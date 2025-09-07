“Get A Job”: $50M Lawsuit Emerges As Priscilla Presley’s Memoir Reveals Daughter’s Final Hours

It is two years after 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley succumbed to a heart attack and her mother, Priscilla Presley, stands accused of being overeager to pull the plug on her daughter, Lisa, after she was found unconscious at her home on January 12, 2023.
Now, Priscilla has released excerpts from her latest book in which she recounts the moments leading up to her decision to pull the plug on Lisa.
But according to the complaint, Priscilla has long wanted to reign supreme over the late singer’s legacy.
Excerpts from Priscilla’s upcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis recount how she rushed to Lisa’s bedside when she heard about the hospitalization.
While in the hospital, a “code blue” was triggered after her daughter went into cardiac arrest.
After the medical staff got Lisa’s heart beating again and hooked her up to a life support machine, a doctor came to see Priscilla
“The next thing I remember is the doctor talking to me,” she wrote. “He asked me what I wanted him to do. They had restarted Lisa’s heart, but there was no guarantee it would keep beating,” per Rolling Stone.
She claims that her daughter had minimal brain activity after the crash
“I asked the doctor, ‘What kind of life will she have if we keep her on that machine?’ He looked at me with compassion and shook his head. ‘No quality of life at all.’”
Priscilla claimed that another influencing factor was Lisa’s lack of brain activity.
“I thought about my girl, my wild, rebellious, passionate girl, lying in a vegetative state for the rest of her life,” she wrote.
“‘Take her off the machine, Doctor,’” she said in what she described as a voice that was “barely above a whisper.”
The plaintiffs say Priscilla has long wanted sole control over Elvis’ legacy
Priscilla went on to say that she blacked out. “I began to sob. I don’t remember falling. After that, everything went dark. … I don’t want to remember.”
Despite her lapse in recollection, she described the event as “unbearable.”
Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who made a living selling Elvis Presley collectibles and partnered with Priscilla to leverage her surname for profit, told a very different story.
“Priscilla rushed to West Hills Hospital and despite Lisa’s clear directive to ‘prolong her life,’ Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted.”
Priscilla, according to the filing, gloated over her new status
“Priscilla knew that Lisa’s [passing] neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” the document filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court reads.
The document further noted that Priscilla even celebrated her new status with her daughter out of the picture.
“I’m the queen, I’m in charge of Graceland,” Priscilla declared one day at her home a week before Lisa’s funeral.
Lisa’s daughter, Riley Keough, reportedly sees things her grandmother’s way
The filing notes that the behavior mortified Kruse and Fialko.
Their complaint further stated (via an August 14 NBC report):
“Defendant Priscilla Presley always wanted to be the ‘Queen.’ In fact, despite flaunting a public persona that only wanted to ‘protect’ and ‘keep her family together,’ Priscilla ultimately wanted one thing, power, no matter the cost.”
The legendary musician’s ex-wife’s lawyer, Mary Singer, slammed these allegations, describing them as the “most shameful, ridiculous, salacious and meritless lawsuit” he has ever see
He further noted that Lisa’s daughter, Riley Keough, “stands behind her grandmother 100 percent” and is “equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life.”
Priscilla is being sued for $50 million
Notably, Kruse and Fialko previously had a professional relationship with Priscilla. They had been working with her for years and “helped” her get back on her feet.
Then, as soon as she had achieved financial stability, she “cut ties” with them and refused to pay them for their contributions to the movie Priscilla.
The duo is suing her for $50 million.
Netizens see the granddaughter as the only innocent party in the furore
