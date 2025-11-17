These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

by

When you think about a dystopia, there are a few things that come to mind. A desolate landscape, an oppressive government with cruel laws, and a society with sanity splitting at the seams. It’s what you imagine when you think about “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “The Hunger Games.”

However, dystopia might be closer to reality than one can imagine. Nowadays, environmental disasters and political unrest are our everyday dinner table topics. Add to that constant surveillance, biased media, and the lifestyles of the ultra-rich and you’ll find yourself living in an Orwellian nightmare.

Facebook group “Dystopian late-stage capitalism horrors repackaged as heartwarming stories” is dedicated to those moments when you really notice the absurdity of the world around you. The list below is the collection of their most recent sobering hits. Scroll down to join us in wallowing in misery.

#1

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#2

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Sarah Eudy, x.com

#3

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Naomi Johnson, x.com

#4

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Goodwin, boredpanda.com

#5

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Michael Anthony, x.com

#6

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Brandon Knox Purcell, x.com

#7

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Elizabeth Michelle Marter

#8

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Dáve Ch, x.com

#9

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Cody Jensen, x.com

#10

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Mia Sturtevant, intelegencesector.tumblr.com

#11

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Arabella Lee, x.com

#12

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Petru Leonte, twenty-one-pies.tumblr.com

#13

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Johnny English, x.com

#14

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Hlib Kutsenko Shchegolska, x.com

#15

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Abdul Raheem, nypost.com

#16

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Jennifer Parker

#17

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Brian Fnord, x.com

#18

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Christian Stiebahl

#19

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Connelly, x.com

#20

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Harvie Brown

#21

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Pierre Alain

#22

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Lucca King

#23

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Jennifer Parker

#24

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Sarah Wolcott

#25

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Edward Colón

#26

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Brandon Jones, x.com

#27

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Vinay Yadav

#28

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Jared Zeiders

#29

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Luus Inda

#30

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Ella Egan

#31

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Grant Burgess

#32

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Travis Kane McGarity

#33

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Michael C Pratts

#34

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#35

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Matt McKibbin, x.com

#36

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Steven Yarbrough

#37

To make a heartwarming sandwich… For twice the price and 10 times more plastic waste

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Max Pnj

#38

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#39

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Seth Derek Aronson

#40

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Marc Laver, x.com

#41

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: John Klauschie

#42

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Seth Derek Aronson, x.com

#43

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Phil Waisonovitz

#44

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Michael C Pratts

#45

These 45 Pics Were Supposed To Be Wholesome, But Actually Show How Messed Up Our Society Is (New Pics)

Image source: Melissa Bates

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
John Oliver Reflects on President Trump’s First Year
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2017
200 Conversation Starters For Any Occasion
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul Review: And On It Goes
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2016
I Hike To Abandoned Places To Photograph Them At Night With My Own Light (10 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Gives Her Mother In Law A Fake Key Copy To Her House She Was Supposed To Use In Emergency, MIL Gets Busted At Christmas Dinner
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Chauvinist Boss Demands Lady Lose Weight For Client, She’s Delighted By How Karma Gets Back At Him
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.