a dependable actor.
Greta Gerwig
The iconic actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig made her acting debut in 2006. She began her career with roles in early independent projects that would later become part of the emerging “mumblecore” movement. Gerwig’s acting debut was in LOL (2006). Films like LOL and Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007) showcased a naturalistic acting style that resonated with audiences who preferred intimate, character-driven storytelling. Although these films didn’t reach mainstream audiences, they allowed Greta Gerwig to develop a distinct on-screen voice.
As her career progressed, Greta Gerwig transitioned from indie darling to a more widely recognized talent with roles in Greenberg (2010), Frances Ha (2012), and Mistress America (2015). Gerwig’s shift into directing marked a turning point, beginning with the critically acclaimed Lady Bird (2017), and continuing with her celebrated adaptation of Little Women (2019). Most recently, Gerwig directed the global Box Office hit Barbie (2023), proving her storytelling vision resonates with audiences on a massive scale. As her career turns 20, Greta Gerwig is set to release her upcoming 2026 high fantasy film Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew.
Olivia Thirlby
Olivia Thirlby made her acting debut in Paul Greengrass’s biographical action drama United 93. The movie was a dramatic retelling of the events aboard the hijacked flight on September 11. Although Thirlby’s role was brief, the exposure from the critically respected film opened the door to more substantial opportunities.
In the years that followed, Olivia Thirlby delivered memorable performances in films like Juno (2007), The Wackness (2008), and Dredd (2012). She expanded her range through television as well with Goliath (2016), The L Word: Generation Q (2019–2020), and Y: The Last Man (2021). More recently, Olivia Thirlby portrayed Lilli Hornig in Oppenheimer (2023), signaling a highlight to her storied, two-decade career.
