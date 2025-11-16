Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Encanto Character And Why? (Closed)

No spoilies!
#1
Dolores! I love her voice and her outfit is really cute. Also I have really good ears and my sister thinks I hear everything
#2
Camilio’s just cute. And a performer. I find his ability to be one of the oolest.
#3
Bruno. He is adorable with his rats and weird alter egos.
#4
Luisa
She has to pile on the pressure because that’s all she knows. It’s her place in the family. She has to hide her emotions until she breaks. There have to be no mistakes, no feeling of pressure.
#5
Can’t choose between Delores and Bruno.
Delores because I just generally like her character design and personality. Wouldn’t want her power. Wish she got her own song.
Bruno because funny rat boi and I feel bad for him also wish he got his own song. Don’t want his power.
#6
Luisa or Isabela
Luisa because even if she is not the oldest, she tries her best to help everyone and tries not to let anyone down. Also I love her song!
Isabela because she is so charming and I feel bad for her because she tries to hide the fact that she doesn’t want to marry Mariano. Her song is pretty good too though.
#7
Bruno. Reminds me of myself when I came out of quarantine.
#8
Dolores is funny but wouldn’t want her power. Some things shouldn’t be heard
#9
Mirabel, I dunno why she’s my favorite. I just really liked her when I first watched encanto. Also I definitely didn’t watch it four times today-
#10
Isabela. Her story is my story. Just without the flowers. Perfect doesn’t exist. It was a hard lesson to learn.
#11
Dang this is hard. Probably either Camilo because yeah he’s cute and is really funny, or maybe Luisa because I really relate to all the pressure she has on her shoulders as the oldest (I think?) child in her family.
#12
Bruno! He’s funny and I love his rats. I also really like Luisa and Pepa
#13
Camilo. End of conversation.
#14
Pepa, she’s really underrated
#15
Bruno because we don’t talk about bruno lol
Actually because he is so miss understood
#16
I’d say, Luisa or Bruno
Luisa has so much pressure on her and I can understand that.
Bruno is honestly just adorable and I’d probably be like him if I to a rat
#17
camillo. that scene where he is looking for mirabel and turns into a baby really gets me. i had to re-watch it like 10 times
#18
Isabela. Period
