30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Having a serious illness or a disability is life-changing and challenging. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t live life to the fullest.

People from all over the world are inspiring others with their optimism and great sense of humor by posting photos of themselves enjoying life even when it gives them lemons. Instead of wallowing in sadness, they decided to make metaphorical lemonade. With a comedic twist.

Bored Panda collected some of the most inspiring, funny, and optimistic pics of people overcoming challenges and being high on life. It just goes to show that humankind is amazing and that we can get up after any setback. So scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and share this list with anyone whom you think could benefit from some motivation.

When you’re done looking through this post, check out Bored Panda’s article about Paralympian Josh Sundquist who lost his leg to cancer but dresses up in epic and hilarious costumes every Halloween.

#1 Cancer Survivor Takes Life With A Little Humor

Image source: SianKaan

#2 7-Year-Old Does Not Let Alopecia Stop Her From Celebrating Her School’s “Crazy Hair Day”

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Aurora_Olympus

#3 My Mom Is In Her 8th Week Of Chemo. This Is Her Halloween Costume

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: FudgeEyeNuh

#4 My Wife Dressed Up As Lara Croft For Halloween. She’s An Amputee, So She Improvised

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: theschway83

#5 There’s Always Some Truth In Every Joke

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: phuNkii

#6 Most Long-Sleeves Are Longer Than My Arms Due To A Disability, So I Wore An Appropriate Sweater

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: astaroth136

#7 His New GF

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: docmailllou

#8 Going Back To Work Next Week. Trying To Convince My Colleagues I Had A Beach Holiday

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Hoger

#9 Saw This Customer Today With The Coolest Christmas Decorations Ever

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: corpsequeen96

#10 My Brother’s Halloween Costume This Year

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: nightwolf12

#11 Built Myself A LEGO Leg While I Wait For My Real One To Be Built

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: 1leggedcrow

#12 The Best Thing For A Broken Arm

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Kmarksman0113

#13 Just Beat Testicular Cancer, So From Now On These Will Be My Pens Of Choice For Nursing School

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: wasqa2

#14 My Wife Was In An Accident About 2 Months Ago Resulting In A Severe Brain Injury. We Thought We’d Make The Most Of The Situation. Zoinks!

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: ryneoweb

#15 Was At The VA Hospital Today, When I Ran Into This Guy And His Shirt

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Pioneer411

#16 Met Another Bionic And Decided To Swap Limbs

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: pioneer9k

#17 Friend Had Ear Surgery And Decided To Make The Best Of It

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: gem25

#18 My Aunt’s, A Recovering Cancer Patient’s, Hair Has Started Growing Back And Today She Posted This Picture Captioned “Twins!”

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: clawz_nd_webz

#19 Lost The Leg A Couple Months Ago, But He’s Kept His Sense Of Humor The Whole Time

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: quixoticwhit

#20 Photo Taken Outside Children’s Hospital In Los Angeles. Smart Kid

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: ashortstorylong

#21 My Uncle Broke His Leg Today. He Said It Didn’t Even Hurt

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Slamilton9

#22 My Friend Was Diagnosed With Parkinson’s. He Thought It Would Be Funny To Send This As His Christmas Letter. His Wife, Horrified, Added The Sticker

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: akiro27

#23 I’m Having My Orchiectomy Today For Testicular Cancer. Here’s My 100% Accurate Representation Of The X-Rays

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: brandondandon

#24 My Co-Worker Is An Amputee. This Was Her Costume

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Xenon808

#25 Turned My Wheelchair Into The Iron Throne For Halloween

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: shehappens

#26 My Son Is An Amputee And Sent Me These Gems. I Needed To Share Them With The World

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Mysmilestaysstrong

#27 Felt Cute, Bout To Get $125K Injected Into Me For My Disease, Might Delete Later IDK

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: A-A-ron98

#28 My Dad Just Got His Chest Port For Chemotherapy Today. Here He Is Testing It Out

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Not_Safe_For_Bjork

#29 When You Got No Legs, Seize The Opportunity

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: bassmatty

#30 I’m Having My Left Leg Amputated Today. I Wore This Shirt And Wrote This On My Leg For The Surgeons

30 People With Illnesses And Disabilities Overshining Their Hardships With Humor

Image source: Ekooing

