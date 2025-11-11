50 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can’t Even Be Mad

What is the best way to get at your annoying office colleague? A passive-aggressive note, of course! After all, as anybody who’s ever read Sun Tzu’s The Art of War will know, the best way to deal with somebody stealing your sandwiches or leaving loaves of bread in the toilet (seriously) is to leave them a snarky and anonymous note expressing your displeasure. Problem solved…right? Well, not quite. Sparks turn into flames and notes turn into a war, with these passive-aggressive quotes.
Anyway, if you are looking for a spiteful way to stop the office food thief – here are some passive-aggressive examples for your disposal. Just be careful to find your match in this manner of solving a dispute – otherwise, you might be the one who got passive-aggressive’d.
So, as the famous war-cry goes – liberty or death! Good luck!
#1 Forever In The Friend Zone
Image source: jcravenw
#2 Found This At Work Today
Image source: maskedme
#3 Walked Past The It Office Door And Noticed A New Sign
Image source: moejike
#4 Those Office Trends, I Don’t Get Them
Image source: someecards.com
#5 Please Keep The Door Closed
Image source: nomdeweb
#6 At Least Your Coworkers Have A Great Sense Of Humour
#7 The People In My Office Just Couldn’t Help Themselves
Image source: Pistolfist
#8 Thanks For Understanding
#9 Leave The Office For 10 Mins
Image source: SuperSonicYoshi
#10 The Office Philosopher
Image source: potato99
#11 An Email Went Out Around The Office About A Lost Pen. This Appeared In The Break Room The Next Day
Image source: katie0928
#12 They Just Don’t
Image source: imgur.com
#13 New Rules For Posting Notices In The Office
Image source: mafafu
#14 Apparently Debbie Has A Bit Of Bad Reputation Around The Office Refrigerator
Image source: johnny0
#15 Sacarsm At The Office
Image source: cludvic
#16 I Don’t Know Why I Can’t Stop Laughing At This
Image source: Kitteh666
#17 I Believe We Have An Office Thief, Damn
Image source: chrishatcher1
#18 Housekeeping At My Friend’s Office Missed A Dead Cricket. It Has Since Snowballed Into A Full On Memorial
Image source: Alex_Pee_Keaton
#19 This Sarcastic Advice In The Office
#20 Spoiled Milk, Spotted In My Office
Image source: allie2action
#21 Possible Troll In The Office?
Image source: Connie23
#22 Please Do Not Print Large Jobs. Or, By All Means, Please Do!
Image source: briansolis
#23 The Office Fridge Today
Image source: jimthehacksawduggan
#24 My Office Refuses To Take Down This Non Operating Antiquated Piece Of Equipment , So I Did The Only Logical Thing
Image source: grindinghalt
#25 That’s What Jesus Said
#26 This Is What Happens When People Submit Passive-Aggressive Office Memos Where I Work
Image source: Brodoor
#27 The First Thing I Noticed About My Dad’s Office
Image source: LetsHaveKids
#28 Break Room Logic
Image source: Jackofhearts94
#29 Note About The Middle Aged Man Named Brian
#30 Walked Into The Office Kitchen To Find This
Image source: cityslicker47
#31 Microwave At The Office Is Out Of Order & I Work With Artists/Comedians
Image source: bugzrrad
#32 This Hair
#33 I Work At A Cut-Throat Office
Image source: fisherevans
#34 When You Leave A Note In An Office Full Of Editors
Image source: Ollides
#35 Coffee Fight
#36 I Wonder Why
Image source: imgur.com
#37 Why The Font
#38 “Please Eat Me! I´m Delicious”
#39 Three Of My Professors Share An Office. This Was Just Put Up On Their Door
Image source: briacoboni
#40 My Husband Just Sent Me This Saying The Office Is A Minefield
Image source: JustCosmo
#41 As A Worker In An It Office, It Is Sad This Had To Be Done
Image source: perthguppy
#42 A Touching Gesture From My Company After 9 Years Of Employment Came To An End
Image source: cocklesby
#43 Someone In The Office Is A Fan Of Archer
Image source: cbaronaitis
#44 Not The Kittens, Please
#45 Got A New Job Last Week. This Is The Leaving Cake I Made For The Office On My Last Day
Image source: fatboyslim27
#46 As Office It, My Response To Google Cloud Print Complains
Image source: yellowarrior
#47 The Latest Office Baby Announcement Just Got Awkward
Image source: kromtwofour
#48 Found This On The Fridge At Work. I’m Pretty Concerned For A Fellow Coworker
Image source: SamuelFri
#49 Ice From Home
#50 In My Office, About 100 People Share One Communal Fridge. One Person Has Been Bringing A Gallon Of Milk For Months And Completely Ignoring How Much Room It Takes Up
Image source: Libby
