Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Romance Animes You’ve Watched? (Closed)

by

I’ve been trying to find something to watch but I can’t find any good ones.

#1

Imo, Romantic Killer on Netflix is pretty good. More of a comedy, but there’s romance aspects to it.
My Happy Marriage is a cute little romance anime, also on Netflix.

#2

Favorite would be ” Worldend: what do you do at the end of the world?”…. can’t watch that one without crying at the end..
And ” Kakuriyo: bed and breakfast for spirits”…. a gorgeous fantasy…
Also:
Up on Poppy Hill, Clannad, Toradora, Kamisama kiss, 5 centimetres per second, Garden of words, Your name……
And so many more…

