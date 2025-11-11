50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can’t Even Be Mad

by

What is the best way to get at your annoying office colleague? A passive-aggressive note, of course! After all, as anybody who’s ever read Sun Tzu’s The Art of War will know, the best way to deal with somebody stealing your sandwiches or leaving loaves of bread in the toilet (seriously) is to leave them a snarky and anonymous note expressing your displeasure. Problem solved…right? Well, not quite. Sparks turn into flames and notes turn into a war, with these passive-aggressive quotes.

Anyway, if you are looking for a spiteful way to stop the office food thief – here are some passive-aggressive examples for your disposal. Just be careful to find your match in this manner of solving a dispute – otherwise, you might be the one who got passive-aggressive’d.

So, as the famous war-cry goes – liberty or death! Good luck!

#1 Forever In The Friend Zone

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: jcravenw

#2 Found This At Work Today

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: maskedme

#3 Walked Past The It Office Door And Noticed A New Sign

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: moejike

#4 Those Office Trends, I Don’t Get Them

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: someecards.com

#5 Please Keep The Door Closed

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: nomdeweb

#6 At Least Your Coworkers Have A Great Sense Of Humour

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#7 The People In My Office Just Couldn’t Help Themselves

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Pistolfist

#8 Thanks For Understanding

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#9 Leave The Office For 10 Mins

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: SuperSonicYoshi

#10 The Office Philosopher

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: potato99

#11 An Email Went Out Around The Office About A Lost Pen. This Appeared In The Break Room The Next Day

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: katie0928

#12 They Just Don’t

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: imgur.com

#13 New Rules For Posting Notices In The Office

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: mafafu

#14 Apparently Debbie Has A Bit Of Bad Reputation Around The Office Refrigerator

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: johnny0

#15 Sacarsm At The Office

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: cludvic

#16 I Don’t Know Why I Can’t Stop Laughing At This

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Kitteh666

#17 I Believe We Have An Office Thief, Damn

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: chrishatcher1

#18 Housekeeping At My Friend’s Office Missed A Dead Cricket. It Has Since Snowballed Into A Full On Memorial

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Alex_Pee_Keaton

#19 This Sarcastic Advice In The Office

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#20 Spoiled Milk, Spotted In My Office

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: allie2action

#21 Possible Troll In The Office?

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Connie23

#22 Please Do Not Print Large Jobs. Or, By All Means, Please Do!

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: briansolis

#23 The Office Fridge Today

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: jimthehacksawduggan

#24 My Office Refuses To Take Down This Non Operating Antiquated Piece Of Equipment , So I Did The Only Logical Thing

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: grindinghalt

#25 That’s What Jesus Said

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#26 This Is What Happens When People Submit Passive-Aggressive Office Memos Where I Work

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Brodoor

#27 The First Thing I Noticed About My Dad’s Office

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: LetsHaveKids

#28 Break Room Logic

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Jackofhearts94

#29 Note About The Middle Aged Man Named Brian

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#30 Walked Into The Office Kitchen To Find This

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: cityslicker47

#31 Microwave At The Office Is Out Of Order & I Work With Artists/Comedians

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: bugzrrad

#32 This Hair

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#33 I Work At A Cut-Throat Office

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: fisherevans

#34 When You Leave A Note In An Office Full Of Editors

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Ollides

#35 Coffee Fight

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#36 I Wonder Why

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: imgur.com

#37 Why The Font

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#38 “Please Eat Me! I´m Delicious”

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#39 Three Of My Professors Share An Office. This Was Just Put Up On Their Door

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: briacoboni

#40 My Husband Just Sent Me This Saying The Office Is A Minefield

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: JustCosmo

#41 As A Worker In An It Office, It Is Sad This Had To Be Done

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: perthguppy

#42 A Touching Gesture From My Company After 9 Years Of Employment Came To An End

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: cocklesby

#43 Someone In The Office Is A Fan Of Archer

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: cbaronaitis

#44 Not The Kittens, Please

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#45 Got A New Job Last Week. This Is The Leaving Cake I Made For The Office On My Last Day

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: fatboyslim27

#46 As Office It, My Response To Google Cloud Print Complains

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: yellowarrior

#47 The Latest Office Baby Announcement Just Got Awkward

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: kromtwofour

#48 Found This On The Fridge At Work. I’m Pretty Concerned For A Fellow Coworker

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: SamuelFri

#49 Ice From Home

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

#50 In My Office, About 100 People Share One Communal Fridge. One Person Has Been Bringing A Gallon Of Milk For Months And Completely Ignoring How Much Room It Takes Up

50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can&#8217;t Even Be Mad

Image source: Libby

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DC Animated Shows Could Make The Jump To Amazon Studios
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Five Buzzing Fan Theories About The Flash Season 6
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2019
What We Learned from The Trailer for The CW’s Swamp Thing
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2020
How A Colorblind Affected By Tritanopia Sees The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5 Reasons Why So Help Me Todd Was a Surprise Hit
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2023
How The Show “Married at First Sight” Has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.